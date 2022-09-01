Moody's changes Ritchie Bros. outlook to stable, affirms Ba2 CFR

Toronto, September 01, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today changed the outlook on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA) to stable from negative. Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed all RBA's ratings, including its Ba2 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), its Ba2-PD probability of default rating, its senior secured Ba1 instrument rating and its Ba3 senior unsecured instrument rating. Additionally, RBA's speculative grade liquidity rating was upgraded to SGL-1 from SGL-2.

The actions follow RBA's repayment of the funding it issued to finance a portion of the cash consideration for the discontinued acquisition of Euro Auctions and our expectation that the company will continue to generate free cash flow and maintain strong credit metrics including adjusted debt-to-EBITDA below 2x.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Ba2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed Ba2-PD

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed Ba1 (LGD3)

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Ba3 (LGD5)

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Upgraded to SGL-1 from SGL-2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

RBA benefits from: 1) a strong position in the industrial equipment auctions segment; 2) a multichannel strategy with strong online platforms; 3) a consistent history of generating free cash flow and 4) exposure to multiple industry sectors and good growth potential. RBA is constrained by: 1) its small size relative to many Ba2-rated service companies; 2) the expectation the company will be active in pursuing acquisitions and its willingness to undertake debt funded transactions; and 3) its participation in a competitive and fragmented marketplace that has some cyclical pressures.

RBA's strategy of growth through acquisitions creates a risk of higher leverage as the company has demonstrated a willingness to materially increase debt to fund acquisitions (as shown following the Euro Auctions acquisition announcement) As well the company is expected to use free cash flow for shareholder returns (mostly dividends) and acquisitions.

RBA has strong liquidity (SGL-1) through to the end of 2023, with sources of liquidity of around $1.3 billion compared to uses of around $60 million. Sources include a cash balance of $367 million at June 30, 2022 (excluding restricted cash), $684 million available under its revolving credit facilities totaling $750 million (maturing in September 2026) and Moody's expectation that RBA will generate around $300 million of free cash flow through to the end of 2023. Uses of liquidity include about $60 million of lease payments. The company has some seasonality (with Q1 generally having the strongest cash flow), but historically this has not resulted in the revolver being drawn for working capital needs. We expect the company will have ample cushion under the financial covenants of its credit facilities.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that RBA will continue to see organic revenue growth and margins will remain relatively stable. It also incorporates our expectation that adjusted debt to EBITDA will remain below 3x.

The $750 million senior secured credit facility and senior secured term loan (about $90 million outstanding) are rated Ba1, one notch above the company's Ba2 CFR. The senior secured ratings reflect the priority of claim of these obligation relative to the $500 million senior unsecured notes due 2025, which are rated Ba3.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if RBA is able to increase its scale and continue to broaden and diversify its product offerings through its multi-channel strategy while demonstrating organic revenue and cash flow growth. It would also require that leverage is maintained near 2x (1.9x June 2022) and FCF/debt is maintained above 15% (17.6% June 2022).

The ratings could be downgraded if business fundamental deteriorated, evidenced by organic revenue or profitability declines, or if debt to EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) is sustained above 3.5x (1.9x June 2022) and FCF/debt is maintained below 5% (17.6% June 2022).

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services and private brokerage services. In 2021, the company's gross transaction value (GTV) was $5.5 billion and the company generated total revenue of $1.4 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

