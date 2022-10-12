Moody's changes Roehm's outlook to negative from stable; affirms B3 ratings

Frankfurt am Main, October 12, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed Roehm Holding GmbH's (Roehm) B3 corporate family rating (CFR) and B3-PD probability of default rating (PDR). Concurrently Moody's affirmed the B3 ratings for the senior secured (USD and Euro) term loans B and the senior secured multi-currency revolving credit facility (RCF). The outlook changed to negative from stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The negative outlook reflects Moody's expectation that softer end market demand will result in deteriorating credit metrics over the next 12 to 18 months. Also, the negative outlook highlights increased risks of production cuts at Roehm's or its customers' production sites as a result of sustained high energy costs or potential energy supply disruptions. Roehm has relatively lower operational flexibility than other more diversified rated chemical companies because of its geographical concentration in Europe, in particular Germany, making the company more susceptible to economic shocks in Europe and to volatility in prices and supply of gas and energy. Exposure to rising interest rates on its Euro denominated variable rate term loan creates incremental pressure on the company's capacity to generate free cash flow.

The rating agency estimates Roehm's Moody's adjusted debt-to-EBITDA ratio at around 6.5x for the last twelve months through June, and expects leverage to rise in the second half of 2022 and into 2023. The aforementioned metric includes the rating agency's standard adjustments and certain other non-recurring items. Moody's expects that Roehm's earnings and cash flow will face pressure as the energy crisis in Europe, high inflation, and higher interest rates reduce demand for its products in 2023. The company has exposure to highly cyclical end-markets such as the automotive and construction industries, which Moody's considers more susceptible to macroeconomic deterioration. Depending on the pace and depth of any economic downturn or further energy disruptions, we expect Roehm's debt-to-EBITDA to trend above 7.0x, above our expectations for the current B3 rating.

The rating affirmation reflects Roehm's leading market positions in bulk monomers, moulding components and acrylic products; its diversified manufacturing footprint; and a tightening supply in North America following the decision of one of Roehm's principal competitors, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Mitsubishi), to close its methyl methacrylate (MMA) Beaumont plant in the US. Also, over the next few years, contributions from Roehm's excellence programme and growth investments will likely offset some of the pressure on demand and costs. The company's highly cyclical end markets, limited product diversification, elevated financial leverage and high capital spending related to the company's LiMA project in the US constrain the rating. The LiMA project entails a high degree of execution risk with capital spending likely to total around $580 million, with roughly $125 million and $300 million of outflows in 2022 and 2023, respectively.

LIQUIDITY

Roehm's liquidity is adequate. As of the end of June 2022, the company had around €223 million of cash on balance and access to an undrawn €300 million RCF. In combination with forecast funds from operations, these sources are expected be sufficient to cover capital spending, working capital movements and general cash needs, barring severe disruptions related to either the broader macroeconomic environment or further gas/energy disruptions.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

While unlikely given the negative outlook, Moody's could upgrade the rating if debt/EBITDA were to fall sustainably well below 6.0x, supported by stable MMA prices, growth in Roehm's main end markets and further incremental EBITDA contribution from its capital spending projects, as well as cost benefits from the company's value creation plan. Moody's also expects positive free cash flow (FCF) generation before investments in its LiMA project to achieve a higher rating.

The following could lead to a downgrade of Roehm's ratings: (i) FCF generation deteriorates by turning materially negative (excluding LiMA investments) or liquidity deteriorates, (ii) Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA remains above 7.0x on a sustained basis, (iii) EBITDA/Interest coverage below 1.5x on a sustained basis, (iv) the company's required investments in LiMA materially exceed current estimates of $580 million or there are disruptions or delays to the successful startup of the facility which require additional capital.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Chemicals published in June 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/389870. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Roehm is one of the world's largest methyl methacrylate (MMA) producers as measured by market share. It is owned by funds managed by private equity firm Advent International. Roehm for the last twelve months ending December 2021 had sales of around €1.8 billion and company-adjusted EBITDA of €366 million.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

