Related Issuers
Rating Action:

Moody's changes Rolls-Royce's outlook to positive; affirms Ba3 CFR

09 Mar 2023

London, March 09, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed the Ba3 corporate family rating (CFR) of Rolls-Royce plc (Rolls-Royce), as well as the company's Ba3 long-term backed senior unsecured rating. Concurrently, Moody's changed the outlook to positive from stable.

Today's rating action reflects:

• The company's improved profit and positive free cash flow, ahead of Moody's previous forecasts

• Moody's expectation of further recovery in operating profit and cash flows as engine flying hours and maintenance shop visits increase within the Civil Aerospace division

Moody's has also affirmed the (P)Ba3 rating on the company's backed senior unsecured Euro Medium Term Notes (EMTN) programme, the Ba3 rating of the backed senior unsecured notes issued under the EMTN programme, and the company's Ba3-PD probability of default rating.

RATINGS RATIONALE

RATIONALE FOR THE OUTLOOK CHANGE

Rolls-Royce generated Moody's-adjusted free cash flow (FCF) of Â£508 million in 2022, compared with an outflow of over Â£1.5 billion in 2021. Several factors boosted the company's cash flow in 2022. The main driver was the recovery in Rolls-Royce's large commercial engine flying hours (EFH) to around 65% of 2019 levels, versus 47% in 2021, which led to a substantial increase in cash receipts from airlines. This increase outpaced the growth in Rolls-Royce's cash costs from engine shop visits because of the relatively young engine installed base and the lag between increased flying hours and growth in maintenance. Rolls-Royce has guided to FCF between Â£0.6 billion and Â£0.8 billion in 2023. Moody's expects cash flows to remain positive in 2023 versus its previous expectation of modestly negative FCF, reflecting the better 2022 starting point. Gradual profit improvements and further growth in EFH to at least 80% of 2019 levels which will only be partially offset by higher cash costs from increasing engine shop visits will support cash generation this year. However, Rolls-Royce will face several adverse cash movements in 2023, including (i) concession payments on deliveries of Boeing 787 aircraft of around Â£200 million, (ii) a Â£100 million cash flow shortfall from delivery delays because of fires at suppliers, and (iii) somewhat higher over-hedge costs.

Rolls-Royce's company-adjusted operating profit improved by Â£238 million to Â£652 million in 2022. The Civil Aerospace division returned to profit, at Â£143 million, ahead of Moody's previous expectations. Contract accounting adjustments in 2022 represented Â£236 million of Rolls-Royce's operating profit improvement and they may not recur, or not to the same extent, in the future. Nevertheless, Moody's believes that there were underlying improvements including higher large commercial engine contract margins and better aftermarket profits for business aviation and regional jets which boosted Rolls-Royce's 2022 profits.

Moody's forecasts further revenue and profit growth in 2023, mostly driven by a substantial increase in major shop visits within Civil Aerospace. However, improvements in profitability will likely be modest given lower expected contract catch-ups and broad risks of cost increases as activity continues to recover.

Rolls-Royce has a substantial degree of cost pass-through protection in its contracts, including inflation indexation within its Civil Aerospace long term service agreements. However, a proportion of cost inflation will be borne by the company, and the phasing of cost increases, materials hedging and price indexation is uneven, which results in a relatively high degree of uncertainty over future profitability. Moody's expects that margin resilience will remain high in the Defence division given regulation on UK government contracts and good ability to pass through cost inflation otherwise. As a shorter-cycle business, Power Systems is more exposed to inflationary pressures. It also carries relatively high fixed costs which Rolls-Royce is seeking to address but its absolute profits will modestly grow given solid demand.

RATIONALE FOR THE CFR

The company's Ba3 CFR reflects: 1) high barriers to entry given the critical technological content of the company's engines; 2) expected growth as the commercial aerospace market continues to recover from the pandemic, alongside solid prospects in Defence and Power Systems; 3) the strong performance of the company's Trent XWB and Trent 7000 engine programmes which represent the majority of future orders and installed engine base; 4) the strategic importance of Rolls-Royce to UK defence capabilities and to the aerospace supply chain; and 5) the company's commitment to a conservative financial profile.

However, Rolls-Royce's CFR is constrained by: 1) a degree of uncertainty over the recovery of the company's profits and cash flows, particularly given the relatively weak economic environment  and ensuing risks to commercial aviation; 2) supply chain constraints and high inflation which could dampen growth and keep profit margins low; 3) some concentration risk, with reliance on a small number of commercial aerospace engines for widebody aircraft; and 4) longer-term strategic challenges to maintain a competitive position on future large commercial aero-engine programmes and to achieve profitable growth in small modular nuclear reactors and other new business segments.

The transformation programme announced by the new CEO Tufan Erginbilgic seeks to address the relevant areas of improvement. These include increasing synergies between the three divisions and reducing fixed costs, optimising working capital and improving contract margins. In addition, Rolls-Royce now expects a more disciplined and centralised capital allocation. The company will also conclude a strategic review in the second half of this year, which Moody's expects will provide more clarity on the investments the company will focus on. Whether the outcome of the review could lead to a material change in the company's capital structure remains highly uncertain. For now, any deleveraging of Rolls-Royce relies on EBITDA growth and the rating agency expects Moody's-adjusted gross debt/EBITDA to decline well below 5.0x in 2023 from 5.4x at the end of 2022. Rolls-Royce's adjusted leverage reduced by 2.0x in 2022, mostly thanks to a debt repayment of Â£2 billion using proceeds from the disposal of ITP.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Governance considerations that Moody's includes in its credit assessment of Rolls-Royce include: (1) the company adopts a conservative financial policy targeting reduction in leverage, as evidenced by the debt repayment from disposal proceeds; (2) the company is listed on the London Stock Exchange and reported that during 2021 it was compliant with the UK 2018 Corporate Governance Code; and (3) Rolls-Royce's complex business model and financial reporting is a significant challenge in understanding financial performance, particularly in relation to profitability on long-term aftermarket contracts, quality of cash flows, and adjustments to normalised profits.

LIQUIDITY

Rolls-Royce's liquidity remains substantial. As of 31 December 2022, the company's total liquidity amounted to Â£7.9 billion, comprising unrestricted cash of Â£2.4 billion, and Â£5.5 billion of undrawn credit facilities maturing between January 2024 and September 2027. Moody's forecasts of positive free cash flow in 2023 and beyond enhances Rolls-Royce's liquidity. There are no material debt maturities prior to 2024 excluding finance lease obligations. In its liquidity assessment, Moody's also considers the need for Rolls-Royce to maintain high cash balances given seasonal working capital outflows of Â£0.5 – 1.0 billion and net liabilities on commercial aerospace long term service contracts of Â£7.4 billion.

RATING OUTLOOK

The positive outlook reflects Moody's expectations that Rolls-Royce has the potential to steadily improve its trading results, cash flows and credit metrics in the next 12 to 18 months to levels commensurate with a higher rating. The outlook also assumes that the company will maintain a conservative financial policy targeting further reductions in leverage and will maintain substantial cash balances of at least Â£2.0 – 2.5 billion, alongside substantial liquidity.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if:

• Moody's-adjusted leverage reduces sustainably towards 5.0x, whilst maintaining at least Â£2.5 billion cash on balance sheet

• Moody's-adjusted free cash flow stays materially positive

• The company demonstrates a track record of strengthening operating margins and interest coverage metrics

In addition, positive rating pressure would require the company to generate a track record of performance in line with guidance, and to maintain a conservative financial policy.

The ratings could be downgraded if:

• Moody's-adjusted debt / EBITDA increases towards 6.5x, especially if not sufficiently balanced by cash on balance sheet

• Moody's-adjusted FCF / debt turns materially negative

• there is a weakening of interest cover metrics or operating margins

• there are signs of a weaker business profile, including a weakening in the company's market positions, or lower than expected aftermarket profitability

• the company adopts a more aggressive financial policy, including on shareholder returns

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Rolls-Royce plc

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed Ba3-PD

....LT Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Ba3

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed (P)Ba3

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Ba3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Rolls-Royce plc

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Aerospace and Defense published in October 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/75735. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Headquartered in London, England, Rolls-Royce is a leading global manufacturer of aero-engines, gas turbines and reciprocating engines with operations in three principal business segments -- Civil Aerospace, Defence and Power Systems. In 2022, the company reported revenue from continuing operations of Â£13.5 billion and Moody's-adjusted EBITDA of Â£1.3 billion.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Frederic Duranson
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London, E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Sven Reinke
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London, E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Moodys.com