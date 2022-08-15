Moody's changes Rolls-Royce's outlook to stable from negative

London, August 15, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed the Ba3 corporate family rating (CFR) of Rolls-Royce plc (Rolls-Royce or the company), as well as the company's Ba3 long-term backed senior unsecured rating. The outlook has been changed to stable from negative.

Today's rating action reflects:

The company's improved trading results with free cash flows approaching breakeven

The pending £2 billion repayment of debt from the proceeds of the company's disposal programme

Expected continued recovery in operating profit and cash flows as engine flying hours and maintenance shop visits increase within the Civil Aerospace division

Moody's has also affirmed the (P)Ba3 rating on the company's backed senior unsecured Euro Medium Term Notes (EMTN) programme, the Ba3 rating of the backed senior unsecured notes issued under the EMTN programme, and the company's Ba3-PD probability of default rating.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The company's Ba3 CFR reflects: 1) high barriers to entry given the critical technological content of the company's engines; 2) expected growth as the commercial aerospace market continues to recover from the pandemic, alongside solid prospects across Defence and Power Systems divisions; 3) the strong performance of the company's Trent XWB and Trent 7000 engine programmes which represent the majority of future orders and installed engine base; 4) the strategic importance of the company to UK defence capabilities and to the aerospace supply chain; and 5) the company's commitment to a conservative financial profile.

The rating also reflects: 1) uncertainty over the recovery profile of the company's profits and cash flows; 2) supply chain constraints and inflation pressures which may restrict the ability of the company to grow and affect profit margins; 3) a degree of concentration risk with reliance on a small number of commercial aerospace engines for widebody aircraft; 4) a weakening economic environment alongside uncertainty over the relaxation of travel restrictions in Asia which may impact the pace of recovery of commercial aviation; 5) longer-term strategic challenges to maintain a competitive position on future large commercial aero-engine programmes and to achieve profitable growth in small modular nuclear reactors and other new business segments.

Rolls-Royce reported free cash outflow of £125 million in the first half of 2022, after exceptional cash flows, compared to an outflow of close to £1.5 billion in the first half of 2021. The improvement of approximately £1.3 billion was driven by a recovery in its commercial engine flying hours (EFH), to around 60% of 2019 levels, compared with 43% in the prior period, alongside an improvement in working capital movements and lower exceptional and other costs. Moody's expects cash flows to be maintained at around breakeven for the full year, with further growth in EFH partially offset by higher cash costs from increasing engine shop visits. Improvement in underlying cash flows is expected to continue in 2023 and beyond as EFH recover towards 2019 levels, although adverse working capital movements of £300 million relating to concession movements on deliveries of Boeing 787 aircraft will likely impact cash flows in 2023.

Rolls-Royce's company-adjusted operating profit of £125 million in the first half of 2022 benefited from £219 million of contract catch ups on long term service agreements, although trading was also adversely impacted by a relatively slow ramp up in engine shop visits, which are expected to accelerate in the second half. There remains uncertainty over the timing of recovery in revenues and profitability, depending particularly on the degree of relaxation of travel restrictions in China which represented around 17% of pre-pandemic EFH.

Rolls-Royce has a substantial degree of cost pass-through protection in its contracts, including inflation indexation within its Civil Aerospace long term service agreements. The company is focusing more of its spend with leading suppliers to optimise costs and secure supplies, and is also able to divert engineering resource previously focused on engine fixes towards improving engine performance and increasing time-on-wing. However a proportion of cost inflation will be borne by the company, and the phasing of cost increases, materials hedging and price indexation is uneven, which results in a relatively high degree of uncertainty over future profitability.

Rolls-Royce has successfully delivered its targeted disposal programme, which will achieve approximately £1.75 billion of proceeds, excluding cash retained in disposed businesses, once the sale of ITP completes in the next few weeks, having received regulatory clearance. The company has stated that it will apply the proceeds to repay its £2 billion loan partially guaranteed by UK Export Finance, which will result in total Moody's-adjusted gross debt reducing to £7.0 billion. Accordingly Moody's forecasts that the company will reduce Moody's-adjusted leverage to around 5.6x in 2022, and reducing further over the next 12-18 months.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Governance considerations that Moody's includes in its credit assessment of Rolls-Royce include: (1) the company adopts a conservative financial policy targeting reduction in leverage, as evidenced by the intended debt repayment from disposal proceeds; (2) the company is listed on the London Stock Exchange and reported that during 2021 it was compliant with the UK 2018 Corporate Governance Code; and (3) Rolls-Royce's complex business model and financial reporting is a significant challenge in understanding financial performance, particularly in relation to profitability on long-term aftermarket contracts, quality of cash flows, and adjustments to normalised profits.

LIQUIDITY

Rolls-Royce's liquidity remains substantial. As at 30 June 2022 the company's total liquidity amounted to £7.3 billion, comprising cash of £2.8 billion, and £4.5 billion of undrawn credit facilities maturing between January 2024 and March 2026. There are no material debt maturities prior to 2024 excluding finance lease obligations. Moody's forecasts the company to maintain approximately breakeven cash flows over the second half of 2022 and in 2023, with more material cash generation levels thereafter. Moody's also recognises the need for the company to maintain high cash balances given seasonal working capital outflows of £0.5 - 1.0 billion and net liabilities on commercial aerospace long term service contracts of £6.7 billion.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The company's EMTN programme is rated (P)Ba3, and its backed senior unsecured notes issued under this programme are rated Ba3, in line with the corporate family rating. This reflects their pari passu ranking with the rest of the company's debt facilities.

OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that the company will grow its revenues and operating profit over the next 12-18 months as the commercial aerospace market continues to recover from the pandemic, alongside solid demand in Defence and Power Systems sectors. The outlook assumes that the company will repay £2 billion of its term debt in the coming weeks from disposal proceeds, and will generate at least break even free cash flows. The outlook also assumes that the company will maintain a conservative financial policy targeting further reductions in leverage and will maintain substantial cash balances of at least £2.0 - 2.5 billion, alongside substantial liquidity.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if:

Moody's-adjusted leverage reduces sustainably towards 5.0x, whilst maintaining at least £2.5 billion cash on balance sheet

Moody's-adjusted free cash flow becomes materially positive

The company demonstrates a track record of strengthening operating margins and interest coverage metrics

In addition positive rating pressure would require the company to generate a track record of performance in line with guidance, and to maintain a conservative financial policy.

The ratings could be downgraded if:

Moody's-adjusted debt / EBITDA increases towards 6.5x, especially if not sufficiently balanced by cash on balance sheet

Moody's-adjusted FCF / debt remains materially negative

there is a weakening of interest cover metrics or operating margins

there are signs of a weaker business profile, including a weakening in the company's market positions, or lower than expected aftermarket profitability

the company adopts more aggressive shareholder return initiatives or financial policies

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Rolls-Royce plc

....Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed Ba3-PD

....LT Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Ba3

....BACKED Senior Unsecured MTN Program, Affirmed (P)Ba3

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Ba3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Rolls-Royce plc

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Aerospace and Defense published in October 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/75735. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Headquartered in London, England, Rolls-Royce is a leading global manufacturer of aero-engines, gas turbines and reciprocating engines with operations in three principal business segments -- Civil Aerospace, Defence and Power Systems. In 2021 the company reported revenue from continuing operations of £11.2 billion and Moody's-adjusted EBITDA of £1.2 billion.

