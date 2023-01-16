Moody's changes SAP's outlook to positive, affirms A2 ratings

Frankfurt am Main, January 16, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today changed SAP SE's (SAP) outlook to positive from stable and affirmed the existing ratings, including its long-term and short-term issuer ratings of A2 and P-1.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

"The outlook change to positive outlook reflects SAP's continuous progress on the transition of its business model towards a cloud-based platform that is expected to support EBITDA growth going forward and is fostered by a high order backlog", says Dirk Goedde, a Moody's Vice President-Senior Analyst and lead analyst of SAP. "While initial investments in the cloud business and the recent acceleration of its transition lead to a contraction of SAP's EBITDA-Margin, the positive outlook reflects the expectation of visible improvements in SAP's profitability and free cash flow generation, predominantly driven by scale effects of the cloud business and a balanced financial policy, supporting stronger credit metrics over the next years", says Mr. Goedde. "The significant proportion of recurring revenues in particular of the enterprise software provides a good cushion even in a weaker macroeconomic environment", Mr. Goedde continues.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The transformation from the perpetual software licenses towards subscription-based cloud business is reaching a turning point where the cloud business begins to positively contribute following a longer period of investments. The cloud business has become SAP's largest revenue stream in 2022 and is expected to reach an inflection point in 2023 as the strong growth trajectory of at least 20% per year will more than compensate the decrease of the high-margin perpetual licenses. This is underpinned by a current cloud backlog of €11 billion (as per Sept. 30. 2022), an increase of 26% compared to last year. The revenues from perpetual licenses have decreased to 7% of total sales which supported the growth of highly resilient recurring revenues from cloud subscriptions towards 80%. The resilience was proven during the coronavirus pandemic where revenues remained stable despite a significant decline in customer activity. The recent acceleration of its transition caused a contraction of adj. EBITDA-margins by around 10pp. towards the 20%-level in 2022, but EBITDA-margins are expected to return to the mid twenties in percentages over the next two years.

The company's free cash flow generation has decreased in 2022 because of the acceleration of the cloud shift with higher development costs, elevated share buybacks and a one-time dividend surplus given the company's 50th anniversary. With these effects falling away in 2023, free cash flow is expected to normalize. We currently expect Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA to improve towards 1.7x in 2023 from its recently elevated levels and free cash flow/debt (Moody's adjusted) to improve to low-twenties in percentage terms of Moody's adjusted debt.

SAP's product offering is extensive and especially the higher margined offerings, such as Qualtrics or Business Technology Platform, are expected to grow above average alongside the core SAP S/4HANA Cloud business. SAP has extended its product range by acquisitions in the past, most recently Taulia, a working capital management platform that is complementary to the deeply embedded enterprise software. We understand that the financial debt and related risks from Taulia's business are ringfenced from SAP and there is no residual obligation to cover any shortfall if necessary.

The affirmation of SAP SE's (SAP) A2/P-1 long-term and short-term issuer ratings consider (1) the company's market-leading position in the enterprise software market; (2) its increasingly high proportion of predictable and recurring revenue from support and cloud subscriptions; (3) our expectation that the company's expected weakening operating margins will trend towards historical levels again by 2025 the latest; (4) its well-diversified customer base across geographies and end-markets; and (5) its excellent liquidity and free cash flow generation ability, although current investment needs to support the cloud transition continue to weigh on cash flow.

SAP's ratings remain constrained by (1) its track record of debt-financed growth, although historically the company has rapidly integrated its acquisitions and reduced leverage to comfortable levels; (2) somewhat weaker albeit improving credit metrics following the fully debt-financed Qualtrics acquisition and the implementation of a companywide restructuring programme in 2019; (3) recently depressed credit metrics and risks of delays in the improvements from the ongoing shift to the cloud business; and (4) constant requirements to invest in the software platform to remain competitive.

RATING OUTLOOK

The positive outlook reflects our expectation that even in an economic downturn, we would expect SAP to continue to generate substantial operating profit and cash flow because of its stable revenue model, supported by an increasing share of contracted revenues. The positive outlook anticipates that SAP's credit metrics will improve over the next quarters based on the successful transition and can absorb a period of a weaker economic environment with IT-budgets usually being subdued. The positive outlook includes some possible bolt on acquisitions in the magnitude of around €1.0 billion on an annual basis which are expected to contribute positively to the company's competitive positioning.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Positive pressure could arise if SAP continues to grow revenues, profits and free cash flow leading to Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA towards 1.5x, if its operating margin improves sustainably or after demonstrating a continued successful transition to the cloud without compromising the strength of its overall business.

Conversely, negative pressure could arise if SAP would embark on a more aggressive financial policy which would result in a sustainable increase in leverage of debt/EBITDA visibly above 2.5x, or increasing competition or execution challenges resulting in a meaningful deceleration in operating income growth, or Moody's-adjusted free cash flow (FCF)/debt remains below 20% as a result of its inability to generate higher free cash flow.

LIQUIDITY

As of September 2022, cash and cash equivalents on balance sheet amounted to €8.6 billion, of which we assume a smaller amount not to be readily available (that is, located in countries like China and India). This freely available cash constitutes SAP's major source of liquidity together with its undrawn €2.5 billion syndicated facility due November 2024, which is without conditional language (that is, no covenants, no MAC). We expect cash flow from operations at around €5.5 billion in 2022 and Moody's-adjusted free cash flow at around €1.4 billion. For 2023, we expect operating and free cash flow to increase from the subdued 2022 levels driven by lower spending on share-buyback and normalization of dividends along with the expected growing EBITDA in our 12-18 months forward view.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS:

..Issuer: SAP SE

Affirmations:

.... LT Issuer Rating, Affirmed A2

.... ST Issuer Rating, Affirmed P-1

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed (P)A2

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed A2

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Software published in June 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/389867. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Headquartered in Walldorf, Germany, SAP SE is a leading software company specialising in enterprise software and related service offerings. In the last twelve months ending in September 2022, the company generated €30.4 billion of revenues and reported an operating profit of €4.4 billion. SAP, which is listed in Frankfurt and New York, is still 11% owned by the founders of the company or their foundations.

