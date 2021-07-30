Moody's changes SERI's outlook to negative; affirms Entergy Corp. ratings with stable outlook.

New York, July 30, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today affirmed the ratings of System Energy Resources, Inc. (SERI) including its Baa1 first mortgage bond rating and Baa3 long-term pollution control revenue bonds and changed SERI's outlook to negative from stable.

At the same time, we affirmed the ratings of Entergy Corporation (Entergy), including its Baa2 senior unsecured, Baa2 long-term Issuer rating and P-2 short-term rating for commercial paper. The outlook for Entergy is stable.

See a complete list of affected debt toward the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"Several FERC complaints have the potential to erode SERI's core earnings power and contractual cost recovery provisions at the same time that the Grand Gulf nuclear plant operations have been underperforming industry averages" said Ryan Wobbrock, Vice President -- Senior Credit Officer. "Despite these headwinds at SERI, we expect that Entergy's key financial ratios will improve, such that cash flow to debt ratios will be 15% in 2023" added Wobbrock.

SERI faces a series of legal challenges from multiple state utility commissions, filed with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), which seek to limit the profitability of Grand Gulf, SERI's sole asset. Some of these challenges, such as lower allowed returns and equity capitalization, received support from an administrative law judge (ALJ) in 2020 and have the potential to weaken SERI's financial profile. For example, we estimate that implementation of a proposed 9.3% allowed ROE and 48% equity layer would reduce SERI's cash flow to debt ratios to a range of 25-30%, down from about 37% on average from 2017 to 2019.

Moreover, new complaints, filed in 2021, have challenged the prudence of an $800 million capacity uprate of Grand Gulf completed in 2012 and are also seeking damages of at least $360 million due to the alleged sub-par performance of Grand Gulf for the period 2016 through 2020.

The final decision and ultimate financial outcome of each complaint is under the sole discretion of the FERC, and could vary significantly from the filed complaints themselves or the subsequent ALJ opinions; however, we view these successive actions as evidence that state regulators are becoming less supportive of SERI, since they intend to limit Grand Gulf's profitability and weaken historical cost recovery provisions.

Grand Gulf is currently in Column 3 (Degraded Performance) of the Nuclear Regulatory Commission's (NRC) Action Matrix, which means that the NRC plans to conduct additional inspections of the plant in order to remedy the circumstances that contributed to 5 unplanned outages in 2020.

The affirmation of Entergy's ratings reflects the larger size and diversity of holdings (e.g., about $37 billion of Net PP&E at 31 March 2021 in addition to SERI's $2.2 billion of Net PP&E), such that it can withstand a cut to SERI's profitability and still achieve around 15% cash flow to debt in 2023. We incorporate the successful securitization of roughly $2.4 billion of 2020 storm costs as part of these expectations.

However, the sizeable damages sought in the SERI prudency complaints could require parent-level financing, which poses the biggest risk to Entergy's current credit profile. At this time, it is too early to speculate on what the FERC might decide in a final order and how Entergy management would choose to finance any potential customer rebates.

Furthermore, we still view Grand Gulf as a valuable asset for Entergy, since SERI will likely continue to maintain a financial profile that is the strongest among Entergy's subsidiaries, while providing a significant amount of emission-free power that helps Entergy in its effort to meet environmental and carbon emission targets.

Entergy has also made significant progress in de-risking its business profile, through the closure or sale of 5 merchant nuclear generating units over the last 6 years. The remaining plant -- the roughly 817 megawatt Palisades plant in Michigan -- is scheduled to close in 2022 but will continue to operate under a purchase power contract until that time. Entergy has further reduced its long-term financial risks by selling the associated nuclear decommissioning obligations (and trust assets) of each plant to third parties. In concert with and reflecting this risk reduction, we have lowered the financial metric threshold that could lead to a change Entergy's ratings to 17% for an upgrade to Baa1 and 14% for a downgrade to Baa3, along with the other qualitative factors described below.

Outlook

SERI's negative outlook reflects increased regulatory challenges to its profitability and cost recovery, operational problems that have led to greater scrutiny from the NRC, and the potential for the ratio of cash flow from operations before changes in working capital (CFO pre-WC) to debt to drop below 30%.

The stable outlook on Entergy's ratings reflect our expectation that the company will continue to improve its financial metrics such that its CFO pre-W/C to debt will be at least 15% by 2023.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to a downgrade

SERI could be downgraded if 1) state regulatory commissions continue challenging Grand Gulf cost recovery, 2) if the FERC were to order significant cuts to the company's allowed profitability or material customer rebates or 3) if operating problems persist and further erode the plant's market or strategic position.

Entergy could be downgraded if there are further delays in the company imminently achieving a 14% cash flow to debt ratio, if one or more of its key subsidiaries are downgraded or if there is a decline in regulatory support for its utilities.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade

Given the negative outlook on SERI, it is unlikely that the company will be upgraded over the next 12-18 months; however, if there is a reduction in regulatory challenges facing the company, a sustained improvement in plant operations and cash flow to debt metrics exceeded 40% on a sustained basis, SERI could be upgraded.

Entergy could be upgraded if cash flow to debt ratios increase to and are sustained at around 17% or if multiple key subsidiaries are upgraded.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Entergy Corporation

.... Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa2

....Senior Unsecured Shelf, Affirmed (P)Baa2

....Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-2

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa2

..Issuer: Mississippi Business Finance Corporation

....Senior Secured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed Baa1

....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed Baa3

..Issuer: Claiborne (County of) MS

....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed Baa3

..Issuer: System Energy Resources, Inc.

....Senior Secured First Mortgage Bonds, Affirmed Baa1

....Senior Secured Shelf, Affirmed (P)Baa1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Entergy Corporation

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: System Energy Resources, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Regulated Electric and Gas Utilities published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1072530. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288435.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Ryan Wobbrock

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Infrastructure Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Michael G. Haggarty

Associate Managing Director

Infrastructure Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

