Moody's changes SERI's outlook to negative; affirms Entergy Corp. ratings with stable outlook.

New York, July 30, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today affirmed
the ratings of System Energy Resources, Inc. (SERI) including
its Baa1 first mortgage bond rating and Baa3 long-term pollution
control revenue bonds and changed SERI's outlook to negative from
stable.
At the same time, we affirmed the ratings of Entergy Corporation
(Entergy), including its Baa2 senior unsecured, Baa2 long-term
Issuer rating and P-2 short-term rating for commercial paper.
The outlook for Entergy is stable.
See a complete list of affected debt toward the end of this press release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
"Several FERC complaints have the potential to erode SERI's
core earnings power and contractual cost recovery provisions at the same
time that the Grand Gulf nuclear plant operations have been underperforming
industry averages" said Ryan Wobbrock, Vice President --
Senior Credit Officer. "Despite these headwinds at SERI,
we expect that Entergy's key financial ratios will improve,
such that cash flow to debt ratios will be 15% in 2023" added
Wobbrock.
SERI faces a series of legal challenges from multiple state utility commissions,
filed with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), which
seek to limit the profitability of Grand Gulf, SERI's sole
asset. Some of these challenges, such as lower allowed returns
and equity capitalization, received support from an administrative
law judge (ALJ) in 2020 and have the potential to weaken SERI's
financial profile. For example, we estimate that implementation
of a proposed 9.3% allowed ROE and 48% equity layer
would reduce SERI's cash flow to debt ratios to a range of 25-30%,
down from about 37% on average from 2017 to 2019.
Moreover, new complaints, filed in 2021, have challenged
the prudence of an $800 million capacity uprate of Grand Gulf completed
in 2012 and are also seeking damages of at least $360 million due
to the alleged sub-par performance of Grand Gulf for the period
2016 through 2020.
The final decision and ultimate financial outcome of each complaint is
under the sole discretion of the FERC, and could vary significantly
from the filed complaints themselves or the subsequent ALJ opinions;
however, we view these successive actions as evidence that state
regulators are becoming less supportive of SERI, since they intend
to limit Grand Gulf's profitability and weaken historical cost recovery
provisions.
Grand Gulf is currently in Column 3 (Degraded Performance) of the Nuclear
Regulatory Commission's (NRC) Action Matrix, which means that
the NRC plans to conduct additional inspections of the plant in order
to remedy the circumstances that contributed to 5 unplanned outages in
2020.
The affirmation of Entergy's ratings reflects the larger size and
diversity of holdings (e.g., about $37 billion
of Net PP&E at 31 March 2021 in addition to SERI's $2.2
billion of Net PP&E), such that it can withstand a cut to SERI's
profitability and still achieve around 15% cash flow to debt in
2023. We incorporate the successful securitization of roughly $2.4
billion of 2020 storm costs as part of these expectations.
However, the sizeable damages sought in the SERI prudency complaints
could require parent-level financing, which poses the biggest
risk to Entergy's current credit profile. At this time,
it is too early to speculate on what the FERC might decide in a final
order and how Entergy management would choose to finance any potential
customer rebates.
Furthermore, we still view Grand Gulf as a valuable asset for Entergy,
since SERI will likely continue to maintain a financial profile that is
the strongest among Entergy's subsidiaries, while providing
a significant amount of emission-free power that helps Entergy
in its effort to meet environmental and carbon emission targets.
Entergy has also made significant progress in de-risking its business
profile, through the closure or sale of 5 merchant nuclear generating
units over the last 6 years. The remaining plant -- the roughly
817 megawatt Palisades plant in Michigan -- is scheduled to close
in 2022 but will continue to operate under a purchase power contract until
that time. Entergy has further reduced its long-term financial
risks by selling the associated nuclear decommissioning obligations (and
trust assets) of each plant to third parties. In concert with and
reflecting this risk reduction, we have lowered the financial metric
threshold that could lead to a change Entergy's ratings to 17%
for an upgrade to Baa1 and 14% for a downgrade to Baa3, along
with the other qualitative factors described below.
Outlook
SERI's negative outlook reflects increased regulatory challenges
to its profitability and cost recovery, operational problems that
have led to greater scrutiny from the NRC, and the potential for
the ratio of cash flow from operations before changes in working capital
(CFO pre-WC) to debt to drop below 30%.
The stable outlook on Entergy's ratings reflect our expectation
that the company will continue to improve its financial metrics such that
its CFO pre-W/C to debt will be at least 15% by 2023.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Factors that could lead to a downgrade
SERI could be downgraded if 1) state regulatory commissions continue challenging
Grand Gulf cost recovery, 2) if the FERC were to order significant
cuts to the company's allowed profitability or material customer
rebates or 3) if operating problems persist and further erode the plant's
market or strategic position.
Entergy could be downgraded if there are further delays in the company
imminently achieving a 14% cash flow to debt ratio, if one
or more of its key subsidiaries are downgraded or if there is a decline
in regulatory support for its utilities.
Factors that could lead to an upgrade
Given the negative outlook on SERI, it is unlikely that the company
will be upgraded over the next 12-18 months; however,
if there is a reduction in regulatory challenges facing the company,
a sustained improvement in plant operations and cash flow to debt metrics
exceeded 40% on a sustained basis, SERI could be upgraded.
Entergy could be upgraded if cash flow to debt ratios increase to and
are sustained at around 17% or if multiple key subsidiaries are
upgraded.
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Entergy Corporation
.... Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa2
....Senior Unsecured Shelf, Affirmed
(P)Baa2
....Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper,
Affirmed P-2
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Baa2
..Issuer: Mississippi Business Finance Corporation
....Senior Secured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed
Baa1
....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds,
Affirmed Baa3
..Issuer: Claiborne (County of) MS
....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds,
Affirmed Baa3
..Issuer: System Energy Resources, Inc.
....Senior Secured First Mortgage Bonds,
Affirmed Baa1
....Senior Secured Shelf, Affirmed (P)Baa1
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Entergy Corporation
....Outlook, Remains Stable
..Issuer: System Energy Resources, Inc.
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Stable
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Regulated Electric
and Gas Utilities published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1072530.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288435.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
