Rating Action:

Moody's changes SYTRAL's outlook to negative; affirms Aa2/P-1 ratings

 The document has been translated in other languages

23 Sep 2020

Paris, September 23, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today changed SYTRAL's outlook to negative from stable. At the same time, SYTRAL's aa3 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA), Aa2 long-term and Prime-1 short-term issuer ratings were affirmed.

"The negative outlook reflects the risks to SYTRAL's credit profile from a large multi-year investment plan at a time when passenger volumes and tax revenues are threatened by the after-effects of the coronavirus pandemic " says Matthieu Collette, Vice President -- Senior Analyst at Moody's and lead analyst for SYTRAL. "The pandemic shock will test SYTRAL's capacity to adjust to a potentially prolonged period of depressed ridership."

The affirmation of the ratings reflects underlying credit strengths of SYTRAL including its funding model, strong past financial performance as well as strong liquidity.

RATINGS RATIONALE

RATIONALE FOR THE NEGATIVE OUTLOOK

The negative outlook for SYTRAL reflects the risks involved in SYTRAL's large capital expenditures (CAPEX) planned over 2020-26, at a time when the coronavirus pandemic has heightened uncertainty about transport system utilization in the medium term and the health of the regional economy. This ambitious CAPEX would raise SYTRAL's debt materially over time while passenger and tax revenue are diminished.

While SYTRAL previously planned to increase CAPEX in the 2 to 3 coming years, the new executive is committed to larger increases, with CAPEX projected to reach EUR 3 billion over the next 6 years, or 3 times the realized amounts during the previous mandate. In the current context and due to the operating challenges it poses, this large CAPEX plan will test SYTRAL's capacity to adjust to prevent a consequent increase in debt burden.

Under Moody's baseline scenario, passenger revenues -- that accounted for 31.6% of SYTRAL's operating revenues in 2018 -- will contract by around 31% in 2020. The French government's (Aa2 stable) measures to contain the coronavirus pandemic sharply reduced demand for travel in the Lyon area (and the country in general), with passenger numbers down 90%-95% during the two-month lockdown. While passenger numbers have increased since the end of the lockdown in mid-May, Moody's expects ridership to remain below pre-crisis level until at least the end of 2020. Renewed containment measures would likely depress ridership again. Moreover, in the medium term, changes in travel behavior may depress passenger revenues below pre-coronavirus trends.

SYTRAL will also face a 10.7% decrease in tax revenues in 2020 compared to 2019 estimates, as the mobility tax is based on the territory salary base. SYTRAL, as all the other French regional and local governments (RLGs) endowed with this tax, will benefit from an estimated €20 million support from the central government, based on the 2017-19 average proceeds. In line with Moody's expectation that the economic recovery will remain tenuous as pandemic fears persist, we do not expect mobility tax proceeds to recover their pre-level crisis before at least 2022.

Moody's therefore expects SYTRAL's gross operating balance (GOB) to decrease to 26% of operating revenues in 2020, compared to an estimated 33.5% average over 2015-2019, and to most likely remain below this average in the coming 2 to 3 years. Net direct and indirect debt (NDID) will increase for the first time since 2012, to 83.4% of operating revenues in 2020. NDID will increase further above 100% and 115% of revenue in 2021 and 2022. In this context, maintaining large CAPEX disbursements over a six-year period would significantly raise SYTRAL's debt burden.

RATIONALE FOR AFFIRMING THE RATINGS

The affirmation of SYTRAL's ratings reflects ongoing credit strengths. SYTRAL benefits from a funding model that is less dependent on fare revenues than rated peers, including when benchmarking with the funding model of public transportation in the Ile-de-France area and other large metropoles. The shares of tax revenues and mandatory transfers from SYTRAL's members in its overall revenues -- SYTRAL being an intermunicipality responsible for public transportation on the territories of its members -- are consequently higher. Moody's also notes that the regional and local governments constituting SYTRAL, including Metropole de Lyon (unrated) and Region Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes (unrated), were committed before the crisis to increase their transfers starting 2021, and that Lyon is France's second-wealthiest city is in terms of population, economy, growth and infrastructure, which provides resilience to SYTRAL non-fare revenues.

Furthermore, SYTRAL's strong past financial performance provides shock absorption capacity. Since 2015, SYTRAL has constantly posted improving financials, including very high GOB ratios which attained a record high of 34.5% in 2018. Debt deleveraging also led to a moderate 75.6% debt burden as estimated at the end of 2019.

Liquidity is also a support to the ratings. The entity has access to EUR 70 million of credit lines -- currently unused -- at low costs, and from two different banks. SYTRAL also has access to the long-term secured funding of public banks, including the European Investment Bank (Aaa, stable), Caisse des depots et consignations (Aa2 stable) and SFIL (Aa2 stable), in particular given the green and social nature of its CAPEX.

Finally, the ratings take into account that, as the local authority organizing and managing public transportation in the Lyon area, SYTRAL has flexibility to adjust its revenue even in an environment of lower ridership, including potential increases in mobility tax rates and tariffs, as well as adjustments to expenditures. Nevertheless, in Moody's view, these levers will be difficult to use in the current health, social and economic situation.

As per the application of Moody's Joint Default Analysis for Government-Related Issuers, SYTRAL's assigned BCA is aa3 and the final rating of Aa2 incorporates a one-notch uplift provided by Moody's assessment of a strong likelihood of support from the Metropole de Lyon (unrated).

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

In Moody's assessment, environmental risks are not material to SYTRAL. Like many French RLGs, SYTRAL is exposed to flooding. Extreme flooding can disrupt transit services and damage transportation infrastructure. SYTRAL would also be affected by recurring heatwaves, as extreme heat affects train tracks and services can be disrupted. However, these risks are mitigated by (1) the contract with its operator --where transfers of revenue can be decreasing if services are disrupted-- and (2) the robust financial position of SYTRAL.

Social considerations are material to SYTRAL's credit profile. Ridership is strongly correlated with the health of Lyon area's economy and regional demographic trends. Moody's also regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework. For SYTRAL, passenger demand is impacted by the pandemic and the measures that have been implemented to respond to it. While ridership has returned to pre-pandemic levels, longer-term changes in behavior that dampen demand for public transport would have a negative impact on SYTRAL and other networks.

Governance considerations are material to SYTRAL's credit profile, the transit authority benefits from a strong governance and management, including regularly updated forecasts and multi-year fixed capital investment plan, and high levels of transparency. We assess these practices, as well as debt and liquid management in our scorecard.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upgrades of SYTRAL's rating are unlikely in the near term considering the negative outlook.

The outlook could be stabilized if SYTRAL seemed likely to adjust to an environment of below pre-crisis trends ridership and tax revenue while avoiding a marked increase in its debt burden.

Downward pressure on the rating could result from increasing evidence that SYTRAL's adjustment measures will not prevent debt to increase significantly.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Regional and Local Governments published in January 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1091595. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Matthieu Collette
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Sub-Sovereign Group
Moody's France SAS
96 Boulevard Haussmann
Paris 75008
France
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Marie Diron
MD - Sovereign Risk
Sovereign Risk Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office:
Moody's France SAS
96 Boulevard Haussmann
Paris 75008
France
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Moodys.com