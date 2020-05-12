Moody's changes Safe Fleet ratings outlook to negative; affirms existing ratings

New York, May 12, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") changed the ratings outlook for Safe Fleet Holdings LLC (Safe Fleet) to negative from stable. At the same time, Moody's affirmed the company's B3 corporate family rating (CFR) and B3-PD probability of default rating, along with its B2 first lien senior secured credit facilities rating and Caa2 senior secured second lien term loan rating.

"The negative outlook reflects our expectation that deteriorating market conditions in the aftermath of the COVID-19 crisis will weaken Safe Fleet's earnings and cash flow in 2020," says Shirley Singh, Moody's lead analyst for the company. Safe Fleet's high adjusted debt-to-EBITDA (leverage) in excess of 7x makes its susceptible to anticipated contraction of fleet vehicle production and, consequently, reduced demand for the company's products. Even so, Moody's expects the company to generate positive free cash flow over the course of 2020. "The company's current liquidity position is bolstered by cash balances of close to $100 million following drawdown under its revolver, and we believe this provides important flexibility to absorb the anticipated earnings decline," added Singh.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, the deteriorating global economic outlook, very low and volatile oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. More specifically, Safe Fleet's exposure to economically sensitive fleet vehicle markets leaves it vulnerable to shifts in sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions, and the company remains vulnerable to the ongoing adverse impact of the outbreak. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's actions reflect the impact on Safe Fleet of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.

The following rating actions were taken:

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Safe Fleet Holdings LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B3-PD

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed B2 (LG3)

....Senior Secured 2nd Lien Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed Caa2 (LGD6 from LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Safe Fleet Holdings LLC

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATING RATIONALE

Safe Fleet's B3 CFR broadly reflects the company's high financial risk evidenced by leverage of 7.5x and rising, in conjunction with modest scale and aggressive financial policies. Moody's expects the company's leverage to increase to more than 9x in 2020 due to weak demand across its end markets. Even so, the company is expected to generate weak but positive free cash flow supported by strong profitability margins and low capital investment needs. The rating also benefits from the company's solid market position in its niche end markets and meaningful aftermarket business. Governance risk is deemed to be high, evidenced by the company's high leverage and history of debt-financed acquisition.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be downgraded if revenue and earnings decline such EBITA-to-interest falls below 1x and free cash flow deficits are realized.

Although unlikely in the near term, ratings could be upgraded if adjusted debt-to-EBITDA is sustained below 6x and free cash flow to-debt increases to the high single-digit percent range.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing Methodology published in March 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1206079. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Belton, Missouri, Safe Fleet Holdings LLC manufactures safety and productivity products for fleet vehicles serving primarily the emergency vehicle, school and transit buses, and truck and trailer end markets. Among Safe Fleet's products are cameras and surveillance systems, ladder racks, ramps and platforms, nozzles and valves, and stop signs and crossing arms for school buses. The company is majority-owned by Oak Hill Capital Partners. Sales in the last twelve months to March 31, 2020 were $466 million.

