Moody's changes Salvadoran banks' outlook to positive; ratings affirmed

New York, March 18, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed the ratings and
assessments of Banco de Desarrollo de El Salvador (Bandesal) and Banco
Agrícola, S.A., and changed their outlooks
to positive, from stable. Bandesal's B3 long-term
foreign currency issuer rating and Banco Agrícola's B1 long-term
foreign currency deposit rating were affirmed. At the same time,
the banks' b3 standalone baseline credit assessments (BCA), Bandesal's
b3 adjusted BCA and Banco Agrícola's b1 adjusted BCA were
all affirmed.
Moody's has also affirmed the B1 long-term foreign currency debt
rating of Banco Agrícola's USD300 million senior debt issuance
due in June 2020, issued through a Cayman Islands-based trust,
Agrícola Senior Trust (AST), and changed the outlook to positive
from stable. AST is unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed
by Banco Agrícola.
The rating actions follow Moody's affirmation of El Salvador's B3 government
bond, and the change of the outlooks to positive, from stable.
For details on the rating action on El Salvador, please refer to
the related press release published on 12 March 2020 "Moody's changes
El Salvador's outlook to positive; affirms B3 ratings" (https://www.moodys.com/research/Moodys-changes-outlook-on-El-Salvadors-ratings-to-positive-from--PR_417638).
The following ratings and assessments were affirmed:
Banco de Desarrollo de El Salvador
Long-term foreign currency issuer rating at B3, outlook changed
to positive from stable
Baseline credit assessment and adjusted baseline credit assessment at
b3
Long-term foreign currency counterparty risk rating at B2
Long-term counterparty risk assessment at B2(cr)
Short-term foreign currency counterparty risk rating at Not Prime
Short-term counterparty risk assessment at Not Prime(cr)
Outlook changed to positive from stable
Banco Agrícola, S.A.
Baseline credit assessment at b3
Adjusted baseline credit assessment at b1
Long-term foreign currency deposit rating at B1, outlook
changed to positive from stable
Long-term foreign currency counterparty risk rating at B1
Long-term counterparty risk assessment at B1(cr)
Short-term foreign currency deposit rating at Not Prime
Short-term foreign currency counterparty risk rating at Not Prime
Short-term counterparty risk assessment at Not Prime(cr)
Outlook changed to positive from stable
Agrícola Senior Trust
BACKED long-term foreign currency senior unsecured debt rating
at B1, outlook changed to positive from stable
Outlook changed to positive from stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
The ratings affirmation and positive outlook result from a similar action
on El Salvador's B3 government bond rating, which was driven by
Moody's expectation that the liquidity risks for the sovereign have
been significantly reduced. This follows congressional approvals
to fund the government budgets and issue long term debt, at the
same time that improved business sentiment will contribute to lift private
investment and economic growth going forward. These improvements
led to a reassessment of the banking macro profile for El Salvador,
which was raised to Weak, from Weak (-) and supports the
change in the banks' ratings outlook to positive.
The recent Coronavirus outbreak presents downside risks for Bandesal and
Banco Agícola -as it does for most banks around the globe
- and could lead to negative effects on asset quality and profitability
if the economy decelerates sharply. Barring a Coronavirus outbreak
in El Salvador, a worse than expected deterioration in the US economy
could lead to a reduction in remittances, which are sizable and
relevant for El Salvador.
In affirming Bandesal's ratings, Moody's noted its relatively
good asset quality, which benefits from its preferred creditor status
in El Salvador, coupled with prudent risk management and provisioning
policies. The bank's profitability is low as a result of its development
bank role and its focus on low-yielding lending to other financial
institutions, coupled with Bandesal's dependence on relatively
more expensive funding. Bandesal's capitalization remains strong,
supported by low dividend payments to the government. The bank
is 100% owned by the Salvadoran state, and its funding is
primarily sourced from multilaterals, offsetting refinancing and
interest rate risks. Bandesal's ratings are aligned to those
of the government reflecting the bank's close managerial and financial
linkages with the Salvadoran government. The positive outlook on
its ratings incorporate the positive outlook on the sovereign ratings.
The affirmation of Banco Agrícola's ratings incorporates its good
capitalization despite a reduction in recent years driven by high dividend
payments, which were partly offset by cautious loan growth and strong
earnings generation. Banco Agricola's strong and stable profitability
continues to benefit from ample net interest margins and its ample deposit
base. The ratings continue to reflect the credit challenges related
to El Salvador's still relatively weak operating environment, as
well as the bank's high borrower concentrations and sizable exposure to
the riskier consumer segment, which present risks to asset quality.
Improvement in confidence and the prospects of economic growth would be
credit positive for Banco Agricola's asset quality and earnings.
As one of Bancolombia, S.A.'s (deposits Baa2 stable,
BCA ba1) most important Central American franchises, Banco Agrícola's
ratings also benefit from Moody's assessment of a high probability of
support from its parent. This results in two notches of ratings
uplift to the bank's b3 BCA, to its deposit rating, and consequently,
to the senior debt rating of AST.
Moody's does not have any particular concerns with Bandesal and Banco
Agricola´s governance, and therefore does not apply any corporate
behavior adjustment to the banks´ ratings. The banks show
an appropriate risk management framework commensurate with their risk
appetite.
WHAT COULD CAUSE THE RATINGS TO MOVE UP OR DOWN
In line with the positive outlook, the ratings will face upward
pressure if El Salvador's sovereign rating is upgraded or the country's
operating environment continues to improve, provided that the banks
fundamentals remain broadly stable or improve.
Given the positive outlook, a downgrade of the banks' ratings
is unlikely, but a reversal of the improving trend in El Salvador's
credit profile, a deterioration on its operating environment or
in the banks' fundamentals could lead to a downgrade.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology
published in November 2019. Please see the Rating Methodologies
page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
