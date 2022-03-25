Moody's changes Saphilux S.a.r.l.'s outlook to positive; affirms B3 CFR and B2 senior secured bank facility

Frankfurt am Main, March 25, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") changed the outlook on Saphilux S.a.r.l.'s (IQ-EQ) to positive from stable and affirmed its B3 corporate family rating (CFR) and its B3-PD probability of default rating (PDR). Concurrently, Moody's affirmed the company's B2 backed senior secured bank credit facility rating.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of the press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The action reflects the upside ratings potential if the company improves its operating profitability and continues to generate positive Free Cash Flow (FCF) while maintaining a prudent approach regarding M&A activity, including the expectation of a meaningful shareholder support, which could result in leverage falling below 6.5x Moody's adjusted Debt / EBITDA over the next 12-18 months. Over the past several years IQ-EQ demonstrated a track record of operating performance improvement, positive FCF, and good execution with respect to bolt-on acquisitions and organic growth, resulting in a significant expansion in scale, offerings and customer reach. Moody's expects revenues to exceed €500 million in 2022 compared to €183 million in 2018 and up at least 10% vs 2021.

IQ-EQ's B3 CFR broadly reflects the company's elevated leverage as it undertakes an acquisitive growth strategy in the fragmented fund administration services industry. Leverage at around 7.0x Moody's adjusted Debt / EBITDA in 2021 remains high but significantly down compared to around 9.0x in 2019. Moody's expects the business environment to remain volatile given the uncertainties posed by a multitude of factors including lower economic growth, rising inflation, and a shortage of professionals, albeit Moody's expects that the company can mitigate these risks by passing through most wage price increases to its customers. Furthermore, the rating considers IQ-EQ's exposure to legal and regulatory risks inherent to the industry.

Nonetheless, the rating benefits from the company's resilient business model, with long-standing customer relationships and high switching costs, resulting in around 90% of recurring revenue. The company has a significant exposure (around 60% of revenue) to the funds segment, which has good mid-term growth prospects, underpinned by an increasing share of outsourcing of fund administration services. The low capital requirements inherent in the company's business model facilitate potential for strong positive FCF generation.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Moody's takes into account the impact of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors when assessing companies' credit quality.

IQ-EQ's highly leveraged capital structure reflects the high risk tolerance of its private equity owner, Astorg. The private equity business model typically involves an aggressive financial policy and a highly leveraged capital structure. Moody's expects private equity firm Astorg, IQ-EQ's shareholder, to support its growth strategy and refrain from dividends over the next several years. In January 2022, Astorg transferred IQ-EQ to a newly established Continuation Fund, which closed at €1.3 billion, including a substantial additional capital for Astorg and its investment partners to support organic growth initiatives and acquisitions of IQ-EQ.

LIQUIDITY

IQ-EQ has good liquidity, supported by the expected positive FCF generation and the absence of short-term debt maturities. Liquidity sources include €44 million of unrestricted cash balance as of the end of December 2021 and a €55 million of undrawn Revolving Credit Facility (RCF).

There are no major debt maturities until 2024, when the RCF matures.

The RCF is subject to a springing first-lien net leverage ratio covenant, tested when the facility is drawn by more than 40%, net of cash balances. The covenant is set with substantial headroom, and we expect IQ-EQ to ensure consistent compliance with this covenant at all times.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The senior guaranteed secured term loan B and RCF are both rated B2 as they rank pari passu one notch above the CFR, reflecting their priority relative to the €186 million second lien term loan (unrated). This one notch differential is explained by the loss absorption cushion provided by the second lien.

OUTLOOK

The positive rating outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the company can successfully pass through most wage price increases to its customers, which, combined with the contribution from acquisitions and organic growth, will result in Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA of around 6.5x and continued positive FCF, with FCF/debt of 3%, in the next 12-18 months. The forward view assumes no material debt-funded acquisitions and no dividends. Finally, it incorporates Moody's expectation that IQ-EQ will retain its good liquidity profile.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if earnings growth, combined with a commitment to deleveraging and a prudent approach towards future M&A activity, results in adjusted Debt/EBITDA sustainably below 6.5x and Moody's adjusted FCF/Debt around 3%, while the company maintains good liquidity. Moreover, an upgrade would require the absence of any adverse changes in regulation.

Moody's would consider a rating downgrade with expectations for Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA sustained above 8.0x, EBITA margins sustained below 20%, or sustained negative FCF. The ratings could also be downgraded if the company's liquidity deteriorated to weak levels.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS:

..Issuer: Saphilux S.a.r.l.

Affirmations:

.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B3-PD

....BACKED Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed B2

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287897. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Saphilux S.a.r.l. (IQ-EQ), is one of the largest independent fund and corporate services providers globally. Headquartered in Luxembourg, it has also developed a strong market presence in North America, the Netherlands, Mauritius, France, the UK, the Crown Dependencies, Belgium, Singapore, Hong Kong and. IQ-EQ provides a comprehensive range of value-added services and tailored solutions for funds, companies, and private clients with pro forma revenue of €459 million in 2021 with a company-adjusted EBITDA of €160 million (based on IFRS).

