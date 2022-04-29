Moody's changes Saputo's outlook to negative, affirms Baa1 ratings

Toronto, April 29, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed Saputo Inc.'s (Saputo) Baa1 senior unsecured notes rating and (P)Baa1 medium term note program rating. The outlook has been changed to negative from stable.

The change in outlook to negative reflects the execution risks and higher investment associated with the implementation of Saputo's 4-year strategic plan during a period of heightened operating volatility. Saputo's business faces ongoing cost inflation, labor shortages in the US and supply chain disruptions which if sustained will hinder its ability to reduce leverage (debt/EBITDA) to 3x over the next 12 months from 3.5x as of the last twelve months to December 31, 2021 (LTM Q3/2022). Saputo's objective is to grow EBITDA to C$2.125 billion by fiscal 2025 ending March 31 (C$1.2 billion as of LTM Q3/2022) largely through organic growth and calls for a sizable capital investment of C$2.3 billion (approximately 50% of which the company views as maintenance capex) over the 4 year period. With Moody's projecting an EBITDA decline of around 18% for fiscal 2022, this will require strong execution from Saputo and stronger cash flow generation over the next 3 years in order not to overburden its balance sheet.

Moody's nevertheless affirmed Saputo's Baa1 senior unsecured ratings because the company maintains sufficient liquidity to fund cash needs including debt maturities over the next year. In addition, the company is taking active steps to mitigate the inflation pressures by streamlining costs and raising prices, and Moody's expects cost pressures to moderate by 2023. Moody's views the goals of the strategic growth plan as ambitious, but the growth in EBITDA also provides de-leveraging potential.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Saputo Inc.

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed (P)Baa1

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Saputo Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Saputo's Baa1 rating reflects its: (1) large scale with strong market positions in multiple geographies; (2) end market diversification; and (3) good liquidity. The credit profile also incorporates Moody's expectation that Saputo's EBITDA margins and cash flow generation will improve gradually over the next 12 months, primarily driven by the recovery of the company's US operations. While Moody's expect credit metrics to improve, debt/EBITDA is only projected to return to around 3x by fiscal 2023 and remains susceptible to operating volatility due to milk, labor and transportation inflation.

The rating is constrained by: (1) Saputo's narrow product focus in dairy and cheese processing; (2) lower brand recognition and weaker margins relative to peers; and (3) execution risks and higher investment associated with the implementation of Saputo's 4-year strategic plan.

Saputo has good liquidity over the next 12 months. The company has available sources of around C$1.1 billion while uses in the form of debt maturities within the next 12 months total C$300 million. The company's liquidity is supported by cash of C$163 million as at December 31, 2021, Moody's expectation of breakeven free cash flow given higher capital expenditure of around C$800 million for the next 12 months, and around C$920 million available under its C$1.3 billion equivalent ($1 billion) unsecured credit facility that matures in August 2026. The company has leverage and interest coverage covenants with the leverage covenant expected to have the tightest cushion with around 10% through the next four quarters.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

A rating upgrade to A3 would be considered for Saputo if (1) adjusted EBIT margin improves above 10% (4.8% LTM Q3/2022), likely as a result of a stronger brand presence, a shift in mix to more profitable products, or improved cost efficiency; and (2) the company maintains strong credit metrics, including adjusted Debt/EBITDA sustained around 2x or lower (3.5x as of Q3/2022).

A downgrade to Baa2 could occur if adjusted debt/EBITDA is sustained above 3x, likely as a result of weak operating performance or higher debt levels to fund its large investment plan or a material debt-financed acquisition. A deterioration in liquidity could also lead to a downgrade.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Packaged Goods Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1202237. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Saputo Inc., headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, is a manufacturer and distributor of dairy products (including cheeses, fluid milk, creams, extended shelf-life milk and cream products, cultured products and dairy ingredients) which are sold globally. The company operates manufacturing facilities in Canada, the US, Argentina, Australia and United Kingdom. The company is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange and members of the Saputo family hold approximately 42% of the common shares. Revenue for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 was C$14.6 billion.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Dion Bate

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Canada Inc.

70 York Street

Suite 1400

Toronto, ON M5J 1S9

Canada

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Peter H. Abdill, CFA

MD - Corporate Finance

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Canada Inc.

70 York Street

Suite 1400

Toronto, ON M5J 1S9

Canada

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

