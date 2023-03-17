Moody's changes Saudi Arabia's outlook to positive, affirms A1 ratings

Paris, March 17, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today changed the outlook on the Government of Saudi Arabia to positive from stable and affirmed its long-term issuer and senior unsecured ratings at A1. Moody's also affirmed the Government of Saudi Arabia's (P)A1 senior unsecured medium-term note program ratings.

The change of outlook to positive reflects the increasing likelihood that, through reforms and investment in various non-oil sectors, the sovereign's economic and fiscal reliance on hydrocarbons will, over time, materially decline, thereby reducing its exposure to oil price cycles and a potential acceleration in global carbon transition, while also diminishing the pressure on the government to support the kingdom's implicit social contract through growth in public spending. The government is making progress in implementing its broad-based structural reform agenda, which will support the sustainability of the economic diversification efforts over the medium and long term. In addition, momentum is gathering behind a wide range of government-sponsored diversification projects and initiatives, which if successfully executed and, importantly, supported by private sector investment, will be the main driver of the expansion of Saudi Arabia's non-hydrocarbon sector and employment over the coming years.

The affirmation of the A1 ratings reflects the government's moderate debt burden, lower than most similarly-rated sovereigns, availability of robust fiscal buffers in the form of government financial assets, and high economic strength underpinned by Saudi Arabia's highly competitive position in the global oil market. Saudi Arabia's rating is constrained mainly by its structural vulnerability implied by its economic and fiscal reliance on the hydrocarbon sector, and by its susceptibility to event risks related to regional geopolitical tensions. Over the next few decades, Moody's expects oil exports to produce less robust revenues at peak oil prices and weaker revenues at trough oil prices compared to historical experience because global initiatives to limit the adverse impacts of climate change will increasingly constrain the use of hydrocarbons and accelerate the shift to less environmentally-damaging energy sources. For Saudi Arabia, the credit impact of carbon transition is mitigated by the sovereign's demonstrable adjustment capacity and its progress on economic and fiscal diversification.

Today's rating action also affirms the A1 backed senior unsecured ratings of KSA Sukuk Limited, and its (P)A1 backed senior unsecured medium-term note program rating. KSA Sukuk Limited, a special purpose vehicle incorporated in the Cayman Islands, is wholly owned by the Government of Saudi Arabia and its debt issuances are, in Moody's view, ultimately the obligation of the Government of Saudi Arabia. Moody's has also affirmed Saudi Arabia's Aaa.sa senior unsecured debt and senior unsecured MTN program ratings on the national scale.

Saudi Arabia's local currency (LC) and foreign currency (FC) country ceilings remain unchanged. The LC country ceiling at Aa2, two notches above the sovereign rating, incorporates reliance on a single revenue source for the government and non-government issuers and geopolitical risk, partly mitigated by relatively predictable institutions and external balance of payments stability. The FC country ceiling at Aa2, in line with the LC ceiling, reflects very low transfer and convertibility risks, given the central bank's very large foreign currency buffers.

RATINGS RATIONALE

RATIONALE FOR THE CHANGE OF OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE

PROGRESS IN IMPLEMENTING BROAD-BASED STRUCTURAL REFORM AGENDA

Over the past three years the government made significant progress in advancing the multifaceted structural reform agenda, which it had launched in 2016 to support its economic and fiscal diversification efforts and to deliver on its social commitments under the Saudi Vision 2030. The key areas where significant progress has been made (and continues to be made) include social reforms, judicial system reforms, education system reforms, as well as comprehensive regulatory and economic reforms, all of which will function as enablers for more robust private sector investment and growth in the non-hydrocarbon sector.

Transformative social reforms, albeit from a low base, have already unlocked an array of growth opportunities in the domestic tourism, leisure and entertainment sector, which constitute a large share of the initial diversification agenda, and will increase longer-term attractiveness of Saudi Arabia for home-grown as well as foreign talent to support growth in the knowledge-based economy. Judicial reforms have significantly improved access to justice and the efficiency of contract enforcement and dispute resolution through digitization, newly-established commercial courts, and stronger regulation. Educational reforms, while still at a relatively early stage, hold the promise to reduce longer-term constraints on growth due to the lack of supply of adequately educated and skilled labor force. The most notable regulatory and economic reforms include removing restrictions on 100% foreign ownership for most sectors, and a broad suite of new laws and regulations relating to government tenders and procurement, commercial mortgages, bankruptcy proceedings, expedited customs clearance, immigration policies, and tourism, as well as various laws enhancing women's participation in the economy and promoting gender equality. All of these reforms will contribute to improving Saudi Arabia's competitiveness and enhancing its appeal as destination for private and foreign investment, thereby, over time, increasing its growth potential and economic resilience.

The progress on reform implementation increases the likelihood that the ongoing economic diversification drive will be sustained in the longer term, beyond the initial phases where – due to the low starting point – many goals and targets are likely to be met relatively easily. The reforms, which are improving Saudi Arabia's business environment and investment climate, also raise the prospect that robust non-hydrocarbon sector growth and employment growth will be sustained without excessive reliance on public spending, either from the budget or from the assets of the sovereign wealth fund. In turn, if effective, this will enhance the sovereign's resilience to oil price cycles and grow the government's potential non-hydrocarbon revenue base for when oil revenues becomes less robust due to the effects of accelerating global carbon transition on hydrocarbon demand and prices.

GATHERING MOMENTUM BEHIND A WIDE RANGE OF ECONOMIC DIVERSIFICATION PROJECTS AND INITIATIVES

During the past two years a number of government-sponsored diversification "giga projects" have started to enter the construction phase, following several years of design and pre-implementation planning. During this period, the Public Investment Fund (PIF, A1 stable) which is responsible for managing and initially funding most of the giga projects, deployed from its capital only a small fraction of the estimated total contract value of the announced projects of more than $700 billion (around 65% of 2022 GDP). However, as more projects enter their construction phase and meet the required project milestones, Moody's expects the annual deployment to increase significantly over the next few years.

Increasingly, Moody's also expects that a growing portion of funding for the giga projects will come from private investors, which will ensure long-term commercial viability of the projects and limit pressure on the government balance sheet, including in the form of contingent liabilities.

While most of the diversification projects unveiled to date are concentrated in the field of urban development, tourism and entertainment, the growing list also includes industrial ventures, spanning from petrochemicals, non-hydrocarbon mining and low-carbon energy alternatives such as blue and green hydrogen to defense and electric vehicle manufacturing, broadening the scope of diversification efforts across the full economic spectrum.

The evidence of progress in diversifying the economy as captured by economic data is still tentative, given the initial stages of implementation. However, value-added growth in the private non-hydrocarbon sector, which averaged more than 6% during 2021-22, indicates that diversification is gaining traction, in particular when contrasted with economic slowdown during 2022 in most other G-20 economies. Saudi Arabia's strong non-hydrocarbon sector growth is underpinned by a strong contribution from private investment and accompanied by strong growth in Saudi citizens' employment, which reduced the Saudi citizens' unemployment rate below 10% during 2022 for the first time in at least 15 years. Looking forward, Moody's expects that private non-hydrocarbon sector growth will average close to 5% in the next five years with the risks tilted to the upside.

RATIONALE FOR AFFIRMING THE A1 RATINGS

HIGH FISCAL AND ECONOMIC STENGTH AND IMPROVING INSTITUTIONAL CAPACITY MITIGATE STRUCTURAL VULNERABILITIES DUE TO RELIANCE ON HYDROCARBON SECTOR

Saudi Arabia's key credit strength is the government's very strong balance sheet. The government debt burden was moderate at less than 25% of GDP (78% of revenue) at the end of 2022 and its debt affordability was very high, stronger than the medians of Aa-A rated peers. Furthermore, Moody's estimates that Saudi Arabia's government financial assets, excluding equity stakes in state-owned enterprises, were equivalent to more than 30% of GDP at the end of 2021. Government financial assets include deposits with the central bank, which were equivalent to nearly 12% of GDP. The central bank's own foreign-currency reserves were more than 40% of GDP ($435 billion, excluding gold, SDRs and the IMF position) at the end of 2022 and covered more than 21 months of projected imports of goods and services, providing an exceptionally strong external buffer, which limits the sovereign's external vulnerability risks as well as fiscal risks related to the government's stock of foreign currency-denominated debt.

Based on an assumption that oil prices average $80-85/barrel in 2023-24, Moody's expects the government fiscal balance to remain in surplus over the next two years, with debt and debt affordability metrics remaining very robust. Over the longer term, Moody's expects that fiscal stability will be supported by the implementation of the fiscal rules that the government is currently developing and calibrating under its Fiscal Stability Program.

The sovereign's economic resilience is underpinned by its improving institutional capacity to adjust to shocks, as demonstrated during the past years in response to structural and cyclical oil price shocks. Furthermore, Saudi Arabia's economic resilience benefits from its high GDP per capita, which supports adjustment capacity, and from the economy's large size. While carbon transition poses longer-term downside risks to the sovereign's credit profile, its economic strength also takes into account the country's highly competitive position in the global energy market due to its very large hydrocarbon reserves, low extraction costs, its large share of global oil production (12.2% in 2021, including crude oil, condensates and natural gas liquids), its large spare crude oil output capacity, and its de facto leadership of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC). While continuing to expand its hydrocarbon production capacity, Saudi Arabia is also one of the first movers to develop large-scale production of alternative low-carbon energy sources, such as blue and green hydrogen. Extraordinary competitiveness in energy allows the accumulation of wealth, which in turn enhances the economy's capacity to absorb shocks.

Economic and fiscal reliance on the hydrocarbon sector will remain the key credit challenge for Saudi Arabia. In Moody's baseline scenario, the direct contribution of the oil and gas sector to overall nominal GDP will remain 25-30% over the next five years (albeit down from an average of 46.1% in 2005-14) and, in particular, the contribution of hydrocarbon revenue to total government revenue will remain around 55-65% (albeit down from 90.5% in 2010-14), exposing the sovereign to cyclical declines in oil demand and prices that would significantly impair revenue collection and jeopardize fiscal strength.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL, GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Saudi Arabia's highly negative exposure to environmental risks, reflected in its E-4 issuer profile score, mainly relates to carbon transition due to its economic and fiscal dependence on the hydrocarbon sector, which is partly mitigated by very low hydrocarbon production costs. Saudi Arabia is also one of the world's most arid states and rapid economic and population growth in recent decades have increased challenges surrounding water sustainability. While most of Saudi Arabia's water is produced by energy-intensive desalination plants, which are also vulnerable to attacks and oil spills, the country has access to cheap energy that mitigates some of this risk.

Exposure to social risks is moderately negative (S-3 issuer profile score). The main source of pressure arises from the elevated unemployment rate, especially among the youth. Robust population dynamics will continue to drive rapid growth in the labor force over the coming decades creating pressure to generate job opportunities for the citizens. The effectiveness of labor market nationalization policies in reducing the elevated unemployment rate among citizens will remain the key policy challenge and an important driver of social risks in the foreseeable future. That said, a large share of expatriates in the overall employment (nearly 75%) partly mitigates these risks.

Saudi Arabia's strong institutions and governance strength support its positive G-1 issuer profile score. Moody's assessment of Saudi Arabia's institutions and governance strength reflects strong monetary and macroeconomic policy effectiveness, improving fiscal policy effectiveness, increasing, albeit weaker than most peers, quality of executive and legislative institutions, and incrementally stronger control of corruption and rule of law, from a relatively weak base. Improving policy effectiveness is reflected by the government's implementation of structural and fiscal reforms since 2017 and initial progress in advancing its comprehensive economic diversification agenda.

Saudi Arabia's ESG Credit Impact Score is moderately negative (CIS-3), reflecting highly negative exposure to environmental risks and moderately high social risks, which are partly contained by institutions and governance strength and economic resilience, including the availability of financial resources in the form of sovereign wealth fund assets that can be used to absorb shocks. Its ESG attributes are overall considered as having a limited impact on the current rating, with greater potential for a negative impact in the future.

GDP per capita (PPP basis, US$): 49,386 (2021) (also known as Per Capita Income)

Real GDP growth (% change): 3.9% (2021) (also known as GDP Growth)

Inflation Rate (CPI, % change Dec/Dec): 1.2% (2021)

Gen. Gov. Financial Balance/GDP: -2.3% (2021) (also known as Fiscal Balance)

Current Account Balance/GDP: 5.1% (2021) (also known as External Balance)

External debt/GDP: 33.1% (2021)

Economic resiliency: a1

Default history: No default events (on bonds or loans) have been recorded since 1983.

On 13 March 2023, a rating committee was called to discuss the rating of the Saudi Arabia, Government of. The main points raised during the discussion were: The issuer's economic fundamentals, including its economic strength, have materially increased. The issuer's institutions and governance strength, have materially increased. The issuer's fiscal or financial strength, including its debt profile, has not materially changed. The issuer's susceptibility to event risks has not materially changed.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade would be supported by increasing evidence that the ongoing diversification efforts, supported by structural reforms, are likely to significantly reduce Saudi Arabia's economic and fiscal reliance on oil revenues over the medium term, strengthening the sovereign's resilience to shocks and positioning it more favorably to address longer-term global carbon transition challenges. Such evidence would include a combination of a relatively stable or declining government debt burden and increasing fiscal buffers independent of oil price cycles, and sustained robust growth in the non-hydrocarbon sector of the economy driven increasingly by private sector investment.

An increasing likelihood that the diversification efforts will fall substantially short of increasing Saudi Arabia's resilience to future adverse oil market shocks would likely exert a downward pressure on the rating. Negative pressure would also come from evidence of a reversal in the fiscal policy direction, such as captured by significant increases in the non-hydrocarbon primary deficit. A significant escalation of regional geopolitical risks that would threaten Saudi Arabia's oil production and export capacity would also exert downward pressure on the rating. Finally, evidence that global carbon transition is accelerating markedly would also exert negative pressure on the rating, unless Saudi Arabia was able to adjust its economic and revenue bases equally rapidly.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Sovereigns published in November 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/395819. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The weighting of all rating factors is described in the methodology used in this credit rating action, if applicable.

Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country, enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks. NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities, but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn" country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in ".za" for South Africa. For further information on Moody's approach to national scale credit ratings, please refer to Moody's Credit rating Methodology published in August 2022 entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings from Global Scale Ratings Methodology". While NSRs have no inherent absolute meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time. For information on the historical default rates associated with different global scale rating categories over different investment horizons, please see https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1280297.

The local market analyst for Saudi Arabia, Government of ratings is Alexander Perjessy, +971 (423) 795-48.

