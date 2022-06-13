Moody's changes Scotts Miracle-Gro's outlook to negative; affirms Ba2 Corporate Family Rating

New York, June 13, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service today changed to negative from stable the outlook for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company ("Scotts") and affirmed the company's Ba2 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), Ba2-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR) and Ba3 senior unsecured note ratings. Moody's also downgraded the speculative grade liquidity rating to SGL-3 from SGL-2.

"The change in outlook to negative recognizes the potential stress on Scotts' credit metrics that spurred the company to reduce guidance and also amend the financial maintenance covenants in its recently-closed bank credit facility to provide additional liquidity runway to navigate these stresses, which include slack demand, cost inflation, and supply chain challenges," stated Moody's Vice President/Senior Credit Officer Charlie O'Shea. "There is potential that these stresses will result in Scott's breaching its quantitative down grade thresholds and cash flow from operations will deteriorate. However, Moody's affirmed Scotts ratings because we believe some of these credit strains are temporary, that the company will take active steps to mitigated cost pressures and preserve liquidity, and the company's strong market position makes it well-positioned overall for a rebound once the headwinds abate. Management's forecast for $1 billion of free cash flow to be generated over the next three years and commitment to reduce leverage to its target 3.0x-3.5x range also indicates a focus on debt repayment and maintaining credit metrics consistent with the Ba2 CFR."

The downgrade of the liquidity rating to SGL-3 from SGL-2 reflects weaker free cash flow and greater reliance on the revolver for the company's highly seasonal free cash flow, Covenant headroom is good following the credit agreement amendment, but there is uncertainty in the economic environment and a continuation of demand and cost pressures could diminish headroom under the covenants.

Ratings Affirmed:

..Issuer: Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (The)

....Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Ba2

....Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed Ba2-PD

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Ba3 (LGD5)

Ratings Downgraded:

..Issuer: Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (The)

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Downgraded to SGL-3 from SGL-2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (The)

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Scotts' Ba2 CFR considers its leading market position within the fragmented lawn and garden industry, which carries with it myriad advantages with key retailers. The company's growth strategy in hydroponics supports the company's credit profile, although it comes with risks as the cannabis industry is in its early stages, and this segment is presently feeling the negative effects of oversupply. The company's commitment to brand support and product development also enhances its credit profile. Most of Scotts' products in the Consumer segment are staples, which will typically provide earnings resilience during an economic downtown, though as this action reflects, demand is subject to levels of inflationary-driven reductions in demand. The credit profile remains constrained by its leverage, which while moderate at 4.1x at the April 2022 LTM, will be spiking as evidenced by the 6.5x upper limit of the new amendment. Ratings are also constrained by the seasonality of earnings and cash flows, weather dependency and a highly concentrated customer base. An additional factor is litigation and brand image risk associated with the weed killer Roundup.

ENVIRONMENTAL SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Scotts Miracle-Gro's ESG Credit Impact Score is moderately negative (CIS-3) with moderately negative risk exposure to environmental, social and governance factors. The CIS score reflects the company's exposure and production of consumer lawn & garden fertilizers, pesticides, and social risks related to responsible production and waste management. Governance risk is moderately negative, reflecting the use of leverage and the Hagedorn family's ownership of 27% of the outstanding shares. ESG attributes have a limited impact on Scott Miracle-Gro's current rating, with greater potential for future negative impact.

Scotts Miracle Gro's environment risk is moderately negative, which reflects the company's exposure to natural capital and waste and pollution concerns. As a manufacturer of lawn & garden supplies, Scotts Miracle-Gro, uses fertilizers, pesticides, and other specialty chemicals to produce its products. Many of the products that the company manufactures and distributes are subject to local, state, federal, and foreign laws and regulations related to environmental matters. Waste and pollution risks relate to negative effects of the use of its products on ecosystems, and the use of packaging materials that are not or cannot be recycled. The company has taken a number of initiatives such as redesigning its packaging which resulted in a significant reduction in material usage and establishing a goal to triple the amount of recycled packaging by 2025. The company has reformulated its portfolio of lawn maintenance products to use less nutrients and protect against run off. Water and energy usage are also a part of the manufacturing process and are publicly available as part of the organization's annual ESG disclosures.

Scotts Miracle-Gro's social risk is moderately negative. Scotts Miracle-Gro faces responsible production risks because it must cost-effectively manage a complex supply chain. Changes in the availability or price of key ingredients can have a negative effect on profitability and cash flow. The company is also susceptible to the health and safety risk of its employees as a manufacturer of products with chemicals. As a manufacturer of lawn & garden supplies, Scotts Miracle-Gro is exposed to demographic and societal trends and must invest to ensure products align with changing consumer preferences.

Scott Miracle Gro's governance risk is moderately negative. The company's financial strategy is viewed as having moderately negative governance risk, considering the company's moderate long-term financial leverage target of 3.0-3.5x. In addition, the company's board structure and policies have a moderately negative risk considering the Hagedorn family's ownership of 27% of the outstanding shares.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The negative rating outlook reflects Moody's concerns surrounding the potential level of deterioration in credit metrics that Scotts is acknowledging, and the speed with which this negative trend can be reversed, as well as which financial strategy levers will be thrown to minimize the potential deterioration.

Given the negative outlook, an upgrade over the next 1-2 years is unlikely. Over time, ratings could be upgraded if operating performance improves from recent past levels, with adjusted debt/EBITDA maintained below 2.5x (outside of seasonal borrowings). In addition, at least good liquidity must be maintained.

Ratings could be downgraded if Moody's believes the negative pressures outline by management result in a more permanent deterioration in credit metrics such that they do not return to levels more reflective of the Ba2 rating within the next 12-18 months, or if the company's operating initiatives or financial strategy does not mitigate the credit pressures. Debt-to-EBITDA above 3.5x (outside of seasonal borrowings) or a deterioration of liquidity could also lead to a downgrade.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company ("Scotts" or "SMG") is a manufacturer and marketer of consumer lawn care and garden products as well as hydroponic growing products, primarily in North America (approximately 91% of sales). The publicly-traded company generated revenue for the LTM period ended April 1, 2022 of about $4.9 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Packaged Goods Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/66411. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

