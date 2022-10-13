Moody's changes Screenvision's outlook to negative, affirms Caa1 CFR

New York, October 13, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) today affirmed Screenvision, LLC's (Screenvision) ratings, including its Corporate Family Rating (CFR) at Caa1, and changed the rating outlook to negative from stable.

The outlook change to negative reflects Screenvision's weak liquidity and operating performance as ad spending continues to lag cinema attendance. Although Moody's expects Screenvision's operating performance to improve and free cash flow to turn positive in 2023, there is uncertainty about the company's ability to refinance its $10.5 million revolver maturity before its expiration in January 2024 and address the upcoming maturity of its $25 million incremental loan (unrated, with $3 million outstanding at 2Q 2022) coming due on 31 December 2022.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Screenvision, LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Caa1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed Caa1-PD

....Senior Secured first lien revolver due 2024, Affirmed at Caa1 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured first lien term loan due 2025, Affirmed at Caa1 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Screenvision, LLC

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Screenvision's Caa1 CFR reflects its weak liquidity, high leverage, uncertainty about the timing and extent of a rebound in cinema ad spending and heightened refinancing risks amid a tight funding environment. The rating is also constrained by the weak creditworthiness of exhibitor partners, secular trends within the cinema industry that may continue to lead to declining attendance in the longer term. Moody's expects Screenvision's revenues, earnings and cash flows in 2022 to be well below pre-pandemic levels, with a further recovery in 2023. Moody's expects the company's leverage to improve to around 5x (Moody's adjusted) by the end of 2023 driver by EBITDA improvement, which is still down from the pre-pandemic level of 2.5x and (including Moody's standard adjustments) as of FY2019. As of LTM June 2022, Moody's adjusted Debt/EBITDA was negative because of negative earnings while debt was largely flat with 2019.

Nevertheless, Screenvision garners support from its well-established market position for on-screen cinema advertising and its long-term contracts with cinema owners, which provide some stability to cash flows when ad spending and cinema attendance recovers. The company is one of the top two leading providers of in-theater on-screen advertising in the United States. Exhibitors and advertisers benefit from the national scale and geographic reach that the company's platform provides. Screenvision has a relationship with one of the top three cinema exhibitors in the United States (AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc., Caa2 positive). Screenvision is not directly exposed to Regal theaters, whose owner Crown UK Holdco Limited filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the US last month.

LIQUIDITY

Screenvision liquidity is weak, constrained by a low cash balance, small and fully drawn revolver that will become current within three months and negative operating cash flows while operating performance remains weak. Screenvision's free cash flow was negative $19 million as of LTM June 2022. The company's cash balance was $4 million as of 30 June 2022, after several quarters of cash burn during the temporary theatre closures during COVID and weaker than anticipated recovery in 2021-2022. Moody's expects free cash flow to turn positive in 2023 though still less than half of pre-pandemic levels.

Screenvision's $10.5 million revolver due January 2024 is fully drawn. It is also small relative to Screenvision's size and seasonality of cash flows (because of the timing difference between the collection of its accounts receivables and payment of various expenses including interest expense and network access fees). Following the June 2022 credit facility amendment, the revolver is no longer subject to a financial covenant or minimum liquidity requirement. Screenvision faces the maturity of its $25 million incremental term loan (unrated, with $3 million drawn currently) due December 2022 and revolver expiration in January 2024.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

Screenvision's first lien credit facility comprised of a $10.5 million revolver due January 2024 and $175 million loan due July 2025 ($144 million outstanding as of 30 June 2022) are each rated Caa1, reflecting the company's Caa1-PD Probability of Default Rating, an average expected family recovery rate of 50% at default given the covenant-lite structure and the particular instruments' ranking in the capital stack.

The negative outlook reflects weak liquidity, Moody's expectation for improving but still weak earnings over the coming year and refinancing risk.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be downgraded if the probability of default increases, including increased refinancing risk, or if earnings deteriorate or liquidity weakens, including weaker than expected free cash flow.

The ratings could be upgraded if Screenvision improves its earnings and cash flow such that Debt-to-EBITDA is expected to be sustained under 6x (Moody's adjusted), the company improves its liquidity, near term debt maturities are addressed, and the demand environment is supportive of revenue and earnings growth.

Screenvision, headquartered in New York City, is a privately owned operator of a leading in-theater advertising network in the United States. The company is majority-owned by affiliates of Abry (about 74%), with ownership stakes also held by AMC Entertainment and the company's management.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Media published in June 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72920. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

