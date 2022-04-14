info

Rating Action:

Moody's changes Selecta's outlook to stable from negative; affirms ratings

14 Apr 2022

London, April 14, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today affirmed the Caa1 corporate family rating (CFR) and the Caa1-PD probability of default rating (PDR) of Selecta Group B.V. (Selecta), a pan European operator of vending machines. At the same time Moody's affirmed the Caa1 rating of the backed senior secured first lien notes due 2026, the Caa3 rating of the backed senior secured second lien notes due 2026, and the B1 rating of the €150 million backed super senior secured revolving credit facility (SSRCF) due 2026. The outlook was changed to stable from negative.

A full list of affected ratings can be found towards the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings affirmation and changed outlook to stable reflects the progress Selecta has made in improving its business since the restructure in October 2020 that included a debt for equity swap. Although the pandemic impacted performance throughout the year the company generated net sales of €1.04 billion in 2021 reaching 73% of 2019 levels, with Q4 2021 net sales at 79% of pre covid levels. Moody's expects net sales and EBITDA to continue recovering reaching pre covid levels by year end 2024.

The company has responded to the changed operating environment by exiting unprofitable locations and reducing it machine park, in addition to introducing new and healthier fresh products on the go that address its clients' changing requirements. The company is also focused on leveraging its pan European footprint by providing services to companies across multiple sites and countries. The company reduced full time employees to around 7,000 by YE 2021 from roughly 10,000 in 2019, with a corresponding reduction in the van fleet.

Selecta's ability to generate free cash flow (FCF) has been historically constrained because of working capital swings, high capital expenditure, a sustained level of high exceptional costs due to restructuring, synergies initiatives and M&A activity. The company generated a negative Moody's adjusted FCF of €86.3 million in 2021, and the rating agency expects the company to generate negative FCF of around €20 million in each of the next two years before turning moderately positive in 2024.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Although exposure to environmental risks is typically low for services companies, the vending industry faces environmental considerations including carbon footprint of its operations and the increased focus from regulators and consumers on the use of plastic disposables. Selecta publishes a Sustainability Report that is available publicly on its website. The group's objectives include a reduction in carbon footprint, through network optimization and cup recycling.

Governance factors we consider in Selecta's credit profile include its ownership profile and its financial policy, which is tolerant of high leverage, and its track record of combining organic growth with acquisitions.

OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation of adequate liquidity and a continued recovery in Selecta's operating performance leading to improved credit metrics and cash flow generation.

KEY CREDIT METRICS

Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA stood at 7.9x as of 31 December 2021 and is expected to decrease to around 7x by YE 2022 and 6x by YE 2023. Moody's adjusted EBITA/ interest expenses was weak as of as of 31 December 2021 and is expected to improve above 0.5x in the next twelve to 18 months. Moody's adjusted retained cash flow (RCF)/Net debt was 5.4% for FY2021 and is expected to improve to around 6% by YE 2022 and 9% by YE 2023.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade would require Selecta to (1) improve cash flow generation such as that FCF generation is sustainably positive and (2) EBITA/interest expenses moves sustainably towards 1x; and (3) Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA decreases sustainably below 6x.

Downward pressure on the ratings could arise if (1) liquidity deteriorates; or (2) Selecta's operating performance weakens such that Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA remains elevated for a sustained period.

LIQUIDITY

Selecta's liquidity is adequate consisting of €154.1 million as of 31 December 2021, comprising €52.2 million of cash in addition €101.9 million of drawing capacity under the €150 million SSRCF. The main demands on cash are capital expenditure that averages around €75 million equating to 7% of net sales.

The SSRCF has a financial maintenance covenant of minimum liquidity of €25 million that will be tested quarterly with the last test date in September 2023.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

Selecta's debt structure comprises a B1 rated €150 million SSRCF and approximately €717 million equivalent Caa1 rated backed senior secured first lien notes and Caa3 rated €257 million equivalent backed senior secured second lien notes, all issued by Selecta Group B.V. The SSRCF is rated three notches above the first lien senior secured notes reflecting its priority ranking. The second lien is rated two notches below the first lien senior secured notes reflecting its ranking behind the first lien debt. Both the SSRCF and senior secured notes are guaranteed by group companies representing at least 80% of consolidated EBITDA and are secured principally by share pledges over the guarantors, in each case subject to legal limitations.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Selecta Group B.V.

....Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed Caa1-PD

....LT Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Caa1

....BACKED Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed B1

....BACKED Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Caa3

....BACKED Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Caa1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Selecta Group B.V.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287897. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

PROFILE

Selecta is the leading operator of vending machines in Europe by revenue, with operations in 16 countries across Europe. It operates a network of snack and beverage vending machines on behalf of a broad and diverse client base. It offers a wide range of products in its vending machines, including hot and cold beverages and various snacks and confectionary items, and its clients include many both private and public organisations.

Selecta's business model covers the full value chain of the vending services market. It originates new contracts for the placement of vending machines on clients' premises, and bids for concessions to place vending machines with public entities. The company purchases vending machines for its clients, installs them at their premises and manages the sourcing and stocking of the food and beverage vending products on behalf of its clients. It provides cleaning, maintenance and technical support services, and also sells vending machines, vending machine parts and products.

Selecta is ultimately owned by KKR (and its lenders post restructuring).

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Ramzi Kattan
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London, E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Mario Santangelo
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London, E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

