Moody's changes Shell's outlook to negative, affirms Aa2 rating

London, 01 April 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
today affirmed the Aa2 issuer rating and the (P)Aa2 senior unsecured MTN
rating of multinational oil and gas company Royal Dutch Shell plc (Shell)
and its guaranteed subsidiaries. The Prime-1 commercial
paper rating was affirmed. The outlook on all ratings was changed
to negative from stable.
At the same time, Moody's has affirmed the Aa2 issuer rating of
Shell Finance (Netherlands) B.V., the Aa3 issuer rating
of Shell Oil Company (SOC) and the A2 issuer rating of Shell Energy North
America (US), L.P. (SENA). All wholly owned
subsidiaries of Shell.
"Changing the outlook on Shell's ratings to negative reflects the material
impact that the collapsing oil and gas prices will have on the company's
financial profile in 2020. While we expect that Shell's strong
liquidity and financial flexibility as well as a normalisation of oil
and gas prices will support a recovery of its credit metrics in 2021-22,
we consider it less certain whether our requirements for an Aa2 rating
will be met over the next 12-18 months." says Sven
Reinke, a Moody' Senior Vice President.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Today's outlook change reflects Moody's expectation that Shell's
operating performance will suffer materially from the severe decline of
oil prices and the already weak gas prices prior to the current crisis.
This will be partially offset by measures announced by the company to
protect earnings and cash flow generation. Shell has announced
plans to (i) reduce underlying operating costs by $3 billion -
$4 billion per annum over the next 12 months compared to 2019 levels;
(ii) to lower cash capital expenditure to $20 billion or below
for 2020 from the previously planned level of around $25 billion;
(iii) materially reduce working capital; and (iv) stop the next tranche
of the share buyback programme. The company expects that these
measures will contribute $8 billion - $9 billion
of free cash flow on a pre-tax basis [1].
Moody's forecasts that these measures will improve the resilience
of Shell in a low oil price environment and could enable the company to
regain the financial strength the rating agency requires for an Aa2 rating.
Nevertheless, Moody's expect that Shell's Moody's
adjusted retained cash flow (RCF) to net debt metric will fall below 20%
in 2020 under a $40/bbl WTI ($43/bbl Brent) oil price scenario.
The metric is likely to fall under 10% in 2020 under a more severe
$30/bbl WTI ($30/bbl Brent) oil price scenario. However,
based on the rating agencies assumption of gradually rising oil and gas
prices in 2021-22, Shell's credit profile should recover
with the RCF to net debt metric rising towards 25%.
At this point Moody's is less certain whether Shell will be able
to regain sufficient financial strength to justify the current Aa2 rating
bearing in mind the relatively high Moody's adjusted debt level
of $105 billion at the end of 2019 -- around $20 billion
higher than before its acquisition of BG Group plc in 2016. Going
forward Shell will have to balance different priorities including restoring
its strong financial profile, continued shareholder remuneration,
ongoing investments into its core oil and gas operations and rising investment
need for its New Energies business, which runs low-carbon
energy operations, in order to adjust the company's operations
for the energy transition.
Shell's Aa2 ratings remain supported by the company's strong business
profile. Shell's business profile is characterised by the large
scale and high degree of diversification of its reserves and production,
large and resilient downstream operations, as well as by its unique
position as one of the world's largest producers and marketers of LNG.
SOC's Aa3 issuer rating remains based on its strategic importance as a
group subsidiary holding company for virtually all of Shell's US operations,
including its Lower 48 and deep-water Gulf of Mexico oil and gas
production, and all of its US-based refining and marketing
activities. SENA's A2 issuer rating reflects the strategic importance
of the subsidiary for Shell's North American gas operations, the
risk control oversight by Shell, the funding and liquidity support
it receives from Shell and the gradually declining debt levels driven
by the full amortisation of the power project related debt by 2024.
ESG CONSIDERATIONS
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors,
regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments
are unprecedented. The oil and gas sector could be significantly
affected. More specifically, Shell's credit profile
is vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating
conditions and the company is vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to
spread. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social
risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications
for public health and safety. Additionally, Moody's
considers the company's pro-active approach to liquidity
management as a governance factor under its ESG framework.
LIQUIDITY
Shell has a strong liquidity position, supported by a large,
although volatile, base of internally generated cash flow,
sizeable cash balances and committed borrowing facilities. The
company had $18.1 billion in cash and cash equivalents as
of the end of December 2019[2] and we understand that the cash balance
has increased materially in recent weeks largely driven by working capital
release owing to falling oil and gas prices.
Both Shell and Shell International Finance (SIF) can issue commercial
paper and long-term debt via an unlimited EMTN programme and US
Shelf registration. Shell maintains a $10 billion committed
credit facility for general corporate purposes, including commercial
paper backup, of which $2 billion expire in December 2020
and $8 billion expire in December 2024. In addition,
Shell secured this week a $12 billion revolving credit facility
commitment in order to further enhance its liquidity position.
Both facilities are currently undrawn.
RATIONALE FOR NEGATIVE OUTLOOK
Despite the company's proven resilience during previous downturns and
its stated commitment to maintain strong financial credit metrics,
the negative outlook reflects the current uncertainty of the timing of
the recovery of Shell's operating performance and whether Shell
will give sufficient priority to restoring its credit profile over the
next 1 -- 2 years. The negative outlook also reflects the
emerging threat to oil and gas companies' profitability and cash flow
from growing efforts by many nations to mitigate the impacts of climate
change through tax and regulatory policies that are intended to shift
global demand towards other sources of energy or conservation.
The outlook could be stabilised if Shell's announced measures to
safeguard its financial strength and Moody's expectation that these
measures will be executed successfully. A stabilisation of the
outlook would also require that improving financial flexibility as a result
of recovering oil prices will be used to restore previously strong credit
metrics.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
Shell's rating is unlikely to be upgraded considering the company's financial
policy, which balances shareholder's and creditor's interest,
but does not aim for a financial profile as strong as it had been before
2015, when Shell was rated Aa1. However, sustained
stronger cash flow generation, with RCF/net debt sustainably at
40% or higher, would exert positive pressure on the rating.
A more prolonged industry downturn leading to a severe and longer lasting
deterioration of the financial profile, with RCF/net debt not recovering
to 25% could put negative pressure on the Aa2 ratings of Shell.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Integrated Oil and
Gas Methodology published in September 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1172345.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS:
..Issuer: Royal Dutch Shell Plc
Affirmations:
.... Issuer Rating (Local Currency),
Affirmed Aa2
....Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper,
Affirmed P-1
....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note
Program, Affirmed (P)Aa2
Outlook Actions:
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Stable
..Issuer: Shell Energy North America (US), L.P.
Affirmations:
.... Issuer Rating, Affirmed A2
Outlook Actions:
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Stable
..Issuer: Shell Finance (Netherlands) B.V.
Affirmations:
.... Issuer Rating (Foreign Currency),
Affirmed Aa2
Outlook Actions:
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Stable
..Issuer: Shell International Finance B.V.
Affirmations:
....Backed Senior Unsecured Shelf, Affirmed
(P)Aa2
....Backed Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper,
Affirmed P-1
....Backed Senior Unsecured Medium-Term
Note Program, Affirmed (P)Aa2
....Backed Other Short Term Program,
Affirmed (P)P-1
....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Aa2
Outlook Actions:
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Stable
..Issuer: Shell Oil Company
Affirmations:
.... Issuer Rating, Affirmed Aa3
Outlook Actions:
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Stable
..Issuer: St. Charles (Parish of) LA
....Backed Revenue Bonds, Affirmed Aa3
....Backed Revenue Bonds, Affirmed VMIG
1
....Backed Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds,
Affirmed Aa3
....Backed Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds,
Affirmed VMIG 1
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating outcome
announced and described above.
