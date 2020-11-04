Moody's changes Shenergy's outlook to negative following proposed acquisition of Guanghui; affirms A1 rating

Hong Kong, November 04, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has changed Shenergy (Group) Co., Ltd.'s rating outlook to negative from stable. At the same time, Moody's has affirmed the company's A1 issuer rating and the baa1 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA).

The rating action follows China Evergrande Group's (Evergrande, B1 negative) announcement on 1 November 2020 that it has entered into a share transfer agreement with Shenergy and Xinjiang Guanghui Industry Inv. Gr. Co., Ltd (Guanghui, B2 negative). Under the agreement, Evergrande will transfer the 40.964% equity interest it holds in Guanghui to Shenergy for a total consideration of RMB14.85 billion.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"The negative outlook reflects our concerns that the proposed purchase of Guanghui's shares will significantly increase Shenergy's leverage and weaken its standalone credit profile," says Ralph Ng, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst.

The negative outlook also considers the potentially more aggressive financial policy Shenergy will adopt, reflecting higher governance risks, if the company funds the transaction by debt.

"We expect Shenergy will need to debt-fund a significant part of the consideration, and Shenergy's credit metrics will therefore be substantially weakened to levels that may no longer support its current standalone credit profile," adds Ng.

Moreover, Guanghui has a much weaker credit profile but a larger scale when compared with Shenergy. Measured by adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to debt, Guanghui's metrics ranged between 5%-9% in the past five years, much lower than Shenergy's 35%-45% during the same period. And as of the end of June 2020, Guanghui's adjusted debt reached RMB122.4 billion, which is much higher than Shenergy's RMB27.8 billion debt for the same period.

If the acquisition is completed, Shenergy will become the second largest shareholder of Guanghui. Based on this stake, Moody's may consolidate Guanghui's financial statements into Shenergy's credit profile on a pro-rata basis, which would significantly weaken Shenergy's credit metrics.

As a result, if the transaction materializes, Moody's expects Shenergy's adjusted FFO to debt to decline to around 15% in the next 12 to 18 months from 30%-40% over the past five years, after pro-rata consolidation of Guanghui and the new debt incurred to fund the transaction. This level of metrics will be below the downgrade trigger of 25% for Shenergy's current baa1 BCA.

At the same time, the affirmation of the A1 issuer rating reflects Shenergy's dominant position in the Shanghai energy sector and Moody's expectation that the high likelihood of government support from, and high dependence on, the Shanghai government and, ultimately, the central government will remain unchanged.

Nevertheless, Shenergy has no precedence for completing significant investments in a non-core business. While the investment may diversify its business profile and create synergies, government support could start to weaken if Shenergy continues to materially increase invest in businesses outside its public policy mandate or that are commercially driven.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Given the negative outlook, the rating is unlikely to be upgraded in the near term. However, Moody's could change Shenergy's outlook to stable if the company maintains FFO/debt above 25% and retained cash flow (RCF)/debt above 20% on a sustained basis, or the Guanghui share acquisition transaction does not proceed.

Moody's will evaluate the impact of the transaction on Shenergy's BCA by assessing the financing plan of the transaction, any resultant synergies, and its debt management of Guanghui, during the outlook period.

Moody's could downgrade Shenergy's rating if the likelihood of government support decreases due to a materially deviation from Shenergy's policy mandate and function, or if its BCA is lowered.

Shenergy's BCA could be lowered if (1) the transaction proceeds and is largely debt-funded; (2) it further increases its risk appetite to acquire non-core investments and undertakes aggressive debt-funded capital spending; or (3) there are adverse changes in the regulatory or economic environment in China, which could have a material negative impact on its business.

Specifically, Moody's could lower the company's BCA include if FFO/debt falls below 25% and RCF/debt falls below 20%; both on a sustained basis.

The methodologies used in these ratings were Regulated Electric and Gas Utilities published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1072530, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

Shenergy (Group) Co., Ltd. is 100% owned by the Shanghai SASAC. The company primarily engages in gas distribution and power generation, with its operations focused mainly in Shanghai.

Shenergy is the dominant city gas distribution, connection and construction provider in Shanghai, servicing 6.9 million customers, and with over 24,000 kilometers of city gas pipelines, covering more than 96% of the market share in Shanghai.

Shenergy had an attributable installed capacity of 11.5 gigawatts (GW) as of the end of December 2019, and contributed approximately 32% of Shanghai's total power generation volume in 2019.

The local market analyst for these ratings is Qingqing Guo, +86 (212) 057-4093.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s) generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to www.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

