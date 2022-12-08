Moody's changes Sherwin-Williams outlook to stable

New York, December 08, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the Baa2 ratings of The Sherwin-Williams Company ("Sherwin") and changed its outlook to stable. These actions reflect the headwinds that the company has faced over the past 18 months due to rising raw material and energy prices that have prevented the company from achieving metrics that could support a higher rating. Additionally, the expected downturn in residential housing and remodeling markets is expected to limit the improvement in metrics in 2023.

"Sherwin's credit metrics have not improved as expected in 2022 due to increased working capital requirements, acquisitions and share repurchases, which have caused debt to increase," stated John Rogers, Moody's Senior Vice President and lead analyst for Sherwin-Williams. "The weakening of the US housing market and the economic outlook for 2023 will likely limit any improvement in credit metrics next year," the analyst added.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Sherwin-Williams Company (The)

....Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-2

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debentures, Affirmed Baa2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Sherwin-Williams Company (The)

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

RATINGS RATIONALE

The outlook revision reflects the weakening of credit metrics in 2022, along with the expected headwinds from slowing demand in the US and Europe, which will limit any improvement in 2023, despite the expected decline in raw material prices. In the first three quarters of 2022, debt increased by roughly $900 million to fund increases in working capital, share repurchases and acquisitions. In the fourth quarter, Moody's expects debt to decrease modestly with the seasonal increase in free cash flow. In 2023, the economic slowdown is expected to cause a decline in demand and result in a more modest decline in profitability, due to tailwinds from lower raw material prices. The stable outlook also assumes that Sherwin will not take any actions that will materially worsen credit metrics over the next 12-18 months.

Credit metrics are currently just below levels that would support the rating, with LTM September 30, 2022 Moody's adjusted Debt/EBITDA of 3.3x and Retained Cash Flow ("RCF")/Debt of 19%. Free cash flow is also below normal due to increased working capital requirements and elevated capex. In 2023, Moody's expects free cash flow to be above $1 billion, providing the company with the opportunity to improve credit metrics by reducing revolver borrowings. Moody's believes that growth through acquisition will continue to be a significant priority for management to further diversify its operations.

Sherwin's Baa2 ratings reflect the strength of the company's business model and its stated intention to reduce leverage, somewhat offset by longer-term event risk in a still-fragmented global coatings industry. The company's business model features an excellent position in the North American architectural paints, a highly profitable and strong retail network, and a demonstrated ability to operate successfully through economic cycles. Management continues to state its intention to reduce leverage to 2.0-2.5x (Debt/EBITDA; management's definition), which would support a higher rating. The company's credit profile also benefits from greater resilience in a downturn relative to most other chemical companies and its demonstrated ability to pass through cost increases, albeit with a lag.

Sherwin Williams' ESG Credit Impact Score is neutral-to-low (CIS-2) as good governance offsets high environmental and more moderate social risks. Environmental risks are high for chemical companies due to the amount of waste and pollution generated on an annual basis relative to most other industries, as well as the presence of legacy environmental issues. Social risks are more moderate for specialty chemical companies as responsible production and health and safety risks are lower than for commodity chemical companies.

The Prime-2 commercial paper rating reflects Sherwin's good liquidity, supported by a moderate cash balance of $130 million at September 30, 2022 and roughly $1.35 billion of availability under its $2.25 billion revolving credit facility maturing in August 2027. As of September 30, 2022, the company had roughly $900 million of commercial paper outstanding. The credit agreement allows the company to extend the maturity of the facility with two one-year extensions and increase the amount of the facility to $2.75 billion, subject to discretion of the lenders. The company also has a number of bilateral facilities totaling $1.5 billion that mature through 2026.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could upgrade the ratings with expectations for adjusted financial leverage sustained below 2.5x, retained cash flow-to-debt approaching 25%, and free cash flow-to-debt sustained comfortably above 10%. Moody's could also downgrade the ratings with expectations for adjusted financial leverage sustained above 3.0x, retained cash flow-to-debt sustained below 20%, or adoption of more aggressive financial policies.

Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Sherwin-Williams is engaged in the manufacture, development, distribution, and sale of coatings and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. The company manufactures products under well-known brands such as Sherwin-Williams, Dutch Boy, Krylon, Minwax, Thompson's Water Seal, and many more. Sherwin-Williams branded products are sold exclusively through a chain of nearly 5,000 company-operated stores and facilities, while the company's other brands are sold through leading mass merchandisers, home centers, independent paint dealers, hardware stores, automotive retailers, and industrial distributors. The company generated over $21 billion of revenue for the LTM ending September 30, 2022.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Chemicals published in June 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/389870. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

