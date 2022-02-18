info

Rating Action:

Moody's changes Singapore Power's outlook to positive; affirms Aa1 ratings

18 Feb 2022

Singapore, February 18, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has revised the rating outlooks of Singapore Power Limited (SP), SP PowerAssets Limited (SPPA) and SP Group Treasury Pte. Ltd. (SPGT) to positive from stable.

At the same time, Moody's has affirmed SP's Aa1 issuer rating and a2 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA).

Moody's has also affirmed the Aa1 senior unsecured ratings of SPPA, as well as the Aa1 backed senior unsecured ratings of SPGT.

A full list of the affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"The positive outlook reflects our expectation for a solid improvement in SP's credit metrics and liquidity post the company's divestment of its stake in AusNet Services (Baa1 stable) because we expect that a material amount of the proceeds will be used to reduce debt and fund capital expenditure, after special dividends," says Ray Tay, a Moody's Senior Vice President.

Moody's projected credit metrics for SP will materially strengthen to levels that could exceed the rating agency's tolerance for the current BCA and rating. For example, SP's three-year average funds from operations (FFO)/debt will range from 20% to 25% compared with an earlier projection of 15% to 20%. The projected metrics take into account, on a pro rata basis, the debt and capital spending of SP's remaining Australian operation - SGSP (Australia) Assets Pty Ltd (A3 stable).

SP's Aa1 issuer rating considers the company's BCA of a2 and a four-notch uplift based on Moody's Joint Default Analysis approach for government-related issuers. This approach assumes a very high level of support from the Singapore government (Aaa stable) — through SP's parent, Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited (Aaa stable) — in a stress situation, given Temasek's status as Singapore's sovereign wealth fund.

SP's BCA reflects its strategic importance to Singapore's electricity sector as the monopoly transmission and distribution (T&D) operator. SP's overall credit quality is further underpinned by its strong financial profile resulting from very stable and predictable cash flows, particularly from its regulated assets in Singapore. The BCA also factors in the incremental funding needs arising from SP's capital expenditure (capex) program, which will be partly funded by the divestment proceeds.

The capex program factors in opportunistic expansion in the "Sustainable Energy Solutions" segment, a term which SP uses to denote investments in renewable energy, electric vehicle charging infrastructure and energy efficiency such as district cooling, for example. Although such investments differ from SP's current regulated revenue stream and can take place in other countries, Moody's does not expect this new segment to fundamentally alter SP's strong credit profile, given the nascent stage of development, and therefore, limited scale.

Moody's rates the Singapore government's (Aaa stable) willingness to support SP in times of need as "very high," reflecting the company's role in managing and operating the country's only electricity T&D network. In addition, Moody's assessment of dependence is "high" because of the high correlation between the credit profiles of SP and Singapore.

Moody's views SPPA's rating as closely linked to SP's rating, because as a fully owned subsidiary of SP, SPPA is likely to receive support from the Singapore government through SP.

SPGT's medium-term note (MTN) program is unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by SP. SP's obligations under the guarantee will rank at least pari passu with all of its other present and future unsubordinated and unsecured obligations. As such, the ratings of SPGT are in line with SP's Aa1 issuer rating.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The positive outlook reflects SP's improving credit quality as the company utilizes the divestment proceeds for debt repayment and capex.

Moody's could upgrade SP's BCA, and therefore the ratings of SP, SPPA and SPGT, during the next 12 to 18 months if: (1) the regulatory framework and shareholder remain supportive of SP; and (2) SP's capex in unregulated businesses does not weaken its credit profile.

Specifically, Moody's could upgrade the ratings if SP's adjusted FFO/debt is at least 22% and/or FFO interest coverage above 7.5x on a consistent basis. The calculation of the metrics takes into account the debt and capital spending of its Australian operations on a pro rata basis.

SPPA's and SPGT's ratings are closely linked to that of SP, such that their ratings will be upgraded if SP's rating is upgraded.

Given the positive outlook, a downgrade is unlikely but Moody's could return the outlook of SP, SPPA and SPGT to stable if (1) the company pursues an aggressive debt-funded expansion or capital spending program that introduces additional regulatory or operational risks, or (2) its financial performance reverts to Moody's projected metrics pre-divestment, with FFO/debt remaining between 15% and 20% on a sustained basis.

A change in Moody's assessment of the expected level of support from Temasek, or a partial privatization of SP or its wholly owned subsidiary, SPPA, or both, could also pressure the rating, as it would negatively affect the support level under Moody's Joint Default Analysis approach and the resultant rating uplift.

A downgrade of SP's rating will also trigger a downgrade of SPPA's and SPGT's ratings.

The principal methodologies used in rating Singapore Power Limited were Regulated Electric and Gas Utilities published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1072530, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207. The principal methodology used in rating SP Group Treasury Pte. Ltd. was Regulated Electric and Gas Utilities published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1072530. The principal methodology used in rating SP PowerAssets Limited was Regulated Electric and Gas Networks published in March 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1059225. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

Singapore Power Limited (SP) is fully owned by Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited, which is a sovereign wealth fund of the Singapore government. SP owns and manages Singapore's only electricity transmission and distribution network through its fully owned subsidiaries, SP PowerAssets Limited (SPPA) and SP Cross Island Tunnel Trust — the owners of the assets — and SP PowerGrid Ltd, which is the operator of the assets. Through its fully owned subsidiaries, SP also owns and manages Singapore's gas transmission and distribution network and provides market-support services.

In addition, SP has a 40% stake in SGSP (Australia) Assets Pty Ltd (A3 stable), which is an electricity and gas infrastructure entity. SGSP (Australia) Assets' key assets include a gas distribution network in the Australian state of New South Wales, an electricity distribution network in the Australian state of Victoria, a 50% interest in ActewAGL's distribution businesses, and a 34% minority interest in United Energy Distribution.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Issuer: Singapore Power Limited

.... Long-term Issuer Rating (Foreign Currency), Affirmed at Aa1

.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed at a2

Outlook Action:

....Outlook, revised to Positive from Stable

Issuer: SP PowerAssets Limited

.... Long-term Issuer Rating (Local Currency), Affirmed at Aa1

.... Long-term Senior Unsecured MTN Programme (Local Currency), Affirmed at (P)Aa1

.... Long-term Senior Unsecured Debt (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed at Aa1

Outlook Action:

....Outlook, revised to Positive from Stable

Issuer: SP Group Treasury Pte. Ltd.

.... Long-term Backed Senior Unsecured MTN Programme (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed at (P)Aa1

.... Long-term Backed Senior Unsecured Debt (Foreign Currency), Affirmed at Aa1

Outlook Action:

....Outlook, revised to Positive from Stable

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Ray Tay
Senior Vice President
Project & Infrastructure Finance
Moody's Investors Service Singapore Pte. Ltd.
50 Raffles Place #23-06
Singapore Land Tower
Singapore 48623
Singapore
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077

Ian Lewis
Associate Managing Director
Project & Infrastructure Finance
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077

Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Singapore Pte. Ltd.
50 Raffles Place #23-06
Singapore Land Tower
Singapore 48623
Singapore
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077

© 2022 Moody’s Corporation, Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., Moody’s Analytics, Inc. and/or their licensors and affiliates (collectively, “MOODY’S”). All rights reserved.

CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS AFFILIATES ARE THEIR CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S (COLLECTIVELY, “PUBLICATIONS”) MAY INCLUDE SUCH CURRENT OPINIONS. MOODY’S DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE APPLICABLE MOODY’S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS, NON-CREDIT ASSESSMENTS (“ASSESSMENTS”), AND OTHER OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S ANALYTICS, INC. AND/OR ITS AFFILIATES. MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY’S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLISHES ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.

MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS, AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS OR PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.

ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY’S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.

MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.

All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY’S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided “AS IS” without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY’S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process or in preparing its Publications.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY’S.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.

NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING, ASSESSMENT, OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY’S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.

Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody’s Corporation (“MCO”), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $5,000,000. MCO and Moody’s Investors Service also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of Moody’s Investors Service credit ratings and credit rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold credit ratings from Moody’s Investors Service and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at www.moodys.com under the heading “Investor Relations — Corporate Governance — Director and Shareholder Affiliation Policy.”

Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY’S affiliate, Moody’s Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody’s Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to “wholesale clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY’S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a “wholesale client” and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to “retail clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY’S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.

Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. (“MJKK”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody’s Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody’s SF Japan K.K. (“MSFJ”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (“NRSRO”). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.

MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY100,000 to approximately JPY550,000,000.

MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.

