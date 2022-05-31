Moody's changes SoftBank Group's outlook to negative, affirms Ba3 CFR

Tokyo, May 31, 2022 -- Moody's Japan K.K. has affirmed the Ba3 corporate family rating (CFR) of SoftBank Group Corp. (SBG), as well as the company's Ba3 senior unsecured rating and B2 subordinated debt rating.

Moody's has also changed the outlook to negative from stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The change in the outlook to negative from stable reflects both the decline in SBG's asset portfolio value and the increase in leverage. The asset value decline predominantly reflects the fall in the share price of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (Alibaba, A1 stable), which coupled with debt raised ahead of the potential Arm Limited IPO is resulting in increased leverage, and an increased proportion of secured debt. SBG owns a 25% stake in Alibaba. Moody's estimates that the decline in its portfolio value has worsened SBG's market value-based leverage (MVL) to almost 45% as of 31 March 2022, continuing to exceed the 30% range of Moody's expectations.

The drop in Alibaba's share price has reduced SBG's portfolio transparency, since a bigger portion of the company's portfolio is now in less liquid, non-public companies. However, the decline in the value of the outsize Alibaba stake results in the overall portfolio now being more diverse in respect of the company's assets and geographic concentration as a proportion of portfolio value.

A successful IPO of its semiconductor subsidiary Arm would likely raise substantial proceeds, which would be credit positive if used to reduce debt. However the IPO plan comes after the February 2022 collapse of the expected $40 billion sale of Arm to NVIDIA Corporation (A2 stable), so SBG faces execution risk in the timing and valuation. SBG has raised $8 billion of secured debt against the Arm stake which it does not include in its loan to value calculations; Moody's however includes it in the MVL calculation.

While the company also has other assets that can be monetized, it is unclear whether SBG will sustainably reduce its leverage. SBG has used a significant portion of proceeds from past asset sales for shareholder returns.

SBG's Ba3 CFR is supported by its good liquidity at the holding company level, which can cover scheduled debt maturities over the next two years, as well as its ownership in valuable companies including Alibaba, SoftBank Corp and Arm. However the collapse of the Arm sale to NVIDIA showcases the challenges around quickly realizing full value for such stakes.

SBG's strengths are balanced against the large, unpredictable changes to the company's credit profile as a result of its large investments and divestments, which could alter the value and quality of its investment portfolio, as well as its capital structure.

Moody's estimates that SBG's secured debt has been increasing, and if secured debt becomes established as the clear majority of its total debt, the unsecured debt will likely be notched down to reflect effective subordination.

The company's interest coverage is low at below 1x, which evidences a highly aggressive financial policy for a company with such a large investment base, although it has significant liquid resources that it can draw on to supplement income. The ratings also consider SBG's aggressive financial policy and associated governance considerations.

Governance remains a key rating consideration, with challenges that include (1) the scope and pace of changes of SBG's balance sheet as strategies shift; (2) SBG's strong appetite for investments, which could be funded by complex financial arrangements with limited transparency and pledge of collateral; and (3) key-person risk in its CEO and founder Masayoshi Son on key investment decisions. Mr. Son owned about 28% of SBG as of 31 March 2022, and co-invests in SBG's investment vehicles.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The negative outlook reflects Moody's expectation that SBG's MVL will remain elevated at above 40%.

An upgrade is unlikely over the next 12-18 months, given the negative outlook. Moody's will consider changing the outlook back to stable if SBG reduces the MVL towards mid-30%, whether as a result of the Arm IPO or other means.

Moody's will consider downgrading the CFR if the credit quality and transparency of SBG's investee companies deteriorate, including a decline in the company's ownership of (1) its dividend-paying SoftBank Corp. subsidiary, without a commensurate increase in stable dividends from other sources; or (2) Alibaba, without an increase in other liquid assets. In addition, Moody's will consider a downgrade if cash held at the holding company level diminishes, such that SBG's cash on hand no longer covers two years of scheduled debt maturities; or if the company's total debt increases. The rating of SBG's unsecured debt could be notched down if secured debt becomes established as the clear majority debt. Downgrade pressure will also arise if material legal or other contingent obligations crystallize or governance risks rise further.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Investment Holding Companies and Conglomerates (Japanese) published in August 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/56552. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Tokyo, SoftBank Group Corp. is a Japanese holding company with subsidiaries in various businesses, including telecommunications, e-commerce and other technology businesses.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are unsolicited.

a.With Rated Entity or Related Third Party Participation: NO

b.With Access to Internal Documents: NO

c.With Access to Management: NO

For additional information, please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

