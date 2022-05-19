Moody's changes Solis's outlook to negative; affirms B3 CFR

Toronto, May 19, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed SM Wellness Holdings, Inc.'s ("Solis") B3 corporate family rating (CFR), B3-PD probability of default rating, B2 senior secured rating on its first lien senior secured facilities and Caa2 senior secured rating on its second lien facilities. The outlook was changed to negative from stable.

"The negative outlook reflects high leverage sustained above 8x and Solis's dependence on incremental debt to fund its development pipeline," said Whitney Leavens, Moody's analyst. "An aggressive financial policy, limited track record and active debt-funded growth strategy heighten governance risks."

Affirmations:

..Issuer: SM Wellness Holdings, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B3-PD

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed B2 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured 2nd Lien Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed Caa2 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: SM Wellness Holdings, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Solis's B3 corporate family rating is constrained by: (1) high leverage sustained above 8x; (2) small scale (about $210 million in revenues on a proportionate basis as of LTM-Dec 21) and geographic concentration in Texas (accounting for almost two-thirds of sales); (3) a narrow business focus on mammography, with around half of revenues linked to voluntary screenings; and (4) ongoing execution risk due to an active debt-funded growth strategy involving acquisitions, joint ventures and de novos. The company benefits from: (1) a tailored service offering focused on breast cancer screening and associated recurring revenue streams, differentiating its business model from multimodal diagnostic providers; (2) low reimbursement risk and a solid payor profile, with limited exposure to government plans; and (3) partnerships with strong healthcare networks providing supportive platforms for expansion.

Solis has adequate liquidity. Sources total close to $45 million as of Q1-22, consisting of cash on hand of about $15 million (excluding cash held at JVs), $6 million available under its delayed draw term loan and full availability under a $25 million committed revolving credit facility (expires 2026). Uses of cash through Q1-23 total close to $43 million, consisting of negative free cash flow of about $40 million and $3 million in mandatory term loan amortizations. The company also has flexibility around the pace of deployment of development spend and discretionary capex, and Moody's expect the company to reduce capex to ensure liquidity remains adequate. The secured revolver is subject to a springing first lien leverage covenant of 8x when more than 40% drawn, with which we expect the company to remain comfortably in compliance. Solis has limited capacity to sell assets to raise cash. The company has close to $25 million in seller notes with a JV partner due in February 2023, with the option of forfeiting repayment and unwinding its JV share in the absence of liquidity to repay the note. In the absence of an additional capital injection, Moody's would expect the company to forfeit the note.

Governance considerations include risks associated with private equity ownership and aggressive financial policies that favor shareholders, including high leverage. There is a short track record under the company's debt-funded growth strategy, involving ongoing execution risks.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if Solis successfully executes its growth strategy, evidenced by expanded scale and stable organic growth. A demonstrated track record of positive free cash flow and sustained Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA below 6x would also support an upgrade.

The ratings could be downgraded if operating performance deteriorates, liquidity weakens (including sustained negative free cash flow before acquisitions), or debt to EBITDA is sustained above 8x.

Headquartered in Addison, Texas, Solis is a provider of mammography services, operating over 90 centers across eight states dedicated to annual screenings, diagnostic mammograms, breast ultrasounds, biopsies and bone density screenings. Solis is majority owned by private equity sponsor Madison Dearborn Partners.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287897. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

