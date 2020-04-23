Moody's changes Solvay's outlook to negative from stable; affirms Baa2/P-2 ratings

Frankfurt am Main, April 23, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") today affirmed the Baa2 senior unsecured ratings issued by Solvay SA (Solvay) and its guaranteed subsidiaries Solvay Finance (America), LLC. and Cytec Industries Inc. In addition, Moody's affirmed the Prime-2 rating commercial paper program of Solvay, as well as the Ba1 ratings pref. stock notes issued by Solvay and Solvay Finance. Concurrently, Moody's changed the outlook on all ratings to negative from stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Baa2 rating takes into account Solvay's balanced end market exposure. However, Solvay still has material exposure to end markets that are currently under stress. The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The weaknesses in Solvay's credit profile, including its exposure to the aeronautics, automotive and oil & gas end markets roughly accounting for about 30% of end market exposure have left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions and Solvay remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented.

RATIONALE FOR NEGATIVE OUTLOOK

The change of the outlook to negative reflects Moody's expectation that the company's leverage will remain above our expectations for the next 18 months. For ratings to be maintained at the current Baa2 level Moody's expects leverage to sustainably move below 3.0x in the next 18-24 months and RCF/net debt in the high teens (%). Solvay only in February 2020 had strengthened its credit metrics to levels commensurate with a Baa2. The company then received net proceeds of around €1.2 billion from the sale of its polyamide assets, which it subsequently applied to a reduction of short-term debt and a top-up of pension plan assets of around €400 million. This resulted in pro-forma debt/EBITDA of 2.9x (according to Moody's calculations).

The impact from the coronavirus and low oil prices is somewhat offset by exposure to more resilient end markets such as agro, feed & food (12%) as well as consumer goods & healthcare (17%). On balance the negative effects from the market disruptions caused by the coronavirus outbreak will weigh on the operating profitability in 2020. Moody's expects its adjusted gross leverage to reach 3.7x in 2020 and 3.1x in 2021. Offsetting the weak gross leverage is a relatively high cash balance of around €770 million to €780 million in Moody's assumptions, which the company maintains on purpose to support its liquidity. Taking into account around €200 million as excess cash that could be deployed to debt reduction would improve Moody's-adjusted gross leverage by around 0.1x.

In response to the coronavirus outbreak management has taken a number of actions to mitigate the impact on its operations and financial profile: (1) start to furlough operations; (2) cut of capital investments by around €250 million in 2020; (3) focus on liquidity management including tight working capital management and arrangement of additional €750 million bilateral credit facilities in addition to its committed €2.0 billion revolving credit facility due 2022 and extension options until 2024. Solvay's €500 million hybrid notes have a first call date in June 2021. The €750 million bonds are due in December 2022.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could downgrade ratings if Solvay does not achieve debt/EBITDA below 3.0x and RCF/net debt in the high teens (%). A material and sustained improvement in profitability, with the EBITDA margin stabilising at around 20%. Moody's could upgrade ratings if Moody's-adjusted gross leverage were to permanently fall below 2.5x and RCF/net debt rose above 25%.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Chemical Industry published in March 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1152388. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

PROFIILE

Based in Brussels, Solvay SA (Solvay) is one of the leading European chemicals groups. Solvay's activities are organised around three main operational segments Advanced Materials, Advanced Formulations and Performance Chemicals. In 2019 Solvay reported consolidated net sales of €10.2 billion and underlying EBITDA of €2.3 billion from continuing operations, equivalent to a margin of 22.5%.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

