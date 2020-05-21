Moody's changes SpecialtyCare's outlook to negative; affirms B2 CFR

New York, May 21, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") changed the rating outlook for SCSG EA Acquisition Company, Inc., parent company of SpecialtyCare, Inc. ("SpecialtyCare") to negative from stable. At the same time, Moody's affirmed the company's B2 Corporate Family Rating ("CFR") and B2-PD Probability of Default Rating ("PDR"), the B1 rating on the company's senior secured first lien credit facilities, and the Caa1 rating on the senior secured second lien term loan.

The change of outlook to negative reflects Moody's view that the company's revenues and profits will be pressured in the coming quarters as the volumes of surgical procedures will decline substantially due to the coronavirus outbreak. The negative outlook also reflects the uncertainties surrounding the extent and timing of a recovery. Moody's estimates that the company's adjusted debt/EBITDA, which was 5.2 times as of March 31, 2020, will temporarily rise by 1.0-1.5 turns, due to short-term weakness in demand.

The affirmation of the B2 rating reflects Moody's expectation that demand for the company's services will come back relatively quickly, given the serious nature of the medical procedures that SpecialtyCare assists with. Roughly 50% of revenues are from perfusion services, which Moody's expects will be resilient relative to its other service lines, given the high-acuity of patients, and the need for surgeries that are less likely to be postponed. Additionally, a portion of SpecialtyCare's revenue are generated from retainer based contracts, which will provide SpecialtyCare with a minimum level of revenue. Finally, SpecialtyCare benefits from a highly variable cost structure, which will allow the company to mitigate the decline in revenue and preserve profitability.

Moody's expects that the company will have adequate near-term liquidity. The company had approximately $23 million of cash at the end of March 2020. The company has consistently generated positive free cash flow, although Moody's expects some modest cash burn in the coming quarters due to the pandemic impact. As of March 2020, the company had about $35 million of external availability after drawing $10 million on its $45 million revolver. The company has no near-dated maturities and modest annual debt amortization of $2.5 million. Moody's believes that the company will maintain compliance with its sole covenant, which is a springing maximum secured net leverage ratio, which is set at 9.0x, and tested only if revolver usage exceeds 35%.

Moody's took the following rating actions on SCSG EA Acquisition Company, Inc..:

Affirmations:

.... Corporate Family Rating, at B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, at B2-PD

....Senior Secured First Lien Revolving Credit Facility, at B1 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured First Lien Term Loan, at B1 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured Second Lien Term Loan, at Caa1 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The B2 rating is constrained by SpecialtyCare's moderately high financial leverage. Once the pandemic ebbs, Moody's expects adjusted debt/EBITDA to return to the mid-to-high 5.0x range. The rating is also constrained by the company's modest absolute size and niche service line offering. The majority of SpecialtyCare's revenues are tied to open heart surgeries and spine procedures. Softness in these types of procedures or technological developments that reduce the need for perfusionists (used during open heart surgery) or neurophysiologists (used in spine and neuro surgeries) would negatively affect demand for SpecialtyCare's services. Further, Moody's believes SpecialtyCare's hospital customers will continue to be under volume and price pressure which could translate to pressure on SpecialtyCare. Moody's expects SpecialtyCare will be acquisitive as it looks to supplement organic growth and expand its market presence. The rating is supported by SpecialtyCare's leadership position in the perfusion and intraoperative neuromonitoring (IONM) markets, and good geographic and customer diversification. Direct government reimbursement risk is limited given over 80% of revenue is billed directly to hospital customers.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be downgraded if SpecialtyCare faces declining demand for its services due to technological advancements, changes in hospital behavior or competitive pressure. An aggressive acquisition strategy or debt funded dividends could also lead to a downgrade. Specifically, If Moody's expects that adjusted debt/EBITDA will remain above 6.0x, the rating agency could downgrade the ratings. Further, weakening of liquidity or sustained negative free cash flow could lead to a downgrade.

The ratings could be upgraded if SpecialtyCare exhibits strong new business wins supported by its cross-selling initiatives and increased outsourcing by hospitals. If the company sustains adjusted debt/EBITDA below 5.0x and demonstrates consistent positive free cash flow and good liquidity, Moody's could upgrade the ratings.

SpecialtyCare is a provider of outsourced clinical operating room services to hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers ("ASC"), and physicians. The company provides perfusion services, intraoperative neuromonitoring ("IONM"), and surgical services. Perfusionists operate the heart-lung machine during open heart surgeries. IONM services involve the monitoring of brain and nerve activity during brain and spine surgeries. For the twelve months ended March 31, 2020 revenues were approximately $368 million. The company is privately held by Kohlberg & Company.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/research/Business-and-Consumer-Service-Industry--PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Vladimir M. Ronin, CFA

Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Jessica Gladstone, CFA

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

