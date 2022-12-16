Moody's changes St. John's International Airport Authority's rating outlook to stable; ratings affirmed at A2

Approximately CAD115 million of affected debt securities (face value)

Toronto, December 16, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today affirmed St. John's International Airport Authority's (SJIAA or the Authority) A2 senior secured rating as well as its a2 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA). SJIAA's outlook was changed to stable from negative.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: St. John's International Airport Authority

.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed a2

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed A2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: St. John's International Airport Authority

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's rating action reflects SJIAA's stronger than expected recovery of passenger traffic and Moody's expectation that SJIAA's passenger traffic will gradually return to close to 2019 levels in the next 2 to 3 years. SJIAA's credit metrics are improving faster than its peers owing to the relatively high level of government support and are expected to be commensurate with the A2 rating when traffic returns. The rating action also recognizes SJIAA's liquidity profile, consisting of cash, unused credit facilities and reserves, will allow SJIAA to withstand further traffic loss or a prolonged recovery contemplated in Moody's downside scenario.

While the decline in passenger traffic was severe during the peak of the pandemic in 2020 and early 2021, traffic levels have recovered significantly during the second half of 2022, with traffic returning to 87% of 2019 levels in October of 2022. This strong recovery of passenger was a direct result of the loosening of travel restrictions and strong pent-up demand for travel, which we expect will persist through 2023. SJIAA benefits from a strong competitive position being a relatively small airport but serving an island far away from any other large airport and has a very high share of domestic traffic, which recovered more quickly than international traffic.

More generally, SJIAA's A2 senior secured rating and a2 BCA continue to reflect (1) SJIAA's role as the airport serving the needs of St. John's, the capital of the province of Newfoundland and Labrador (2) the essential role the Canadian airports such as SJIAA play in Canada given the country's very large size and low population density; the role is more crucial for SJIAA since it is located on an island that is otherwise served by ferry service involving lengthy crossing and driving times (3) the general lack of competition between Canadian airports and from other types of transportation (4) the airport authorities' unfettered right to set fees, charges and rates with only minimal notice periods for changes and (5) its high origin and destination traffic at about 93%.

SJIAA is considered a Government Related Issuer (GRI) of the federal Government of Canada (Aaa stable) with a BCA of a2 and an assumption of low dependence and low likelihood of extraordinary support from the Canadian government.

LIQUIDITY

SJIAA has a good liquidity profile that Moody's expects to withstand the recovery scenarios contemplated in Moody's base case and downside case. Moody's understands that SJIAA currently has CAD14 million in cash and CAD30 million in undrawn credit facility. Also, in accordance with its trust indenture, the Authority has a six-month debt service reserve fund and a three-month operating and maintenance reserve fund.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that SJIAA's passenger traffic will recover over the next 2 to 3 years and its liquidity will be sufficient to operate through the traffic recovery period under our base case and downside case scenarios.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that would lead to an upgrade of the ratings:

- There is a material and sustained improvement in the pace of traffic recovery at the airport.

- Once passenger traffic has normalized, decreased debt + adjusted net pension liability (ANPL) per O&D enplaned passenger below CAD100.

- There is a material and sustained improvement in SJIAA's liquidity.

Downward pressure on SJAA's ratings could develop if:

- It appears unlikely the airport will be able to recover a material portion of its 2019 passenger traffic by 2024.

- Any legislative or other development(s) which would limit SJIAA's ability or willingness to set rates and charges as necessary to fully cover its costs will cause a downgrade.

- A materially impaired liquidity position.

- Once passenger traffic has normalized, a DSCR of less than 2.5x on a sustained basis.

- Once passenger traffic has normalized, increased debt + adjusted net pension liability (ANPL) per O&D enplaned passenger above CAD200 on a sustained basis.

PROFILE

SJIAA is a non-share capital corporation responsible for the operation of the St. John's International Airport. It retains and reinvests all earnings in the management, operation and development of the Airport. SJIAA has operated the St. John's International Airport under the terms of its Ground Lease with Transport Canada since December 1998. The Ground Lease expires in 2078.

The methodologies used in these ratings were Publicly Managed Airports and Related Issuers published in March 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/60106, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/64864. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

