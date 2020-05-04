Moody's changes Starbuck's outlook to negative; assigns Baa1 to proposed notes offering

New York, May 04, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today affirmed all ratings of Starbucks
Corporation ("Starbucks") including its Baa1 senior unsecured rating and
Prime-2 commercial paper rating. In addition, Moody's
assigned a Baa1 rating to the company's proposed senior unsecured notes
offering. The ratings outlook is changed to negative from stable.
"The change in outlook to negative reflects Starbuck's material
increase in term debt at a time when there is substantial uncertainty
around the durations and severity of the coronavirus pandemic on Starbuck
revenues, earnings and credit metrics longer term,"
stated Bill Fahy, Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit
Officer. In response to these operating challenges and to strengthen
liquidity, Starbucks will have issued about $5.0 billion
of additional debt, inclusive of todays proposed offering in addition
to temporarily suspending share repurchases and reducing capex.
"The outlook also takes into account the negative impact on consumers
ability and willingness to spend on food away from home until the crisis
materially subsides as well as longer term" stated Fahy.
The affirmation reflects Starbuck's significant scale, global
diversification and brand strength. It also reflects Starbucks
dominant position in the US specialty coffee sector. The affirmation
acknowledges Moody's view that Starbucks will have ample liquidity
to be able to manage through the current operating challenges although
the negative earnings impact on higher debt levels will cause a significant
deterioration credit metrics that could last for an extended period.
In such case, Moody's expects management to curtail shareholder
returns in favor of debt repayment to maintain leverage within its stated
target.
Proceeds from the proposed notes offering will be used to repayment outstanding
commercial paper and near term debt maturities as well as other general
corporate purposes which includes dividends.
Assignments:
..Issuer: Starbucks Corporation
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Assigned Baa1
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Starbucks Corporation
....Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper,
Affirmed P-2
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Baa1
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Starbucks Corporation
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
Starbucks' credit profile benefits from its global brand strength,
dominant position in the US specialty coffee segment, global diversification
and significant scale. Starbucks new and innovative product offerings,
greater day part diversity, well accepted loyalty program and digital
initiatives have resulted in strong and consistent operating earnings
and excellent liquidity. Starbucks is constrained by a more value
focused consumer, heightened competition, and cost pressures
- particularly labor. The single product scope and concept
concentration also constrain the credit.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. The restaurant sector
has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given
its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically,
the weaknesses in Starbucks credit profile, including its exposure
to widespread location closures have left it vulnerable to shifts in market
sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions and Starbucks remains
vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread. We regard the
coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given
the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's
action reflects the impact on Starbucks of the breadth and severity of
the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has
triggered.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Factors that could result in an upgrade include positive same store sales,
particularly traffic that drives strong earnings and liquidity and a financial
policy committed to stronger debt protection metrics. A higher
rating would require Starbucks to achieve and sustain debt to EBITDA of
under 2.5 times and retained cash flow to total debt above 25%.
Factors that could result in a downgrade include a sustained weakening
of comparable sales or earnings, or a deterioration in credit metrics
with leverage sustained above 3.0 times or retained cash flow to
debt sustained well below 20%.
Starbuck's board of directors is a good mix of industry and industry related
experience, as well as directors with large company experience and
varied periods of board tenure. In addition, restaurants
by their nature and relationship with regards to sourcing food and packaging,
as well as having an extensive labor force and constant consumer interaction
are deeply entwined with sustainability, social and environmental
concerns.
Starbucks Corporation, headquartered in Seattle WA, operates
a large chain of stores that offer premium coffee, tea, food
and complimentary products. Starbucks has over 32,000 stores
worldwide of which approximately 60% are in the Americas,
11% in Europe, the Middle East and Africa and 28%
in China / Asia Pacific. Annual revenues are about $27 billion.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Restaurant Industry
published in January 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1108012.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
