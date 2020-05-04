Moody's changes Starbuck's outlook to negative; assigns Baa1 to proposed notes offering

New York, May 04, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today affirmed all ratings of Starbucks Corporation ("Starbucks") including its Baa1 senior unsecured rating and Prime-2 commercial paper rating. In addition, Moody's assigned a Baa1 rating to the company's proposed senior unsecured notes offering. The ratings outlook is changed to negative from stable.

"The change in outlook to negative reflects Starbuck's material increase in term debt at a time when there is substantial uncertainty around the durations and severity of the coronavirus pandemic on Starbuck revenues, earnings and credit metrics longer term," stated Bill Fahy, Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer. In response to these operating challenges and to strengthen liquidity, Starbucks will have issued about $5.0 billion of additional debt, inclusive of todays proposed offering in addition to temporarily suspending share repurchases and reducing capex. "The outlook also takes into account the negative impact on consumers ability and willingness to spend on food away from home until the crisis materially subsides as well as longer term" stated Fahy.

The affirmation reflects Starbuck's significant scale, global diversification and brand strength. It also reflects Starbucks dominant position in the US specialty coffee sector. The affirmation acknowledges Moody's view that Starbucks will have ample liquidity to be able to manage through the current operating challenges although the negative earnings impact on higher debt levels will cause a significant deterioration credit metrics that could last for an extended period. In such case, Moody's expects management to curtail shareholder returns in favor of debt repayment to maintain leverage within its stated target.

Proceeds from the proposed notes offering will be used to repayment outstanding commercial paper and near term debt maturities as well as other general corporate purposes which includes dividends.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Starbucks Corporation

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Baa1

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Starbucks Corporation

....Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-2

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Starbucks Corporation

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Starbucks' credit profile benefits from its global brand strength, dominant position in the US specialty coffee segment, global diversification and significant scale. Starbucks new and innovative product offerings, greater day part diversity, well accepted loyalty program and digital initiatives have resulted in strong and consistent operating earnings and excellent liquidity. Starbucks is constrained by a more value focused consumer, heightened competition, and cost pressures - particularly labor. The single product scope and concept concentration also constrain the credit.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The restaurant sector has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically, the weaknesses in Starbucks credit profile, including its exposure to widespread location closures have left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions and Starbucks remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on Starbucks of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could result in an upgrade include positive same store sales, particularly traffic that drives strong earnings and liquidity and a financial policy committed to stronger debt protection metrics. A higher rating would require Starbucks to achieve and sustain debt to EBITDA of under 2.5 times and retained cash flow to total debt above 25%.

Factors that could result in a downgrade include a sustained weakening of comparable sales or earnings, or a deterioration in credit metrics with leverage sustained above 3.0 times or retained cash flow to debt sustained well below 20%.

Starbuck's board of directors is a good mix of industry and industry related experience, as well as directors with large company experience and varied periods of board tenure. In addition, restaurants by their nature and relationship with regards to sourcing food and packaging, as well as having an extensive labor force and constant consumer interaction are deeply entwined with sustainability, social and environmental concerns.

Starbucks Corporation, headquartered in Seattle WA, operates a large chain of stores that offer premium coffee, tea, food and complimentary products. Starbucks has over 32,000 stores worldwide of which approximately 60% are in the Americas, 11% in Europe, the Middle East and Africa and 28% in China / Asia Pacific. Annual revenues are about $27 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Restaurant Industry published in January 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1108012. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

