Moody's changes Stellagroup's outlook to stable from positive, B2 ratings affirmed

Frankfurt am Main, December 14, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today affirmed the B2 long term corporate family rating (CFR) and B2-PD probability of default rating (PDR) of Stellagroup (Stella). Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed the B2 instrument ratings of the €510 million guaranteed senior secured term loan B due 2026 and €60 million guaranteed senior secured revolving credit facility due 2025 (RCF). The outlook changed to stable from positive.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating action reflects Moody's expectations that the demand for Stella's products will reduce over the next 12-18 months reflecting weaker customer spending in home renovation and lower new built activities. Weaker demand coupled with still high cost inflation will bring credit metrics more in line with the levels commensurate with the B2 rating, including debt/EBITDA of around 5.0x and FCF/Debt in the mid-to-high single digit range in percentage term. Stella remains strongly positioned in the B2 ratings.

Stella's performance has been resilient in 2022 despite volumes decline in the Netherlands, Germany and in the UK thanks to solid performance in France and contribution from acquisition. However, Moody's believes that the operating environment will deteriorate further over the next 12-18 months. This reflects the rating agency's expectations of lower demand from new built activities (30% of revenue) in all regions due to risings interest rates and high construction costs. The demand for renovation activities will be more resilient, but it is still expected to decline namely in the residential market as high costs will reduce household consumption. Lower demand coupled with higher labor and energy costs will weigh on Stella's profitability, which however will remain solid and stronger than peers.

The rating continues to be supported by strong management team with an impressive track record of earnings growth through the cycle, continued positive FCF and good liquidity profile.

LIQUIDITY

Stella's liquidity is good, supported by around €62 million of cash on balance sheet, access to a €60 million fully undrawn guaranteed senior secured RCF as of September 2022 and Moody's expectations that the company will generate positive FCF over the next 12-18 months. The springing financial covenant under the group's guaranteed senior secured RCF is only tested if the guaranteed senior secured RCF is drawn by more than 40%. There are no near-term debt maturities with the guaranteed senior secured RCF and the guaranteed senior secured term loan B expiring in 2025 and 2026, respectively.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

Stellagroup's capital structure consists of €510 million guaranteed senior secured term loan B and a €60 million guaranteed senior secured RCF, both ranking pari passu in terms of priority of claims. The debt is secured by share pledges over the shares of operating subsidiaries accounting for at least 80% of the group's consolidated EBITDA. These operating subsidiaries also guarantee the senior debt. The bank debt is borrowed by Stellagroup, the top company of the restricted group. The existing real estate debt of around €20 million rank senior to the senior debt in our Loss Given Default waterfall. However, the guaranteed senior secured term loan B and guaranteed senior secured RCF are rated in line with the CFR, given the small size of the real estate debt compared with the overall debt quantum. The B2-PD PDR is at the same level as the CFR, reflecting the use of a standard recovery rate of 50%, which reflects a capital structure with first-lien bank loans and the covenant-lite nature of the loan documentation.

RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that credit metrics will remain in line with the requirement of the current rating over the next 12-18 months, including debt/EBITDA of around 5.0x and FCF/Debt in the mid-to-high single digit range in percentage term.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA is sustained below 5.0x and Moody's-adjusted FCF/debt increases to the high single digit in percentage terms while maintaining a good liquidity.

Negative pressure on the rating would arise if Moody's-adjusted Debt/EBITDA increases sustainably above 6.0x, operating margins weakens or FCF turns negative on a sustained basis, leading to a deterioration of Stellagroup's liquidity profile.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Building Materials published in September 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74988. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Headquartered in France, Stellagroup is a vertically integrated producer of closure systems for homes and industrial / commercial buildings including rolling shutters, blinds, garage doors, gates and grilles. Stellagroup has nearly doubled in size since the acquisition of CRH's awnings and shutters business (Solus) in 2019. For full year ended December 2021, Stellagroup had revenue of €582 million and an EBITDA of €125 million.

