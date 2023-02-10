Moody's changes Stora Enso's outlook to positive from stable, affirms Baa3 rating

Frankfurt am Main, February 10, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today changed the outlook of Stora Enso Oyj (Stora Enso) to positive from stable. Concurrently, Moody's affirmed Stora Enso's Baa3 long-term issuer rating, its Baa3 senior unsecured ratings, its (P)Baa3 senior unsecured MTN program rating and its (P)P-3 other short term rating.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating action reflects Stora Enso's track record of performance and credit metrics improvements supported by the gradual shift of its business profile further away from graphic paper. While Moody's expects more challenging business conditions ahead, the positive outlook reflects the potential for an upgrade to Baa2 over the next 12 to 18 months, considering Stora Enso's strengthened business profile, which provides a good basis for a higher degree of performance stability and a rising likelihood that credit metrics could meet the requirements for the Baa2 rating category.

During the last 12 months Stora Enso has made significant steps on its transformation away from graphic paper towards paper packaging. The latest steps include the acquisition of De Jong Packaging Group (De Jong) and the decision to convert an idle paper machine at its Oulu site in Finland into a consumer board line while dissolving its paper division by effectively divesting the majority of its graphic paper assets.

Stora Enso 's operating performance has materially improved in 2022 on the back of a favourable pricing environment in all of its segments, particularly in paper and biomaterials, partially offset by lower volumes and input costs inflation. Driven by robust global demand, revenue increased by 15% to €11.7 billion in 2022 while successful selling price increases offset rising input costs. The segments Biomaterials and Packaging Materials maintained their strong momentum in 2022 fueled by solid demand and high pricing level. The Paper segment delivered significantly improved profitability as a result of favourable market conditions for Stora Enso's products. However, Moody's expects that the operating environment will become more challenging during 2023 as a result of persisting cost inflation combined with softening demand.

Improving operating performance and stronger profitability with EBITDA Margin increasing to 23.1% in 2022 from 20% in 2021, contributed to a material reduction in leverage with Moody's adjusted Debt/EBITDA declining to 1.7x in 2022, from 2.2x in 2021 (company reported net leverage at 0.7x in 2022 from 1.1x in 2021), positioning Stora Enso strongly in the Baa3 rating category. Supported by a solid operating performance fully offsetting material working capital consumption and high capex intensity Stora Enso generated a solid free cash flow of €370 million in 2022, compared to €478 million in 2021. We expect a slightly negative free cash flow in 2023 considering increased capex for growth investments. Retained Cash Flow to Debt in the mid-thirties is already strong for the Baa3 rating category.

For 2023 Moody's expects softening demand for the majority of Stora Enso's product segments, more particularly for wood products, combined with lower pulp prices due to new capacity in Latin America and persisting input cost inflation, leading to a slight increase in Moody's adjusted Debt/EBITDA and a softening of Stora Enso's EBITDA Margin. Nevertheless, considering the improved credit profile and supported by the strong results generated in 2022 and subsequently a low net debt level, Moody's expects that Stora Enso is on a good track to sustainably meet the expectations for the Baa2 rating category in the next 12 to 18 months.

Stora Enso Oyj's rating is primarily supported by the company's sizeable scale, generating annual sales of around €11.7 billion and a number of market-leading positions across its fairly wide product portfolio; good level of vertical integration into wood, pulp and energy; well-managed and continuing diversification into businesses with positive structural growth, such as pulp, wood products and paper-based packaging; and track record of reducing leverage through EBITDA growth and debt repayments.

Stora Enso's rating is primarily constrained by the company's exposure to the risk of volatility in its credit metrics because input costs and prices for most of its products are volatile, which reflects the cyclical demand in some of its end markets, at times exacerbated by periods of oversupply; the risk of debt-funded growth within Stora Enso's publicly communicated net leverage ceiling of 2.0x (0.7x in 2022); and the challenges presented by high cost inflation which is expected to endure, at least for 2023.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Stora Enso's ESG Credit Impact Score is Moderately negative (CIS-3), reflecting the company's moderate environmental and social risk scores supported by low governance risks. The divestment of graphic paper assets along with increased exposure to paper packaging further mitigates Stora Enso's social risks with regards to demographic and societal trends.

OUTLOOK

The positive outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Stora Enso will adhere to its net leverage ceiling target and keep its Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA below 2.5x with EBITDA margin in the high-teens in percentage terms in the next 12-18 months, even if global GDP growth slows down and demand for its products softens materially, whilst simultaneously executing its strategic investments.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could upgrade Stora Enso's ratings if the company built further track record of good operational performance and financial discipline, leading to (1) a maintenance of its Moody's adjusted EBITDA margin in high-teens in percentage terms; (2) Moody's adjusted RCF/debt sustainably above 25%; (3) Moody's adjusted gross debt/EBITDA sustainably below 2.5x; and (4) sustained material free cash flow generation and further strengthening of its liquidity profile with a reduced reliance on short-term debt.

The rating agency could downgrade Stora Enso's ratings if the company experienced sustainable deterioration of operating performance with Moody's adjusted EBITDA margin towards low-teens in percentage terms. It could also result from more aggressive use of balance sheet, with Moody's adjusted RCF/debt declining sustainably below 20% and Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA above 3.5x (including meaningful forest holdings) on a sustained basis. The downgrade could be also triggered by a return to sustained negative fee cash flow and a weakening of its liquidity profile or the inability to proactively address upcoming debt maturities.

LIQUIDITY

Stora Enso's liquidity is excellent, benefiting from around €1.9 billion of cash and cash equivalents on its balance sheet as of December 2022, further supplemented by an undrawn €700 million syndicated revolving credit facility maturing in 2027 along with €400 million committed credit facilities that were fully undrawn for the same period. The syndicated revolving credit facility is of high quality, containing neither covenants nor a Material Adverse Change clause. It is linked to sustainability targets and has a one-year extension option.

Moody's expects these sources to be sufficient to cover Stora Enso's liquidity needs, as well as weather any intra-year cash flow seasonality. As of December 2022, the company reported roughly €1.2 billion in short-term debt including about €150 million from forest owners' deposits, which are long term in nature.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS:

..Issuer: Stora Enso Oyj

Affirmations:

.... LT Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa3

....Other Short Term, Affirmed (P)P-3

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed (P)Baa3

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa3

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Paper and Forest Products published in December 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/360648. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Stora Enso Oyj is among the world's largest paper and forest products companies, with sales of around €11.7 billion in 2022. Its fairly broad portfolio comprises production of paper-based packaging, pulp and wood products. Stora Enso had a market capitalization of around €12.3 billion as of 6 February 2023 and its shares are listed on the Helsinki Stock Exchange and Stockholm Stock Exchange. As of 31 December 2022, Solidium Oy, which is 100% owned by the Finnish state, was the company's single-largest shareholder, with a 10.7% stake, followed by Foundation Asset Management, with a 10.2% interest. Stora Enso has roughly 21,800 employees worldwide and generates roughly three-quarters of its revenue in Europe.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

