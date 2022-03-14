Moody's changes Strathcona's outlook to positive, affirms B2 CFR

Toronto, March 14, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today changed the outlook on Strathcona Resources Ltd. (Strathcona) to positive from stable. Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed all Strathcona's ratings, including its B2 corporate family rating (CFR), it's B2-PD probability of default rating, and the B3 rating on its senior unsecured notes.

On March 11, 2022, Strathcona amalgamated its previously acquired interests in Caltex and Tucker assets, and upsized its revolving credit facility to C$1.5 billion due 2026. Pro forma for the amalgamation it is anticipated that the revolver will have C$870 million drawn as of March 31, 2022.

"The change in outlook reflects our expectation that Strathcona's credit metrics will improve over the next 12-18 months while it repays acquisition debt and continues to develop its operating track record," said Moody's analyst Paresh Chari.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Strathcona Resources Ltd.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B2-PD

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed B3 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Strathcona Resources Ltd.

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Strathcona's rating benefits from: 1) good credit metrics that should improve over the next 12-18 months supported by our expectation that the company will use free cash flow to reduce debt; 2) majority of production from heavy oil and oil sands assets that have low decline rates (less than 10%) that requires a low level of capital to sustain production; and 3) good liquidity. The company's rating is constrained by: 1) its limited operating history and rapid growth through acquisitions, which leads to greater financial and operating uncertainty as well as execution risks associated with the company's plan to grow production organically; and 2) its exposure to heavy oil that is benchmarked to the historically volatile Western Canadian heavy oil price.

The positive outlook is supported by our expectation that Strathcona's credit metrics will improve and that production will grow over the next 12-18 month's, while maintaining a good liquidity profile.

Strathcona's liquidity is good, with sources of around C$750 million over the next four quarters and no debt maturities over the same period. Sources of liquidity are comprised of around C$600 million available under the company's C$1.5 billion revolving credit facility (maturing in February 2026) and free cash flow of around $250 million using Moody's medium term price assumptions and much higher if current market prices were to persist. We expect Strathcona will be in compliance with its three financial covenants over the next four quarters. Alternate liquidity is limited, as all assets are pledged to the first lien credit facilities.

Strathcona's unsecured notes are rated B3, one notch below the company's B2 CFR. Moody's Loss Given Default (LGD) Methodology suggests that the notes be ranked two notches below Strathcona's B2 CFR due to the size and priority ranking of the company's C$1.5 billion first lien credit facility relative to the unsecured US$500 million notes in the company's capital structure. The credit facility was enlarged to fund the final payments on the acquisitions. However, given the positive outlook on Strathcona's CFR, strong asset coverage and expectations of how the capital structure mix could evolve, Moody's views the assigned B3 rating as more appropriate.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if Strathcona is able successfully operate the acquired assets, organically grow production at competitive costs while maintaining positive free cash flow, if retained cash flow (RCF)-to-debt is sustained above 30% (around 50% expected in 2022), and the LFCR is sustained above 1.5x (around 2x expected in 2022).

The ratings could be downgraded if RCF-to-debt is below 15%, if the LFCR is below 1x, or Strathcona's liquidity profile deteriorates either as a result of sustained negative free cash flow or from cash distributions to the company's PE owners.

Strathcona Resources Ltd. is an oil and gas producer headquartered in Calgary Alberta, with producing assets located across Western Canada. Strathcona is majority owned by private equity firm Waterous Energy Fund.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Independent Exploration and Production published in August 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1284973. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Paresh Chari

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Canada Inc.

70 York Street

Suite 1400

Toronto, ON M5J 1S9

Canada

Peter H. Abdill, CFA

MD - Corporate Finance

Corporate Finance Group

Releasing Office:

Moody's Canada Inc.

70 York Street

Suite 1400

Toronto, ON M5J 1S9

Canada

