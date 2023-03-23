Moody's changes StubHub's outlook to stable from positive, affirms ratings

Approximately $2.6 billion in rated debt securities affected

New York, March 23, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) affirmed StubHub Holdco Sub, LLC's (StubHub) ratings, including its the B3 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), and changed the outlook to stable from positive.

Today's outlook change to stable from positive and affirmation of ratings reflect StubHub's weaker than expected operating performance and earnings despite a strong rebound in live entertainment post pandemic. Moody's expects that an improvement in leverage and margins will be protracted as a result of recent hikes in marketing spend and Moody's view that StubHub will continue to aggressively pursue market share gains.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: StubHub Holdco Sub, LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B3-PD

....Senior Secured First Lien Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed B3 to (LGD3) from (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: StubHub Holdco Sub, LLC

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

RATINGS RATIONALE

StubHub's B3 CFR reflects its high leverage, aggressive financial policy and the substantial progress that is yet to be made in achieving the expected merger synergies in full. Three years into the viagogo and StubHub merger and with several quarters of operating free of Covid restrictions, the company is yet to establish a track record of steady EBITDA generation. Out of seven quarters since the start of 2021, StubHub's Moody's adjusted EBITDA was negative in five of seven quarters, and LTM 3Q 2022 Moody's adjusted EBITDA was $65 million and Moody's adjusted EBITDA margin was only 2.5%, significantly lower than Moody's previous expectations. StubHub estimates that it has realized around $200 million of its anticipated $314 million synergies but does not disclose the pace of the remaining synergy delivery.

Industry competition is intense and will challenge StubHub's plans to gain market share. Governance risks also constrain the ratings and include aggressive financial policy, tolerance of operating with negative EBITDA for extended period and concentrated ownership and voting control.

Nevertheless, StubHub continues to benefit from its asset-lite business model, large scale, and strong brand recognition with leading market positions in most major global regions including North America. Liquidity is supported by typically positive working capital cash flow and minimal capital spending leading to good conversion of EBITDA to free cash flow.

StubHub's liquidity is adequate, supported by cash on hand ($382 million of unrestricted cash at the end of Q3 2022), minimal capital expenditures and generally positive working capital inflows from upfront cash receipts in advance of reimbursements to ticket sellers. Stubhub's unrestricted cash balance has declined by nearly 30% from 2021 year-end, when it was $554 million. Year-to-date Q3 2022, Stubhub repaid $122 million preferred stock and its free cash flow was negative $54 million for the first three quarters of 2022 despite a significant working capital cash inflow. As a result, at the end of Q3 2022, the company's cash ($382 million) was short of its payables due to sellers ($476 million). Payments due to ticket sellers will likely increase from current levels supporting positive working capital as the company's gross market sales continue to grow. Sustaining cash balances below notes due to sellers would present a credit concern.

StubHub has a $125 million senior secured revolver that expires in February 2025. The effective availability on the revolver is limited to under $43.75 million because of the springing covenant requirement that the company does not currently meet. The revolver is subject to a springing leverage covenant of 5.70x first lien leverage maximum at 35% draw. The revolver was undrawn as of 30 September 2022 and we do not expect StubHub to rely on revolver borrowing in 2023. StubHub's does not have near term maturities. Its next funded debt maturity is in February 2027 when the senior secured term loan comes due.

The B3 instrument ratings on the senior secured credit facility (term loans and revolver) reflect the B3-PD probability of default rating and an average expected family recovery rate of 50% at default given a covenant-lite structure in an all first lien loan capital structure.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be upgraded if StubHub can demonstrate consistent top line growth and adjusted debt to EBITDA sustained under 6x without addbacks. StubHub would also need to maintain good liquidity (net of payments due to ticket sellers) with Moody's adjusted EBITDA margins sustained above 25%.

Ratings could be downgraded if Moody's expects adjusted debt to EBITDA will be sustained above 7.5x due to underperformance or debt financed transactions. There would also be downward pressure on ratings if StubHub's liquidity cushion erodes or if regulatory actions or developments in the competitive landscape adversely affect StubHub 's profitability or market share.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

StubHub provides an online marketplace for secondary tickets along with payment support, logistics, and customer service. The company is majority owned by Madrone Capital Partners, Bessemer Venture Partners, and Eric Baker, CEO and founder, with Mr. Baker holding majority voting control.

