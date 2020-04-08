Email Research Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed. Recipient's

Related Issuers SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. SunCoke Energy, Inc. Related Research Credit Opinion: SunCoke Energy, Inc.: Annual update to credit considerations Credit Opinion: SunCoke Energy, Inc.: Update to credit analysis - Announcement: Moody's says Murray Energy bankruptcy is credit negative for SunCoke Issuer Comment: SunCoke Energy, Inc.: Murray Energy bankruptcy is credit negative for SunCoke Announcement of Periodic Review: Moody's announces completion of a periodic review of ratings of SunCoke Energy, Inc. Related Research Credit Opinion: SunCoke Energy, Inc.: Annual update to credit considerations Credit Opinion: SunCoke Energy, Inc.: Update to credit analysis - Announcement: Moody's says Murray Energy bankruptcy is credit negative for SunCoke Issuer Comment: SunCoke Energy, Inc.: Murray Energy bankruptcy is credit negative for SunCoke Announcement of Periodic Review: Moody's announces completion of a periodic review of ratings of SunCoke Energy, Inc. Rating Action: Moody's changes SunCoke's outlook to negative 08 Apr 2020 New York, April 08, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") changed the rating outlook for SunCoke Energy Inc. (SunCoke) to negative. At the same time, Moody's affirmed SunCoke's family rating (CFR) of B1, the probability of default rating (PDR) of B1-PD and the B2 rating of senior unsecured notes of SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. (SXCP) which are guaranteed by SunCoke. The Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating remains SGL-2. "The change in the outlook to negative reflects a significant deterioration in the North American steel industry conditions and the uncertainty around the company's cokemaking take-or-pay contracts expiring in 2020 and 2021," said Botir Sharipov, Vice President and lead analyst for SunCoke Energy Inc. Outlook Actions: ..Issuer: SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. ....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable ..Issuer: SunCoke Energy, Inc. ....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable Affirmations: ..Issuer: SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. ....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed B2 (LGD5) from (LGD4) ..Issuer: SunCoke Energy, Inc. .... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B1-PD .... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B1 RATINGS RATIONALE SunCoke's B1 corporate family rating reflects its still moderate leverage and relative earnings stability offered by its long-term take-or-pay contracts with pass-through provisions, offset by potential event risk related to high customer concentration, expiration of some of the contracts in 2020-2021 and challenging coal and steel industry conditions. The ratings acknowledge that despite the headwinds faced by the steel industry in the past few years, its customers continued to either take the contracted deliveries or make make-whole payments to the company. The company contracts allow for pass-through, with some variation in contract structure, of most costs, including metallurgical coal, the principal raw material input and largest cost component in the coke-making process. The ratings also acknowledge that the company's portfolio of efficient and technologically advanced coke batteries gives it a distinct competitive advantage over other aging cokemaking facilities in North America that are likely to continue to close due to environmental challenges and rising costs. Soft demand and the resulting downward pressure on steel prices in 2019 negatively impacted the profitability of SunCoke's customers, the three largest integrated steel producers in North America, with some, in response, cutting back production and announcing permanent closures such as AK Steel's Ashland Works facility. The steel industry conditions worsened further in 2020 prompting additional steelmaking capacity reductions as the rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines created a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The steel sector is a sector that will be affected by the shock given its sensitivity to end market demand, such as automotive, OCTG, general manufacturing and sentiment. More specifically, SunCoke's significant dependence on the steel industry, its customer concentration and exposure to the coal industry have left it more vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Despite difficult steel industry conditions, Moody's assumes that SunCoke's customers will continue to honor their take-or-pay obligations under contracts as they have in the past. SunCoke generated $254 million in Moody's adjusted EBITDA and $53 million in free cash flow in 2019. Following the repayment of about $58m of debt, Debt/ EBITDA, as adjusted, stood at 3.2x at December 31, 2019. For 2020, Moody's expects the adjusted EBITDA in the range of $220-230 million as the incremental earnings from the Indiana Harbor over rebuild program will partially offset the EBITDA loss from the Murray Energy and Foresight Energy bankruptcies and overall lower logistics revenues. Moody's expects 2020 adjusted leverage in the range of 3.5-4x but track below 4x in 2021. Moody's also estimates that SunCoke will remain free cash flow positive in 2020. However, there is a significant uncertainty around the company's cokemaking business in the longer term given that 1) contracts representing 30% of its domestic cokemaking capacity expire in December 2020; 2) Haverhill 2 contract with AK Steel (550kt, 13% of capacity) expires in December 2021 and, Moody's believes, is unlikely to be renewed due to the permanent closure of Ashland Works and 3) North American EAFs continuing to take away market share from integrated steel producers. The negative outlook reflects a significant deterioration in the North American steel industry conditions, the uncertainty around the company's take-or-pay coke contracts expiring in 2020-2021 and the overall risk that the credit profile will deteriorate more meaningfully than currently expected. As a producer of coke and a supplier of key input ingredient for the steel industry, SunCoke is exposed to elevated environmental social and governance risks. SunCoke, like all producers of carbon-based products is subject to numerous regulations including environmental laws aimed at reducing greenhouse gas and air pollution emissions, among a number of other sustainability issues and will likely incur costs to meet increasingly stringent regulations. As of December 31, 2019, the company also had $55 million in obligations for coal workers' black lung benefits related to its legacy coal mining business. SunCoke's SGL-2 speculative grade liquidity rating reflects its good liquidity, supported by $97 million in cash as of December 31, 2019 and $245 million available under the $400 million revolving credit facility. We expect SunCoke to be in compliance with the restrictive financial covenants under the credit agreement, which include maximum consolidated leverage ratio of 4.50x and a minimum consolidated interest coverage ratio of 2.50x. Substantially all assets that could be pledged are encumbered under the terms of the credit agreement and we do not view asset sales as representing an additional source of liquidity. The B2 rating on SXCP's senior unsecured notes, which are guaranteed by SunCoke, reflect their relative position in the capital structure with respect to claim on collateral behind SunCoke's secured revolver. FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS An upgrade is unlikely in the near term but would be considered if the company's end markets show signs of improvement, coke contracts successfully renewed in 2020-2021 and Debt/ EBITDA, as adjusted by Moody's, were expected to be maintained below 2.5x. The ratings could be downgraded if liquidity were to deteriorate or if Debt/ EBITDA, as adjusted, were expected to exceed and sustain above 4.0x. SunCoke Energy Inc. is the largest independent US based producer of coke, a key ingredient in the production of steel in blast furnace steel operations. The company owns and operates five metallurgical coke making facilities in the US, and also operates a cokemaking facility in Brazil on behalf of ArcelorMIttal (Baa3 Negative). The company's logistics business comprised of 4 terminals, provides handling and mixing services to steel, electricity utility, coke and coal producing and other manufacturing companies. The company generated $1.6 billion in revenues in 2019. The principal methodology used in these ratings was Steel Industry published in September 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/research/Steel-Industry--PBC_1074524. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology. REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004. For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity. These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com. The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure. VERIFY Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review. Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569. At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating outcome announced and described above. VERIFY The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com. Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. 