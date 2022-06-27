Moody's changes SunCoke's outlook to positive, affirms B1 CFR

New York, June 27, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") changed the ratings outlook of SunCoke Energy, Inc. ("SunCoke") from stable to positive. At the same time, Moody's affirmed SunCoke's B1 corporate family rating (CFR), the probability of default rating (PDR) of B1-PD and a B1 rating senior secured notes due 2029. The Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating remains SGL-2.

"The change of the ratings outlook to positive acknowledges SunCoke's consistent operating and financial performance, higher contracted met coke volumes, improved export market conditions, continued gross debt repayment and the management's commitment to further deleveraging," said Botir Sharipov, Vice President - Senior Credit Officer and lead analyst for SunCoke.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: SunCoke Energy, Inc.

....Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B1

....Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B1-PD

....GTD Senior Secured First Lien Global Notes, Affirmed B1 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: SunCoke Energy, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

SunCoke's B1 corporate family rating reflects its moderate leverage and relative earnings stability offered by its long-term take-or-pay contracts with pass-through provisions, offset by potential event risk related to high customer concentration and the company's exposure to the volatile steel and coal industries. The ratings acknowledge the strength of SunCoke's relationships with its steelmaking customers, which despite the headwinds faced by the steel industry in the past, either continued to take the contracted deliveries, made make-whole payments to the company or demonstrated willingness to extend the contracts on largely similar terms in exchange for coke supply relief. The company's coke supply contracts allow for pass-through, with some variation in contract structure, of most costs, including metallurgical coal, the principal raw material input and the largest cost component in the coke-making process. The ratings also acknowledge that the company's portfolio of efficient and technologically advanced coke batteries gives it a distinct competitive advantage over other aging cokemaking facilities in North America that are likely to continue to close due to environmental challenges and rising costs.

Despite challenging industry conditions in 2020, SunCoke was able to renew and extend its contracts with key customers AK Steel and ArcelorMittal USA (now Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (Ba3 positive)) to 2025 in exchange for a relief on a portion of volumes. The Indiana Harbor coke supply agreement that expires in October 2023 now represents the nearest contract maturity. In addition to lower volumes in 2020-2021, SunCoke had agreed to a combined Haverhill I and Jewell supply reductions of 870kt in 2022-2025. The company has recently signed a new 5-year take-or-pay contract with Algoma Steel to supply 150kt of coke annually from its Haverhill I facility beginning in 2022, which brought total contracted domestic coke volumes to about 3.55 million tons in 2022. The remaining 700kt coke-equivalent capacity is being used to produce met coke for export and foundry coke for the domestic market, where the company is gaining market share.

SunCoke generated $278 million in Moody's-adjusted EBITDA, $114 million in free cash flow and reducing gross debt by about $64 million in 2021, outperforming Moody's expectations. Leverage, measured as Moody's-adjusted Debt/EBITDA ratio, improved to 2.3x at 2021 year-end (2.2x as of March 31, 2022) from 3.3x in 2020. Moody's anticipates that SunCoke's cokemaking and the logistics businesses will continue to benefit from the ongoing domestic merchant and captive foundry and coke plant closures, the recently extended take-or-pay agreement between the Convent Marine Terminal and Javelin Global Commodities (UK) Ltd., which includes 4 million take-or-pay tons in both 2023 and 2024, and the increased international demand for the US coals and met coke in light of the Russia-Ukraine military conflict. Moody's expects SunCoke to maintain its strong operating and financial performance in 2022, generating adjusted EBITDA in the range of $250-270 million and free cash flow (after dividend payments) in the range of $70-90 million, which should lead to a substantial repayment of the RCF borrowings and leverage remaining in the 2.0x-2.3x range.

The positive outlook reflects material improvement in SunCoke's credit profile and Moody's expectations that continued strong domestic and international demand for the company's products and services will support significant free cash flow generation and additional deleveraging in the next 12-18 months.

As a producer of coke and a supplier of key input ingredient for the steel industry, SunCoke is exposed to elevated environmental social and governance risks. SunCoke, like all producers of carbon-based products is subject to numerous regulations including environmental laws aimed at reducing greenhouse gas and air pollution emissions, among a number of other sustainability issues, and will likely incur costs to meet increasingly stringent regulations. As of December 31, 2021, the company also had $63.3 million in obligations for coal workers' black lung benefits related to its legacy coal mining business.

SunCoke's SGL-2 speculative grade liquidity rating reflects its good liquidity position, supported by $80 million in cash as of March 31, 2022 and $220 million available under the $350 million revolving credit facility (unrated). We expect SunCoke to generate $70-90 million in free cash flow in 2022 with the majority to be applied towards debt reduction. We expect the company to remain in compliance with the restrictive financial covenants under the credit agreement, which include a maximum consolidated leverage ratio of 4.50x and a minimum consolidated interest coverage ratio of 2.50x.

The B1 rating on the senior secured notes, pari passu with the revolving credit facility and on par with the B1 CFR, reflects their position in the capital structure given the first lien claim on substantially all of the company's assets and the guarantors' existing and future assets, with certain exception of non-guarantor restricted and unrestricted subsidiaries which will include the company's international subsidiaries and the Indiana Harbor Coke Company, LP.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade would be considered if the company continues to reduce gross debt, renews Indiana Harbor coke supply contract on better or similar terms, establishes a strong position in the domestic foundry market or is able to export coke on a sustained basis to supplement, if required, coke sales under the long-term take-or-pay contracts with domestic steelmakers. Quantitatively, the ratings could be upgraded if Debt/ EBITDA, as adjusted by Moody's, were expected to be maintained below 2.5x on a sustained basis.

The ratings could be downgraded if liquidity were to deteriorate or if Debt/ EBITDA, as adjusted, were expected to exceed and be sustained above 4.0x.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Steel published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356428. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

SunCoke Energy, Inc. is the largest independent US based producer of coke, a key ingredient in the production of steel in blast furnace steel operations. The company owns and operates five metallurgical coke making facilities in the US, and also operates a cokemaking facility in Brazil on behalf of ArcelorMittal (Baa3 stable). The company's logistics business comprised of 4 terminals, provides handling and mixing services to steel, electric utility, coke and coal producing and other manufacturing companies. The company generated $1.54 billion in revenues in the LTM ended March 31, 2022.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Botir Sharipov

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Glenn B. Eckert

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

