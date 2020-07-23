Moody's changes Sunoco Logistics Partners Operations' and Sunoco, Inc.'s outlooks to negative

New York, July 23, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") changed legacy Sunoco Logistics
Partners Operations L.P.'s and Sunoco, Inc.'s
outlooks to negative from stable and affirmed their respective Baa3 senior
unsecured debt ratings.
The change in outlook to negative follows Moody's change in Energy Transfer
Operating, L.P.'s (ETO) outlook to negative
and affirmation of its Baa3 senior unsecured rating on July 7, 2020.
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Sunoco Logistics Partners Operations L.P.
....Senior Unsecured Notes, Affirmed
Baa3
..Issuer: Sunoco, Inc.
....Senior Unsecured Notes, Affirmed
Baa3
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Sunoco Logistics Partners Operations L.P.
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Stable
..Issuer: Sunoco, Inc.
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
Following Sunoco Logistics Partner L.P.'s (SXL) April 28,
2017 acquisition of Energy Transfer Partners, L.P.
(ETP), and subsequent name change back to Energy Transfer Partners,
L.P., certain supplemental indentures were executed
between ETP and wholly-owned subsidiary SXL Guarantor effective
December 12, 2017 providing for the guarantee of legacy ETP's
senior notes by SXL Guarantor. As a result of the execution of
these supplemental indentures, all senior debtholders of legacy
ETP and SXL were made pari passu through the cross-guarantees.
In connection with ETP's October 5, 2012 acquisition of Sunoco,
Inc., ETP became a co-obligor of Sunoco, Inc.'s
existing senior notes and debentures.
On October 19, 2018, Energy Transfer Equity, L.P.
(ETE), the owner of ETP's general partner, acquired
all of the outstanding common units of ETP. ETE then changed its
name to Energy Transfer LP (ET, not rated). Following the
merger, ETP changed its name to Energy Transfer Operating,
L.P. and holds the combined entities' assets and liabilities.
The acquisition consolidated the operations of ETE and ETP into ETO as
the surviving limited partnership as a subsidiary of ET.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Any change in Energy Transfer Operating, L.P.'s rating,
up or down, or outlook, positive or negative, would
prompt an identical rating action for Sunoco Logistics Partners Operations
L.P. and Sunoco, Inc.
ET, through the operations of Energy Transfer Operating, L.P.
ranks as one of the nation's largest midstream energy master limited partnerships,
and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Midstream Energy published
in December 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147839.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Andrew Brooks
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Steven Wood
MD - Corporate Finance
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653