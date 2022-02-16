Moody's changes Syniverse's ratings review to direction uncertain on SPAC merger termination

Approximately $2 billion of rated securities affected
New York, February 16, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) changed the ratings review
of Syniverse Holdings, Inc.'s (Syniverse) to direction
uncertain from under review for upgrade. The ratings on review
with direction uncertain, include its Caa1 corporate family rating
(CFR), Caa1-PD probability of default rating, Caa1
senior secured 1st lien bank credit facility and Caa3 senior secured 2nd
lien bank credit facility rating. Concurrently, Moody's
withdrew the B2 rating assigned to Syniverse's proposed $1
billion 7-year senior secured first lien term loan and a $165
million 5-year revolver assigned on 14 January 2022 because Syniverse
terminated the refinancing transaction.
The rating actions follows the announcement [1] that Syniverse plans
to pursue an alternative transaction following the termination of its
SPAC merger agreement with M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp (MBAC).
The alternative transaction plan was originally outlined in the Framework
Agreement among Syniverse Corporation, Twilio Inc. (Twilio,
Ba3 stable) and Carlyle Partners V Holdings, L.P.
(Carlyle) almost a year ago, on 26 February 2021.
Under the terms of the agreement, Twilio will acquire a minority
stake in Syniverse for up to $750 million in cash, subject
to closing conditions, and will maintain its previously negotiated
wholesale agreement with Syniverse. Among closing conditions,
the agreement requires that Syniverse receive an additional investment
in the form of preferred non-convertible equity and is conditional
upon Syniverse refinancing its existing capital structure. The
agreement terminates if these conditions are not met by 16 May 2022.
The change in the direction of the review to direction uncertain reflects
increased uncertainty as to Syniverse's ability to complete the
transactions outlined in the proposed alternative plan following the termination
of the SPAC merger agreement. If the transactions are not completed,
the ratings could be downgraded given very high financial leverage and
refinancing risks related to significant near-term debt maturities..
On the other hand, Syniverse's ratings could be upgraded if
the proposed transactions are consummated.
On Review Direction Uncertain:
..Issuer: Syniverse Holdings, Inc.
.... Corporate Family Rating, Placed
on Review Direction Uncertain, currently Caa1
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Placed on Review Direction Uncertain, currently Caa1-PD
....Senior Secured 2nd Lien Term Loan,
Placed on Review Direction Uncertain, currently Caa3 (LGD6)
....Senior Secured 1st Lien Revolving Credit
Facility, Placed on Review Direction Uncertain, currently
Caa1 (LGD3)
....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan B,
Placed on Review Direction Uncertain, currently Caa1 (LGD3)
Withdrawals:
..Issuer: Syniverse Holdings, Inc.
....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan,
Withdrawn , previously rated B2 (LGD3)
....Senior Secured Multi Currency Revolving
Credit Facility, Withdrawn , previously rated B2 (LGD3)
RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE
OF THE RATINGS
If Syniverse's alternative plan is not consummated as proposed,
the company's ratings could be downgraded given high leverage,
near-term maturities and high refinancing risk. Syniverse's
$1.7 billion term loan is due 9 March 2023 and will become
current in one month while its fully drawn $85.6m revolver
is due on 9 December 2022 and is already current. Free cash flows
were near break-even at $7 million for fiscal year ending
November 2021 and cash on hand ($71 million at quarter ending 30
November 2021) is insufficient to repay the revolver borrowings.
Operating performance is improving but is still weak, with free
cash flow of only $21 million over the past two fiscal years.
The company's leverage is high, with Moody's-adjusted
debt/EBITDA estimated at 10.1x as of FYE 11/2021.
On the other hand, Syniverse's ratings could be upgraded if
the transactions outlined in the proposed alternative plan are successfully
completed. The company stated in its announcement [1] that
proceeds from the additional financing transactions together with the
investment from Twilio, would be used primarily to pay down Syniverse's
existing debt. Under this scenario, the new capital structure
would likely strengthen Syniverse's credit profile by reducing debt
levels and improving liquidity.
The rating review will focus on the likelihood of completion of the transactions
outlined in the alternative plan. Should the deal close as proposed,
Moody's review will focus on Syniverse's capital structure,
financial leverage and terms of the new credit facility and preferred
equity. Should the deal be terminated, the ratings could
be downgraded and the review will focus on liquidity, sustainability
of capital structure and recovery expectations under a default scenario.
In its review Moody's will also consider Syniverse's ongoing and
projected operating performance.
Syniverse's current Caa1 CFR on review direction uncertain reflects its
weak liquidity, persistently high leverage, secular decline
in the highly profitable CDMA business, execution risks as transitioning
technology standards stress the company's core business model and historical
execution difficulties that have not yet began to reverse. Nevertheless,
Syniverse garners credit support from its global reach, secure communication
network, established business serving mobile network operators and
enterprises globally and leading market positions with differentiated
technology.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Services published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287897.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, Syniverse Holdings,
Inc. is a leading provider of mobile and wireless technology services
to mobile network operators and enterprises globally. The company's
revenue for fiscal year ending 30 November 2021 was $733 million.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
REFERENCES / CITATIONS
[1] Syniverse's press release dated 2/11/2022, company's
website
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
