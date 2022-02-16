Moody's changes Syniverse's ratings review to direction uncertain on SPAC merger termination

Approximately $2 billion of rated securities affected

New York, February 16, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) changed the ratings review of Syniverse Holdings, Inc.'s (Syniverse) to direction uncertain from under review for upgrade. The ratings on review with direction uncertain, include its Caa1 corporate family rating (CFR), Caa1-PD probability of default rating, Caa1 senior secured 1st lien bank credit facility and Caa3 senior secured 2nd lien bank credit facility rating. Concurrently, Moody's withdrew the B2 rating assigned to Syniverse's proposed $1 billion 7-year senior secured first lien term loan and a $165 million 5-year revolver assigned on 14 January 2022 because Syniverse terminated the refinancing transaction.

The rating actions follows the announcement [1] that Syniverse plans to pursue an alternative transaction following the termination of its SPAC merger agreement with M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp (MBAC). The alternative transaction plan was originally outlined in the Framework Agreement among Syniverse Corporation, Twilio Inc. (Twilio, Ba3 stable) and Carlyle Partners V Holdings, L.P. (Carlyle) almost a year ago, on 26 February 2021.

Under the terms of the agreement, Twilio will acquire a minority stake in Syniverse for up to $750 million in cash, subject to closing conditions, and will maintain its previously negotiated wholesale agreement with Syniverse. Among closing conditions, the agreement requires that Syniverse receive an additional investment in the form of preferred non-convertible equity and is conditional upon Syniverse refinancing its existing capital structure. The agreement terminates if these conditions are not met by 16 May 2022.

The change in the direction of the review to direction uncertain reflects increased uncertainty as to Syniverse's ability to complete the transactions outlined in the proposed alternative plan following the termination of the SPAC merger agreement. If the transactions are not completed, the ratings could be downgraded given very high financial leverage and refinancing risks related to significant near-term debt maturities.. On the other hand, Syniverse's ratings could be upgraded if the proposed transactions are consummated.

On Review Direction Uncertain:

..Issuer: Syniverse Holdings, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Placed on Review Direction Uncertain, currently Caa1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Placed on Review Direction Uncertain, currently Caa1-PD

....Senior Secured 2nd Lien Term Loan, Placed on Review Direction Uncertain, currently Caa3 (LGD6)

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Placed on Review Direction Uncertain, currently Caa1 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan B, Placed on Review Direction Uncertain, currently Caa1 (LGD3)

Withdrawals:

..Issuer: Syniverse Holdings, Inc.

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Withdrawn , previously rated B2 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured Multi Currency Revolving Credit Facility, Withdrawn , previously rated B2 (LGD3)

RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

If Syniverse's alternative plan is not consummated as proposed, the company's ratings could be downgraded given high leverage, near-term maturities and high refinancing risk. Syniverse's $1.7 billion term loan is due 9 March 2023 and will become current in one month while its fully drawn $85.6m revolver is due on 9 December 2022 and is already current. Free cash flows were near break-even at $7 million for fiscal year ending November 2021 and cash on hand ($71 million at quarter ending 30 November 2021) is insufficient to repay the revolver borrowings. Operating performance is improving but is still weak, with free cash flow of only $21 million over the past two fiscal years. The company's leverage is high, with Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA estimated at 10.1x as of FYE 11/2021.

On the other hand, Syniverse's ratings could be upgraded if the transactions outlined in the proposed alternative plan are successfully completed. The company stated in its announcement [1] that proceeds from the additional financing transactions together with the investment from Twilio, would be used primarily to pay down Syniverse's existing debt. Under this scenario, the new capital structure would likely strengthen Syniverse's credit profile by reducing debt levels and improving liquidity.

The rating review will focus on the likelihood of completion of the transactions outlined in the alternative plan. Should the deal close as proposed, Moody's review will focus on Syniverse's capital structure, financial leverage and terms of the new credit facility and preferred equity. Should the deal be terminated, the ratings could be downgraded and the review will focus on liquidity, sustainability of capital structure and recovery expectations under a default scenario. In its review Moody's will also consider Syniverse's ongoing and projected operating performance.

Syniverse's current Caa1 CFR on review direction uncertain reflects its weak liquidity, persistently high leverage, secular decline in the highly profitable CDMA business, execution risks as transitioning technology standards stress the company's core business model and historical execution difficulties that have not yet began to reverse. Nevertheless, Syniverse garners credit support from its global reach, secure communication network, established business serving mobile network operators and enterprises globally and leading market positions with differentiated technology.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287897. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, Syniverse Holdings, Inc. is a leading provider of mobile and wireless technology services to mobile network operators and enterprises globally. The company's revenue for fiscal year ending 30 November 2021 was $733 million.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

REFERENCES / CITATIONS

[1] Syniverse's press release dated 2/11/2022, company's website

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Dilara Sukhov, CFA

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Lenny J. Ajzenman

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

