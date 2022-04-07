Moody's changes Synlab's outlook to positive, affirms Ba3 corporate family rating

Frankfurt am Main, April 07, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today changed the outlook of Synlab AG (Synlab or the company) and its subsidiary Synlab Bondco PLC to positive from stable. Moody's affirmed the Ba3 long-term Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and Ba3-PD Probability of Default rating issued at Synlab AG level. Moody's also affirmed the B1 ratings of the €500 million senior unsecured revolving credit facility and the €735 million senior unsecured term loan A both issued by Synlab AG. Concurrently Moody's affirmed the Ba2 rating of the guaranteed senior secured term loans issued by Synlab Bondco PLC.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's outlook change to positive reflects the fact that Synlab's continuous good operating performance coupled with a conservative financial policy have resulted in an improvement in credit metrics, that if further sustained over the next quarters, could translate into upward rating pressure. Synlab's current credit metrics are very strong, but are also boosted by an extraordinary COVID-19 testing activity that the rating agency believes is not sustainable - at this level - in the long term. Synlab has reinvested the strong COVID-19 cash flow generated so far internally through capex and M&A that will translate into sustainable EBITDA improvement, a credit positive. Even when assuming a strong reduction of COVID-19 testing revenue by -45% in 2022, another 65% in 2023 and another 20% in 2024, in line with its general assumptions for the European laboratory sector, Moody's believes that Synlab's credit metrics will get close to their upgrade triggers in the next 12-18 months. Moody's estimates the long-term revenue potential from COVID-19 testing to be around 15% of the level reached in 2021. Further underlying improvement will be driven, in the rating agency's projections, by organic growth forecasted by Moody's at 2.5% per annum going forward and M&A financed by cash flow generated internally.

A higher rating level would require the company to build a longer track record, over the next 12-18 months, of conservative financial policy in line with its public guidance that is net leverage (under company definition) below 3x and dividend payout ratio of 20-30%. Moody's believes that M&A remains a key growth driver for Synlab. The rating agency has included €250 million of bolt-on M&A annually in its model that can be financed by cash flow generated internally. In case a larger acquisition opportunity would arise, Moody's assumes that Synlab will continue to adhere to its net leverage guidance of below 3x.

At this stage, Moody's considers that the exposure to the consequences of the Russia-Ukraine crisis is low. Synlab's revenue exposure to Russia is zero and to Ukraine and Belarus is 0.3% at Group level. In terms of cost inflation, since prices are regulated by the different national healthcare authorities, Synlab does not have the ability to pass-on cost inflation to the payors directly. Management indicated however, that historically, healthcare authorities had a tendency to adjust prices gradually to reflect inflation trends. Synlab is a service provider and its largest costs are personal expenses representing around 45% of the cost base while energy costs are small in comparison at around 3% of the cost base (around €75 million in absolute terms for 2021).

Synlab's ratings are supported by its size as the largest provider of clinical laboratory testing in Europe. The company is also well diversified geographically, a key strength as it limits its exposure to adverse changes in one particular regulatory regime. The ratings are further supported by the defensive nature and positive underlying fundamental trends for demand for clinical laboratory tests and strong barriers to entry. The ratings are constrained by the continuous price pressure in the industry which limits the organic growth and drives the need to achieve economies of scale and efficiency gains to defend margins. The next French 2023-25 triennial tariff agreement will be negotiated in 2022. There are no major tariff adjustments planned for 2022 at this stage in other large European countries. However, there is a risk that pricing pressure could increase over time as European governments grapple with the cost of supporting their economies during the pandemic and since the laboratory sector has strongly benefitted from the reimbursement of COVID-19 tests.

OUTLOOK RATIONALE

The positive outlook indicates the likelihood of an upgrade in case Synlab's Moody's adjusted debt / EBITDA remains below 3.5x and its Moody's adjusted retained cash flow / net debt stays above 20% sustainably, even in a scenario where CODIV-19 testing activity is significantly reduced from the current level.

LIQUIDITY

Synlab's liquidity is good supported by (1) €443 million cash on balance sheet at year-end 2021, (2) a €500 million senior unsecured revolving credit facility fully undrawn at year-end 2021, (3) expected positive free cash flow going forward and (4) long dated maturities with the first maturity in 2026. The documentation of the term loan and the revolving credit facility issued by Synlab AG includes a maintenance covenant (net total leverage < 4.5x, stepping down to 4.0x by year end 2022) tested every six months.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Synlab has an inherent exposure to social risks, given the highly regulated nature of the healthcare industry and its sensitivity to social pressure related to the affordability of and access to healthcare services. Governance risks for Synlab include any potential failure in internal control that could result in a loss of accreditation or reputational damage and, as a result, could harm its credit profile. Despite the fact that Synlab remains majority owned by former PE sponsors including Cinven, Moody's considers that the company has strengthened its financial policy as part of the IPO. The rating agency positively views the more conservative financial policy post IPO with a mid-term target of net debt / EBITDA leverage ratio of below 3.0x and a dividend pay-out ratio of 20-30% of the prior year's net income.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward rating pressure could develop if (1) the Moody's adjusted debt / EBITDA stays sustainably below 3.5x and (2) the Moody's adjusted retained cash flow/net debt remains sustainably well above 20% even when considering a CODIV-19 testing activity significantly reduced from the current level. Moody's estimates the long-term revenue potential from COVID-19 testing to be around 15% of the level reached in 2021.

Downward rating pressure could develop if (1) the Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA deteriorates above 4.5x, (2) the Moody's adjusted retained cash flow/net debt declines to below 15%, (3) the free cash flow/debt does not remain in the high single digit area and/or (4) the company adopts more aggressive financial policies in relation to leverage (net debt leverage under company definition above the publicly committed guidance of 3.0x for a prolonged period), shareholder distributions (payout ratio increases sustainably from 20-30% public guidance) and/or liquidity deteriorates (including limited covenant headroom).

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The €735 million senior unsecured term loan A and the €500 million senior unsecured revolving credit facility issued by Synlab AG and rated B1 are fully unsecured and do not benefit from any guarantee from operating entities. In the waterfall analysis, they rank behind the guaranteed senior secured term loans rated Ba2 issued by Synlab Bondco PLC. This is because the term loans issued by Synlab Bondco PLC benefit from guarantees from operating companies representing 50% of group's EBITDA and from a security package including shares, bank accounts, receivables and intercompany loans.

