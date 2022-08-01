Moody's changes Sysco's outlook to stable from negative; affirms Baa1 sr unsecured rating

New York, August 01, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) changed Sysco Corporation's (Sysco) outlook to stable from negative. Concurrently, Moody's affirmed Sysco's Baa1 senior unsecured rating and Prime-2 short-term commercial paper rating, and Sysco Canada, Inc.'s Baa1 senior unsecured rating.

"Sysco's leverage has declined substantially, driven by the recovery in demand for food away from home and the repayment of most of its debt incurred during the pandemic," said Moody's Vice President Raya Sokolyanska. "Inflation will remain a challenge and could weaken demand, however we expect continued market share gains to mitigate these pressures."

The change in outlook to stable from negative reflects Moody's expectation for Sysco to further reduce leverage to its target range over the next 12 months.

Moody's took the following rating actions for:

.. Issuer: Sysco Corporation

.... Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa1

.... Senior Unsecured Shelf, Affirmed (P)Baa1

.... Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-2

.... Subordinate Shelf, Affirmed (P)Baa2

.... Outlook, Changed to Stable from Negative

.. Issuer: Sysco Canada, Inc.

.... Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa1

.... Outlook, Changed to Stable from Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

Sysco's Baa1 senior unsecured rating benefits from the company's leading position and broad geographic reach in the US food distribution market and its international presence. The company's material scale and solid execution will continue to drive its above-average operating margins relative to the sector. Sysco's diversified channels and the industry's relatively stable demand characteristics result in resilient performance during economic downturns. In addition, the company's strategic initiatives and strong balance sheet should allow it to continue gaining market share from smaller operators. Moody's projects debt/EBITDA to decline to 3.5x over the next few quarters, equivalent to 3x net leverage based on the company's calculation, driven by debt reduction and earnings growth. Moody's also models further deleveraging towards 3-3.25x in FY 2023, reflecting the company's transformation initiatives, partly offset by inflationary operating cost pressures and potential demand declines from consumers curbing spending on food away from home. The credit profile further incorporates governance considerations, specifically Sysco's commitment to strong investment grade ratings and a 2.5-2.75x net leverage target, roughly equivalent to 3-3.25x Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA.

The rating is limited by Sysco's relatively high leverage relative to broad distribution sector peers. While the company has brought debt levels down significantly from the pandemic peak, it also returned to M&A and share repurchases before reaching its target leverage. In addition, the food distribution industry is characterized by a high level of competition and low barriers to entry.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The rating could be upgraded if the company commits to and maintains lower leverage, while continuing to grow revenue and earnings. Quantitatively, the ratings could be upgraded if Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA is sustained below 2.5 times and EBITA/interest expense is above 7.5 times. A higher rating would also require continued very good liquidity.

The ratings could be downgraded if financial strategy becomes more aggressive, including debt-funded share repurchases. Specifically, ratings could be downgraded if debt/EBITDA is sustained above the high end of the company's target 2.75x leverage, which is roughly equivalent to 3.25 times Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA, or if Moody's-adjusted EBITA/interest expense is sustained below 6.0 times.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Sysco Corporation is the largest foodservice distribution company in North America, with revenue of $65.8 billion as of the last twelve months ended April 2, 2022. Sysco operates more than 320 distribution facilities throughout North America and Europe.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Distribution & Supply Chain Services Industry published in June 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/55403. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

