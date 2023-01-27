Moody's changes TCG's outlook to stable, affirms ratings

Frankfurt am Main, January 27, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed the B2 corporate family rating (CFR) and B2-PD probability of default rating of TCG AcquisitionCO B.V. (TCG or the company). Concurrently, the rating agency affirmed the B2 instrument ratings of the €589.3 million senior secured term loan B maturing in September 2028 and the €90 million senior secured revolving credit facility (RCF) maturing in March 2028. Moody's also changed the outlook to stable from negative.

In May 2022, TCG upsized its senior secured term loan B to €589.3 million from €315 million and the senior secured RCF to €90 million from €65 million. The proceeds from the incremental senior secured term loan B were used to fund the acquisition of Hellas Construction Inc. (Hellas) for an equivalent of approximately €323 million as well as repay €35.2 million outstanding under its RCF, drawn to fund the acquisition of GeoSport Lighting, and pay transaction costs. Crestview, a US private equity firm which owns the majority of TCG, also contributed equity financing, which together with equity rolled over from Hellas and TCG management comprised about 30% of the total purchase price.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The outlook change and ratings affirmation reflect the company's progress in 2022 in leverage reduction despite the progressively weakening macroeconomic environment, cost inflation and ongoing supply chain bottlenecks. The rating action also takes into account Moody's expectation that TCG's credit metrics will continue to improve over the next 12-18 months, with Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA declining below 5.5x in 2023 on revenues sustained close to the levels reached in 2022 and recovery of profitability in the underlying business, which will also support modest positive free cash flow (FCF) generation. The company's liquidity is adequate, albeit currently tight as a result of large RCF drawings following high working capital consumption in 2022. TCG does not hedge its floating rate debt, and rising interest rates will further burden FCF generation. The outlook change and affirmation of the B2 also incorporate expectations for liquidity to improve.

The rating agency estimates that TCG's Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA declined to around 6.1x as of 30 September 2022 from 6.9x in 2021, both pro forma for the acquisition of Hellas and other smaller companies, and further down to around 5.5x as of end-2022. TCG gained market share, passed through cost inflation to its customers with two price increases in 2022 with no evidence of meaningful adverse impact on demand, and integrated Hellas without significant disruptions to either business.

Despite some visibility into 2023 from the currently strong orderbook of €504 million as of year-end 2022 (up from €342 million a year earlier, pro forma for acquisitions), with the weakening macroeconomic conditions and consumer sentiment in TCG's key markets, particularly in Europe, which accounts for around 20% of total revenue and a quarter of total EBITDA, customer demand may potentially soften, and some order cancelations remain possible. Moody's forecasts the company's revenue to remain broadly flat in 2023 compared to €1,153 million generated in 2022 (proforma for acquisitions), with a further growth in low single digits as GDP growth slowly picks up and economic conditions improve in the US and Europe. EBITDA expansion will be driven by a recovery in profitability as a result of recent renegotiation of the key raw materials purchase price formula as TCG continues to gain scale. However, persistently high inflation will pressure TCG's cost base, and the agency expects the company to continue passing at least most of the cost increase to its customers without significant adverse impact on demand. Non-operating items, such as acquisition costs, restructuring and other cash one-off items will continue to weigh on Moody's-adjusted EBITDA. As a result, Moody's forecasts TCG's Moody's-adjusted EBITDA margin to be around 12% over the next 12-18 months up from around 10.5% estimated for 2022, which will lead to further leverage reduction to around 5.0x by end-2023 from 5.5x estimated as of end-2022, absent significant debt-funded acquisitions.

The agency expects TCG to generate positive FCF in the low-double digit range in 2023 on the back of higher earnings, lower working capital consumption, and capital spending (including leases) of around 3% of revenue. Management indicated no plans for shareholder distributions and that the company will focus on leverage reduction and use of excess cash to further consolidate highly fragmented industry. TCG has a reasonable cushion under its interest cover ratio of around 2.5x Moody's-adjusted EBITA/interest expense estimated for 2022 (pro forma acquisitions) to absorb further interest rate increases. Moody's forecasts TCG's interest cover to decline towards around 1.7x Moody's-adjusted EBITA/interest expense briefly in 2023, if the ECB increases its policy rate by another 75 basis points.

Weaker than expected economic conditions in the US and Europe would likely soften demand for the company's products and make it harder to pass through cost inflation, and more severe supply chain bottlenecks would have a significant impact on TCG's ability to execute on its strong order backlog, posing downside risk.

Since 2017 TCG expanded along the entire artificial turf value chain through organic growth and the acquisition of about 17 small to medium size companies. Moody's expects TCG to continue to direct the majority of its FCF to further consolidate the fairly fragmented industry and strengthen its market position. Continuous bolt on acquisitions will likely help to deleverage the group's balance sheet through incremental EBITDA at favourable multiples, but at the same time expose the company to integration risk and potentially require additional financing. Thus far, integration has occurred without significant disruption. Further debt-funded acquisitions cannot be ruled out and represent event risk that Moody's would assess on a case-by-case basis based on size, funding, and expectations for growth as well as integration risk.

TCG's (1) leading market position in the upstream, mid and downstream segments in a very fragmented industry, (2) moderately growing end markets at mid-to-high single digits in sports and high single digits in landscaping as artificial turf allows for increased usage and water savings compared to natural grass; (3) vertical integration along the value chain, which supports margins; (4) widely diversified customer base with relatively low churn; (5) some track record of improving operating performance and integrating several acquired companies over the past 5 years reflected in an EBITA-Margin of around 7% for the twelve months that ended 30 September 2022 (pro forma for acquisitions) and expected to improve towards 9% in 2023, as well as a strong backlog providing some visibility for 2023; and (6) potential for relatively good cash generation due to moderate working capital and maintenance capex requirements support its B2 CFR.

The rating also reflects the company's (1) relatively modest albeit improved size with €1,153 million of revenue in 2022 pro forma for the acquisitions; (2) aggressive financial policy and relatively high leverage for the B2 rating at around 6.0x as of 30 September 2022 (pro forma for acquisitions); (3) fairly limited product and production diversification with 7 manufacturing plants producing artificial turf for sports and landscape end-markets; (4) highly competitive end markets, especially in the sports segment (about 82% of EBITDA in 2022) where most new contracts are awarded through public or private tenders (5) execution risk to integrate the numerous bolt-on acquisitions and to achieve the envisaged synergies from prior acquisitions, including Hellas; and (6) relatively tight liquidity position, though still adequate, due to higher drawings under the RCF.

LIQUIDITY

TCG has adequate liquidity. As of 31 December 2022, the company's liquidity comprised €40 million in cash supported by €39 million availability under its €90 million long-term committed RCF and funds from operations of over €70 million that Moody's expects the company to generate in 2023. These liquidity sources will accommodate the company's cash needs over the same period. The cash requirements are largely for working cash, which is typically 3% of annual sales, seasonal working capital swings, capital spending of around €35 million (including lease principal payments) that Moody's forecasts, as well as upcoming debt maturities of less than €3 million. No significant debt repayments are due until 2028 when the company's senior secured term loan B and RCF mature.

The RCF has a springing net leverage covenant at 8.0x, which only will be tested if the RCF is drawn by more than 40%. Moody's expects TCG to remain well below the covenant level if tested.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The B2 rating on the €589.3 million senior secured term loan B maturing in September 2028 is in line with the CFR and reflects the dominant position of these secured debt instruments in the capital structure of TCG. The senior secured term loan B ranks in line with the €90 million RCF maturing in March 2028 and benefits from upstream guarantees from the main operating subsidiaries representing in aggregate around 80% of TCG's consolidated EBITDA.

RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that over the next 12-18 months TCG will be able to gradually increase its profit margins, reduce leverage and maintain it below 5.5x Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA, generate positive FCF in low-double digits range, and improve its adequate liquidity from currently tight levels.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upward revision of the rating would likely result from (1) Moody's-adjusted EBITA margin reaching mid-teens; (2) Moody's-adjusted gross leverage ratio declining well below 5.0x on a sustained basis; (3) Moody's-adjusted EBITA/interest coverage at around 2.75x on a sustained basis; and (4) material sustained positive FCF generation as evidenced by Moody's-adjusted FCF /debt in the high single digits in combination with good liquidity.

Downward pressure on the rating could occur if (1) Moody's-adjusted EBITA margin falls below 10% on a sustained basis; (2) Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA ratio does not reduce over the next 12- 18 months to below 5.5x because of earnings contraction or material debt funded acquisitions; (3) interest coverage falls below 1.75x Moody's-adjusted EBITA/interest expense on a sustained basis; and (4) if the group's liquidity weakens as evidenced by negative FCF.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing published in September 2021.

COMPANY PROFILE

TCG is a leading manufacturer, distributor and installer of artificial turf solutions for both sports and landscaping with reported revenues of €1,153 million in 2022 pro forma for the acquisitions. The company operates a vertically integrated business model along the artificial turf value chain and has its headquarters in Nijverdal, the Netherlands with main U.S. offices in Austin, Texas and Dayton, Tennessee. It is owned by funds advised from the US based private equity firm Crestview and by its senior management.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

