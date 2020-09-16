Moody's changes TMF's outlook to stable from negative

Frankfurt am Main, September 16, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today changed the outlook to
stable from negative and affirmed the B3 corporate family rating (CFR)
and B3-PD probability of default rating (PDR) of TMF Sapphire Midco
B.V. (TMF). Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed
B2 instrument ratings of the €950 million 1st lien senior secured
term loan and the €150 million senior secured revolving credit facility
(RCF) as well as the Caa2 instrument rating on the €200 million 2nd
lien senior secured term loan, all at the level of TMF Sapphire
Bidco B.V. and changed the outlook to stable from negative.
The rating action reflects an improvement in operating performance and
liquidity profile in the first half of 2020 and Moody's expectation that
credit metrics will continue to improve.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The outlook change is driven by an improvement in operating performance
of TMF in the first half of 2020 and the expectation of further improvements
of operating performance and financial leverage going forward.
The company has recorded organic revenue growth of 6% in the period,
despite the negative impact of the coronavirus uncertainty on the pace
of new business. At the same time, EBITDA margin improved
significantly supported by revenue growth and cost saving initiatives,
including the benefits of restructuring in the Netherlands. As
a result, the company posted an EBITDA growth of around 12%
during the first half of 2020 which in turn allowed the company to outperform
its budget. The improvement in profitability, coupled with
improvements in receivables collection has significantly improved the
company's free cash flow (FCF) generation which Moody's expects to be
around €20 million in 2020 (compared to around €25 million negative
in 2019). While Moody's believes that the recessionary impact of
the coronavirus pandemic will dampen the growth prospects of the market
in the next one or two years, an increase in customer retention
as part of TMF's strategy is expected to compensate for a decline in new
business. Business volume growth together with cost savings initiatives
should allow its earnings to further strengthen in 2021. As such
Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA (excluding overdrafts) is expected to decline
below 7.0x in the next 12-18 months.
That said, the ratings remain constrained by the high leverage and
the company's acquisitive growth strategy, which could slow
the deleveraging pace. In addition, Moody's recognizes
company's exposure to the regulatory and legal risks inherent to
the industry.
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS
Governance considerations factored into the rating include the company's
aggressive financial strategy, characterized by the highly levered
capital structure. Moody's also notes that the company has been
undergoing several management changes in the recent past which have created
some uncertainty regarding the strategic direction of the business.
Nevertheless, Moody's recognizes that the current management
team is making good progress on the business turnaround since late 2019
and expects continued strategy and budget execution going forward.
STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS
The B2 rating on the pari passu ranked 1st lien term loan and RCF is one
notch above the CFR of B3 of TMF Sapphire Midco B.V. which
reflects the seniority of these facilities in relation to the Caa2 second-lien
term loan and the unsecured lease rejection claims under Moody's loss
given default methodology (LGD). The company's facilities benefit
from guarantees from a number of guarantors which together represent no
less than 70% of TMF's consolidated adjusted EBITDA.
The structure includes shareholder funding instrument, in the form
of intercompany loan, which amounted to approximately €398
million as of 30 June 2020 and which Moody's treats as equity.
LIQUIDITY
Moody's considers TMF's liquidity to be adequate, based on our expectation
of positive FCF in the next 12-18 months. It is supported
by around €102 million of cash balances as of June-end 2020,
which included €59 million of drawings under the company's €150-million-equivalent
revolving credit facility (RCF). We understand that the RCF has
been fully repaid in August 2020. The RCF has one springing covenant
(first-lien net leverage, a maximum of 9.50x versus
the actual 5.9x as of June-end 2020) that is tested when
the facility is drawn by more than 40%. We expect the company
to be in compliance with the springing covenant at all times.
OUTLOOK
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the positive
momentum of operational performance improvements will be sustained over
the next 12-18 months, allowing the Moody's-adjusted
debt/EBITDA (excluding overdrafts) to decline below 7.0x.
Moody's also expects that the group will continue to generate positive
FCF and maintain its adequate liquidity profile.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Positive rating pressure could arise if the deleveraging pace is faster
than Moody's expectation, such that Moody's-adjusted
debt/EBITDA (excluding overdrafts) falls towards 6.0x; EBITA/Interest
remains around 2.0x and FCF / Debt (excluding overdrafts) increases
to around 3% or above.
Negative rating pressure could arise if Moody's-adjusted gross
debt/EBITDA (excluding overdrafts) increases towards 8.0x;
EBITA/ Interest declines towards 1.0x; FCF turns negative
on a sustained basis resulting in deterioration of company's liquidity
profile; or the company undertakes debt-funded shareholder
distributions or acquisitions, which result in weakening of credit
metrics and liquidity.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS:
..Issuer: TMF Sapphire Bidco B.V.
Affirmations:
....BACKED Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Affirmed B2
....BACKED Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Affirmed Caa2
Outlook Actions:
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Negative
..Issuer: TMF Sapphire Midco B.V.
Affirmations:
.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
B3
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Affirmed B3-PD
Outlook Actions:
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Negative
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
COMPANY PROFILE
TMF Sapphire Midco B.V. (TMF or the company) is a global
provider of business process services, mainly for companies,
as well as for individuals, funds and structured finance vehicles,
with 57% of revenue generated in EMEA, including 33%
in Benelux and Western Europe, in 2019. The company's Global
Business Services (GBS) division represents 62% of its revenue
and provides integrated legal, tax, administrative (including
payroll) and accounting services for companies. The Trust and Corporate
Services (TCS) division generates 38% of revenue and provides services
associated with the creation and administration of financial vehicles,
the administration of corporate structures for high-net-worth
individuals and the administration of alternative investments, especially
for the private equity and real estate sectors. Since 2018,
TMF has been owned by funds ultimately controlled by CVC, while
its current and previous management hold an aggregate stake of less than
10%.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
