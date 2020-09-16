Moody's changes TMF's outlook to stable from negative

Frankfurt am Main, September 16, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today changed the outlook to stable from negative and affirmed the B3 corporate family rating (CFR) and B3-PD probability of default rating (PDR) of TMF Sapphire Midco B.V. (TMF). Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed B2 instrument ratings of the €950 million 1st lien senior secured term loan and the €150 million senior secured revolving credit facility (RCF) as well as the Caa2 instrument rating on the €200 million 2nd lien senior secured term loan, all at the level of TMF Sapphire Bidco B.V. and changed the outlook to stable from negative.

The rating action reflects an improvement in operating performance and liquidity profile in the first half of 2020 and Moody's expectation that credit metrics will continue to improve.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The outlook change is driven by an improvement in operating performance of TMF in the first half of 2020 and the expectation of further improvements of operating performance and financial leverage going forward. The company has recorded organic revenue growth of 6% in the period, despite the negative impact of the coronavirus uncertainty on the pace of new business. At the same time, EBITDA margin improved significantly supported by revenue growth and cost saving initiatives, including the benefits of restructuring in the Netherlands. As a result, the company posted an EBITDA growth of around 12% during the first half of 2020 which in turn allowed the company to outperform its budget. The improvement in profitability, coupled with improvements in receivables collection has significantly improved the company's free cash flow (FCF) generation which Moody's expects to be around €20 million in 2020 (compared to around €25 million negative in 2019). While Moody's believes that the recessionary impact of the coronavirus pandemic will dampen the growth prospects of the market in the next one or two years, an increase in customer retention as part of TMF's strategy is expected to compensate for a decline in new business. Business volume growth together with cost savings initiatives should allow its earnings to further strengthen in 2021. As such Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA (excluding overdrafts) is expected to decline below 7.0x in the next 12-18 months.

That said, the ratings remain constrained by the high leverage and the company's acquisitive growth strategy, which could slow the deleveraging pace. In addition, Moody's recognizes company's exposure to the regulatory and legal risks inherent to the industry.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Governance considerations factored into the rating include the company's aggressive financial strategy, characterized by the highly levered capital structure. Moody's also notes that the company has been undergoing several management changes in the recent past which have created some uncertainty regarding the strategic direction of the business. Nevertheless, Moody's recognizes that the current management team is making good progress on the business turnaround since late 2019 and expects continued strategy and budget execution going forward.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The B2 rating on the pari passu ranked 1st lien term loan and RCF is one notch above the CFR of B3 of TMF Sapphire Midco B.V. which reflects the seniority of these facilities in relation to the Caa2 second-lien term loan and the unsecured lease rejection claims under Moody's loss given default methodology (LGD). The company's facilities benefit from guarantees from a number of guarantors which together represent no less than 70% of TMF's consolidated adjusted EBITDA.

The structure includes shareholder funding instrument, in the form of intercompany loan, which amounted to approximately €398 million as of 30 June 2020 and which Moody's treats as equity.

LIQUIDITY

Moody's considers TMF's liquidity to be adequate, based on our expectation of positive FCF in the next 12-18 months. It is supported by around €102 million of cash balances as of June-end 2020, which included €59 million of drawings under the company's €150-million-equivalent revolving credit facility (RCF). We understand that the RCF has been fully repaid in August 2020. The RCF has one springing covenant (first-lien net leverage, a maximum of 9.50x versus the actual 5.9x as of June-end 2020) that is tested when the facility is drawn by more than 40%. We expect the company to be in compliance with the springing covenant at all times.

OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the positive momentum of operational performance improvements will be sustained over the next 12-18 months, allowing the Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA (excluding overdrafts) to decline below 7.0x. Moody's also expects that the group will continue to generate positive FCF and maintain its adequate liquidity profile.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Positive rating pressure could arise if the deleveraging pace is faster than Moody's expectation, such that Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA (excluding overdrafts) falls towards 6.0x; EBITA/Interest remains around 2.0x and FCF / Debt (excluding overdrafts) increases to around 3% or above.

Negative rating pressure could arise if Moody's-adjusted gross debt/EBITDA (excluding overdrafts) increases towards 8.0x; EBITA/ Interest declines towards 1.0x; FCF turns negative on a sustained basis resulting in deterioration of company's liquidity profile; or the company undertakes debt-funded shareholder distributions or acquisitions, which result in weakening of credit metrics and liquidity.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS:

..Issuer: TMF Sapphire Bidco B.V.

Affirmations:

....BACKED Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed B2

....BACKED Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed Caa2

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

..Issuer: TMF Sapphire Midco B.V.

Affirmations:

.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B3-PD

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

TMF Sapphire Midco B.V. (TMF or the company) is a global provider of business process services, mainly for companies, as well as for individuals, funds and structured finance vehicles, with 57% of revenue generated in EMEA, including 33% in Benelux and Western Europe, in 2019. The company's Global Business Services (GBS) division represents 62% of its revenue and provides integrated legal, tax, administrative (including payroll) and accounting services for companies. The Trust and Corporate Services (TCS) division generates 38% of revenue and provides services associated with the creation and administration of financial vehicles, the administration of corporate structures for high-net-worth individuals and the administration of alternative investments, especially for the private equity and real estate sectors. Since 2018, TMF has been owned by funds ultimately controlled by CVC, while its current and previous management hold an aggregate stake of less than 10%.

