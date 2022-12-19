Moody's changes TUI's outlook to positive, affirms B3 CFR

Stockholm, December 19, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed the B3 corporate family rating (CFR) and the B3-PD probability of default rating (PDR) of the German tourism company TUI AG (TUI). The outlook has been changed to positive from stable.

The rating action follows the announcement made by TUI on December 13, 2022 of its agreement with the German Economic Stabilization Fund (WSF) to fully repay the stabilization measures granted by WSF through a capital increase. The closing of the repayment agreement is still subject to confirmation by the European Commission that it does not raise any objections under state aid law.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The intended capital increase, if successful, will improve TUI's credit metrics, strengthen its balance sheet and reduce its reliance on the support measures provided by the German state during the coronavirus pandemic. The proposed repayment agreement also demonstrates the company's continued commitment to return to its historical financial metrics with a gross leverage target of less than 3.0x.

The stabilization measures include the €420 million Silent Participation I (SPI) and the €59 million outstanding warrant-linked bond granted by WSF in January 2021. The repayment of these measures with new equity will reduce (pro-forma) Moody's adjusted leverage to around 5.6x from 6.1x at fiscal year ending 30 September 2022 (fiscal 2022). Depending on the size of the equity raise and the repayment price of the stabilization measures, which is subject to the share price development, the additional proceeds will be used to further strengthen the company's balance sheet and reduce the KfW credit lines. The company stated that the capital raise is expected to be underwritten.

The repayment agreement with WSF will provide the company the right to repay the stabilization measures until 31 December 2023. WSF will not exercise its conversion and option rights under the SPI and the warrant linked bond until 31 December 2023. As per the signed agreement, the repayment price of the stabilization measures is €730 million based on a share price of around €1.68 less a discount of 9.3% immediately prior to the announcement of the capital increase and capped at €2, equivalent to €957 million.

The timeline of the rights issue and the repayment of the stabilization measures remain uncertain at this stage as it is subject to shareholders approval to consolidate its shares at a ratio of ten to one in order to improve its access to capital markets. The equity raise will also depend on the overall market conditions while the repayment agreement is still subject to confirmation by the European Commission. The AGM meeting is to be held on 14 February 2023.

TUI also announced on 14 December its full year trading performance, which was broadly in line with our expectations. In fiscal 2022, TUI's revenue reached close to 90% of fiscal 2019. The recovery was supported by strong pent-up demand, reduced barriers to travel and consumer willingness to pay for these experiences despite the rising cost of living. However, flight disruptions and cost inflation impacted the company's margins with a underlying EBIT margin of 2.5% compared to 4.7% in fiscal 2019. The higher operating costs will continue to weigh on margins, while the company's ability to maintain its strong pricing next summer will be challenged by the deteriorating macroeconomic conditions. At the same time, Moody's expects the company to continue to gain from the pandemic recovery in fiscal 2023 given the still-significant disruptions faced during H1 of fiscal 2022 because of the Omicron variant and during H2 because of the flight disruptions. As a result, Moody's expects year on year earnings growth in fiscal 2023. Combined with the expected repayment of the stabilization measures Moody's forecasts Moody's adjusted leverage to decline to below 5.0x over the next 12-18 months.

However, there remain considerable uncertainties over the pace of deleveraging given the current macroeconomic environment including the successful execution of the rights issue. The company will also have to address the maturities of its revolving credit facilities (RCFs), which are due in July 2024.

TUI's rating continues to reflect leading market position as the largest integrated tourism company in the world with a diversified business profile in terms of source markets, travel destinations and product offerings. At the same time the rating is constrained by the low profitability of its tour operator segment, which is structurally challenged by pure online competitors and the inherent execution risks from the shift to a more asset-light and digitalised business model.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Moody's views positively TUI's continued strong ambition to return to its historical financial metrics with a gross leverage target of less than 3.0x, as demonstrated by the proposed repayment agreement with WSF.

OUTLOOK

The positive outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the intended rights issue, if successful, will improve TUI's credit metrics, strengthen its balance sheet and reduce its reliance on the support measures provided by the German state. The outlook also reflects Moody's expectation that TUI will continue to grow its earnings over the next 12-18 months, maintain a solid liquidity and address the maturities of its revolving credit facilities due in July 2024.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Positive rating pressure could arise if Moody's adjusted gross debt/ EBITDA declines sustainably below 5x; Moody's adjusted EBITA/ Interest improves towards 2x; and a sustainably positive free cash flow generation.

Negative rating pressure could arise if Moody's adjusted gross debt/ EBITDA remains sustainably above 6x; Moody's adjusted EBITA/ Interest remains sustainably below 1x; or negative free cash flow leading to a deterioration in liquidity profile.

LIQUIDITY

Moody's views TUI's liquidity as adequate. As of 30 September 2022, TUI had a total liquidity of around €3.7 billion, comprising around €0.7 billion of same-day available cash at the HoldCo level, complemented by around €3.0 billion of undrawn RCFs out of €3.6 billion in total commitments. As part of the usual seasonality of the business with large working capital swings, Moody's expects a large cash outflow in Q1 of fiscal 2023 which ranged between €1.5 billion and €2 billion historically. The current liquidity is sufficient to cover the company's cash needs, however Moody's adjusted FCF will likely remain limited over the next 12-18 months.

The company's financial covenants have been waived since the pandemic but started to be tested from the end of September 2022. Between September 2022 and March 2023, the covenant tests have been adjusted with looser triggers — net leverage <4.5x and interest cover >2.25x — before reverting to pre-pandemic levels — net leverage <3x and interest cover >2.5x. The company will likely remain compliant with its covenants but the headroom will be relatively tight.

COMPANY PROFILE

TUI AG, headquartered in Hannover, Germany, is the world's largest integrated tourism group. Before the pandemic, the company serviced 21 million customers across 180 regions under its Markets & Airlines segment. In fiscal 2022, the company generated revenue of €16.5 billion and underlying EBIT of €409 million. TUI is listed on the Frankfurt, Hannover and London stock exchanges.

