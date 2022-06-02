info

Rating Action:

Moody's changes Tampa Electric's outlook to stable from positive; affirms Emera at Baa3 stable

02 Jun 2022

Approximately $9 billion of rated debt affected

Toronto, June 02, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's) today affirmed the ratings of Tampa Electric Company, including its A3 senior unsecured and Issuer ratings and P-2 short-term rating for commercial paper, and changed its outlook to stable from positive. Moody's also affirmed the ratings of Emera Inc. (Emera), including its Baa3 senior unsecured and Issuer ratings and Ba2 subordinated debt rating, and Emera US Finance LP's guaranteed Baa3 senior unsecured rating. The outlooks of both entities are stable.

Moody's assigned a Baa1 senior unsecured bank credit facility rating to TECO Finance, Inc. (TECO Finance), which is the borrower under the referenced credit facility, which is fully and unconditionally guaranteed by TECO Energy, Inc. (TECO Energy). The outlook of TECO Finance is stable. Moody's withdrew the Baa1 senior unsecured bank credit facility rating and outlook of TECO Energy, which is not a borrower under the credit facility. For a full list of rating actions see the bottom of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"The affirmation of Emera's Baa3 rating incorporates our expectation that rate increases being implemented in Florida, a pending rate case outcome in Nova Scotia and cash flow from the Labrador-Island Link project will help maintain and ultimately improve the company's financial performance" said Yulia Rakityanskaya, Moody's analyst. Emera's financial metrics have been consistently weak for its current rating and we anticipate them to remain so in 2022 before improving in 2023. We expect a ratio of cash flow from operations before changes in working capital (CFO pre-W/C) to debt to between 11% and 12% in 2022, slightly better than some previous years. The ratings affirmation and stable outlook considers the company's diverse, mostly low risk regulated utility business and our expectation that the company will generate a CFO pre-W/C to debt ratio of at least 12% in 2023.

The change in Tampa Electric's outlook to stable from positive reflects the substantial amount of holding company debt at its ultimate parent company, Emera. This high debt load puts financial pressure on all of Emera's subsidiaries, most notably Tampa Electric, and limits the likelihood of a higher rating at the utility. While Tampa Electric is currently benefiting from a recent, credit supportive rate case outcome in Florida, which includes multi-year rate increases, and exhibits strong financial metrics, its rating is constrained by the potential need for it to upstream dividends to service high parent company debt and other obligations.

Over the last several years, Emera has underperformed our financial metric expectations for various reasons. Most recently, for the 12-months ended 31 March 2022, for example, Emera's ratio of CFO pre-W/C to debt was 9.3%, well below the 12% financial metric threshold that we have indicated could lead to a downgrade. Metrics have been negatively affected by the recent increase in natural gas prices and the resulting higher under-recovered fuel costs at both Tampa Electric and Nova Scotia Power Inc. (NSPI, unrated). Pro forma for fuel costs that we expect to be recovered in the near term, we estimate that Emera's ratio of CFO pre-W/C to debt would be about 10.4%, still weak for the current rating.

We expect that Emera's financial metric improvement will be underpinned by incremental cash flow from NSPI's pending rate case and distributions from the Labrador-Island Link (LIL) transmission project in Eastern Canada. With that said, Emera's credit profile could be negatively impacted if the outcome of the rate case or the completion of the project are delayed or the rate case outcome is less credit supportive than we expect such that metrics remain weak into 2023.

Largely offsetting these weak financial metrics are its relatively low risk business profile and geographic and regulatory diversity. Emera's regulated subsidiaries account for over 95% of consolidated cash flows, a credit positive. However, as discussed above, Emera has a significant level of holding company debt as a percentage of total consolidated debt of about 41% as of 31 March 2022 which continues to constrain its financial profile, as well as that of its subsidiaries. For calculation purposes, we include any TECO Finance short-term borrowings and intermediate holding company debt at New Mexico Gas Inc. (NMGI, unrated) as holding company debt and we don't include Maritime Link project debt financing in consolidated debt. Even with the high leverage weighing on Emera's consolidated financial metrics, the affirmation of the company's Baa3 rating with a stable outlook incorporates our view that Emera's financial profile will gradually improve over the next few years.

The assignment of a Baa1 senior unsecured bank facility rating to TECO Finance reflects its position as a borrower under the referenced credit facility, which TECO Energy unconditionally guarantees. The rating on TECO Finance is driven by the credit profile of TECO Energy.

Rating outlook

Emera's stable outlook reflects our expectation that the company will benefit from rate increases being implemented in Florida, a pending rate case in Nova Scotia, and cash flow from the Labrador-Island link project that will help maintain and ultimately improve its financial performance. The stable outlook incorporates our view that the regulatory jurisdictions of Emera's subsidiaries, particularly Florida, will continue to remain credit supportive including allowing for the timely recovery of prudently incurred costs and investments. The stable outlook also reflects our expectation that the company will not further increase already high parent leverage or weaken its business risk profile by expanding its more volatile non-regulated businesses.

The stable outlooks of Tampa Electric and TECO Finance reflect our expectation that the Florida regulatory environment will continue to remain credit supportive by providing timely cost and investment recovery mechanisms; and that both Tampa Electric and TECO Energy's financial profiles will remain stable including a ratio of CFO pre-W/C to debt in the 20-21% range for TECO Energy and in the 22-23% range for Tampa Electric.

Moody's has decided to withdraw the rating for its own business reasons. Please refer to the Moody's Investors Service Policy for Withdrawal of Credit Ratings, available on its website, https://ratings.moodys.com.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to an upgrade

Emera could be upgraded if holding company debt as a percentage of consolidated debt declines below 35% on a sustained basis and financial metrics improve such that Emera's ratio of CFO pre-W/C to debt is sustained at or above 15%.

Tampa Electric's and TECO Finance could be upgraded if Emera's parent level debt declines materially and if intermediate holding company debt at TECO Finance remains at less than 10% of total debt. Also, their ratings could be upgraded if Emera is upgraded, the Florida regulatory framework continues to be highly credit supportive and if Tampa Electric and TECO Energy's key financial metrics remain stable such that Tampa Electric's CFO pre-W/C to debt is sustained above 22% and TECO Energy's ratio of CFO pre-W/C to debt above 20% .

Factors that could lead to a downgrade

Emera could be downgraded if regulatory support of its operating utilities deteriorates; its business risk profile increases through investments in non-regulated activities; holding company debt increases further; or if financial metrics do not improve as expected and consolidated CFO pre-W/C to debt remains below 12% beyond 2022.

Tampa Electric and TECO Finance could be downgraded if Florida's regulatory or political framework becomes less credit supportive such that there are delays in the recovery of prudently incurred costs and investments. A downgrade could also be considered if there is a sustained deterioration in their financial profiles such that TECO Energy's ratio of CFO pre-W/C to debt declines below 17% or Tampa Electric's ratio of CFO pre-W/C to debt declines below 19%. The ratings could also be downgraded if Emera is downgraded, due to association with a weaker parent. TECO Finance could be downgraded if Tampa Electric is downgraded.

Headquartered in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Emera Inc. is a diversified utility and energy services holding company. As of 31 March 2022, Emera reported CAD34.3 billion in assets and CAD6.2 billion in revenues with over 95% of cash flow from rate-regulated businesses.  Emera's largest subsidiary, TECO Energy, Inc. is the intermediate parent holding company of Tampa Electric Company and New Mexico Gas Company, a natural gas local distribution company serving residential customers in New Mexico. Tampa Electric provides retail electric service in West Central Florida and natural gas distribution services in Florida's major metropolitan areas through its affiliate, Peoples Gas System (PGS, unrated). Emera also owns Nova Scotia Power Inc., a regulated vertically integrated electric utility in Nova Scotia; utilities in the Caribbean Islands as well as gas distribution pipelines, transmission lines and various assets in Canada.

Assignments:

..Issuer: TECO Finance, Inc.

....GTD Senior Unsecured Bank Credit Facility, Assigned Baa1

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Emera Inc.

.... Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa3

....Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Ba2

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa3

..Issuer: Emera US Finance LP

....GTD Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa3

..Issuer: Polk County Industrial Devel. Authority, FL

....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed A3

....Underlying Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed A3

..Issuer:Hillsborough County Ind. Dev. Auth. FL

....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed A3

....Underlying Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed A3

..Issuer: Tampa Electric Company

.... Issuer Rating, Affirmed A3

....Senior Unsecured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed A3

....Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-2

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed A3

Withdrawals:

..Issuer: TECO Energy, Inc.

....Senior Unsecured Bank Credit Facility, Withdrawn, previously rated Baa1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Emera Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Emera US Finance LP

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Tampa Electric Company

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

..Issuer: TECO Energy, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed to Rating Withdrawn from Positive

..Issuer: TECO Finance, Inc.

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Regulated Electric and Gas Utilities published in June 2017 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/68547. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of  the guarantor entity.  Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Yulia Rakityanskaya
Analyst
Infrastructure Finance Group
Moody's Canada Inc.
70 York Street
Suite 1400
Toronto, ON M5J 1S9
Canada
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Michael G. Haggarty
Associate Managing Director
Infrastructure Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Releasing Office:
Moody's Canada Inc.
70 York Street
Suite 1400
Toronto, ON M5J 1S9
Canada
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

