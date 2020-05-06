Moody's changes Tank Holding ratings outlook to negative; affirms all ratings

New York, May 06, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") changed the ratings outlook for Tank Holding Corp. (Tank) to negative from stable. At the same time, Moody's affirmed the company's B3 corporate family rating (CFR), B3-PD probability of default rating and the B2 senior secured first lien rating on the company's revolving credit facility and term loan.

"The negative outlook reflects our expectation that demand in Tank's end markets will decline and exert pressure on the company's earnings and cash flow over the course of 2020", says Shirley Singh, Moody's lead analyst for Tank. Moody's nonetheless affirmed the ratings as the company's current liquidity is deemed adequate to absorb the anticipated earnings decline.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, the deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The industrial sector has been adversely affected to the shock given its sensitivity to broad market demand and sentiment. More specifically, weakness in Tank's end markets leave it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions, and the company remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's actions reflect the impact on Tank of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.

The following rating actions were taken:

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Tank Holding Corp.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B3-PD

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed B2 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Tank Holding Corp.

....Outlook, changed to Negative, from Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Tank's B3 CFR broadly reflects the company's high financial risk evidenced by its high leverage, with debt-to-EBITDA of over 6.5x, as well as its modest scale. The rating also considers the inherent volatility in Tank's end markets. The company is most exposed to the agricultural sector (over 40% of revenue), which can be sensitive to seasonal fluctuations and farmers spending levels. The company is also modestly exposed to similarly volatile industrial end markets impacted by oil and gas commodity prices, weather trends, housing starts, and demand for industrial storage and transportation of materials. Governance risk is high, characterized by its high leverage and history of debt-financed acquisitions.

Nonetheless, the rating is supported by Tank's strong market position and good geographic footprint with 36 manufacturing facilities in the US and Canada and broad national presence through its dealer network and other sales channels. The company's operations also exhibit strong profitability margins, which combined with low capital needs supports its cash flow.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Although unlikely in the near term, rating could be upgraded if the adjusted debt-to-EBITDA is sustained below 5.5x and free cash flow-to-debt increases to high single digit percent range.

Ratings could be downgraded if revenue and earnings decline such EBITA-to-interest falls below 1.0x and free cash flow becomes negative.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing Methodology published in March 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1206079. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Tank and its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Snyder Industries, LLC and Norwesco, LLC are engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of rotationally-molded polyethylene and steel tanks, containers, bins, carts and pallets for agricultural, water, industrial, food and beverage, and on-site water treatment applications, among others. Tank primarily operates in the US and Canada. The company is owned by Olympus Partners.

