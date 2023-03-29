Moody's changes Target's outlook to stable; affirms A2 long term rating

New York, March 29, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) today changed the outlook for Target Corporation ("Target") to stable from positive and affirmed all other ratings including the A2 long-term issuer rating, A2 senior unsecured notes ratings, (P)A2 senior unsecured shelf rating, A2 senior unsecured bank credit facility rating and Prime-1 (P-1) short-term commercial paper rating.

"The change in outlook to stable from positive acknowledges Target's weaker than expected operating performance and credit metrics. Although we expect an improvement in Target's operating performance and metrics in 2023, there is considerable macroeconomic uncertainty and consumer stress that could prove difficult to navigate and we do not expect credit metrics to reach levels that warrant a higher rating", Moody's Vice President Mickey Chadha stated. "The affirmation of the A2 senior unsecured rating reflects Target's strength as a strong multi-channel retailer, its market share gains over the past three years and our expectation that it will maintain a strong quantitative profile," Chadha further stated.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Target Corporation

.... Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-1

.... Issuer Rating, Affirmed A2

.... Senior Unsecured Shelf, Affirmed (P)A2

.... Senior Unsecured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed A2

.... Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed A2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Target Corporation

.... Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

RATINGS RATIONALE

Target's A2 senior unsecured rating is supported by its execution ability and formidable market position as evidenced by its meaningful retention of the explosive revenue growth that occurred during 2020. Target's revenues have grown by about $30 billion in the least 3 years as it has gained market share. Other factors include its very strong liquidity, its strong and ever-growing suite of private and exclusive brands, and its substantial on-line business that is leveraging its large store base. However, changing consumer spending patterns due to unprecedented inflation and a shift in consumer spending in 2022 created a mismatch between demand and inventory levels. The combination of higher input costs along with increased promotions to lower inventories resulted in significant margin compression, lowering profitability and weakening credit metrics. As a result, Target's credit metrics are currently weaker than they have been historically with debt/EBITDA of 2.8 times, EBIT/interest at 6.8 times, and retained cash flow/net debt at 28.9% at January 28, 2023. We expect Target's leverage to improve over the next 12-18 months and revert back to normalized level of around 2.0 times as the company focuses on efficiencies, inventory levels and freight costs normalize thereby improving margins. Target's credit profile is also supported by its long-standing predictable financial strategy which is providing it with the ability to execute its multi-year strategic shift with no meaningful credit impact. The company has not done any material share repurchases in the last three quarters and we do not expect them to resume until credit metrics and profitability improve materially. Target's credit profile also considers the risks inherent in its focus on fashionable merchandise within a highly competitive retail environment.

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Target's operating performance including margins and credit metrics will improve materially in the next 12 to 18 months, that its financial strategies will remain conservative and liquidity will remain robust.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be upgraded if financial strategy remains predictable and balanced between shareholders and debtholders such that there is a firm commitment to the rating. Quantitatively ratings could be upgraded if EBIT/interest is sustained above 8 times, debt/EBITDA is sustained below 2 times, and retained cash flow/net debt is sustained above 30%.

Ratings could be downgraded if operating performance deteriorates as evidenced by decline in topline or material declines in margins or weakening in liquidity either via operating performance missteps or market conditions, or financial strategy gets aggressive. Quantitatively ratings could be downgraded if debt/EBITDA is sustained above 2.5 times, retained cash flow/net debt is sustained below 25%, or EBIT/interest is sustained below 6.5 times.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356421. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Target Corporation is a leading discount retailer with nearly 2,000 stores in the US. Fiscal year 2022 revenue is approximately $109 billion.

