Moody's changes Tecnoglass' outlook to stable from negative; affirms Ba3 ratings

New York, December 02, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
today affirmed Tecnoglass Inc.'s Ba3 corporate family rating and
the Ba3 rating on its senior unsecured notes due 2022. The outlook
has been changed to stable from negative.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The ratings affirmation and outlook stabilization reflect the improvement
in Tecnoglass' capital structure, along with the gradual recovery
in its operating performance.
Accordingly, refinancing risk has diminished following the issuance
of a new $300 million Senior Secured Credit Facility due 2025.
The company intends to use the net proceeds to repay all outstanding debt,
including its existing $210 million senior unsecured notes due
2022, which bear an interest rate of 8.2%.
The improvement in Tecnoglass´ operations over the past few months
is mainly supported by the US market recovery, which US accounts
for 93% of Tecnoglass' revenues and 88% of its backlog.
We recently changed our outlook on the US homebuilding industry to stable
from negative as the demand for homes has recovered relatively rapidly
and steadily since bottoming in the second quarter of 2020. We
expect current market conditions to remain stable over the next 12-18
months. As of Q3 2020, single family residential represents
19% of Tecnoglass' US sales, a significant increase
when comparted to the 3% registered in 2017.
In addition, non-residential construction has also recovered
partly. According to the Architectural Billing Index (ABI),
a leading indicator for non-residential construction activity in
the US, billings improved to 47.5 in October from 32 on May
and design contracts index reached 51.7, being from the first
time since May above the 50 threshold that indicate positive activity.
Likewise, housing starts increased by 4.9% to 1,530k
in October and were strong in Tecnoglass' area of influence in the
US Southeast. The stable outlook reflects the improvement in Tecnoglass'
capital structure, along with the gradual recovery in its operating
performance.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings are unlikely to be upgraded in the short term. Positive
rating pressure would not arise until construction activity is fully restored
in the US and other markets. At this point, a positive action
will require sustained strengthening of credit metrics and ample liquidity
headroom.
Ratings could be downgraded if there is an indication of a significant
cash burn that threatens Tecnoglass' ability to cover corporate expenses
such as interests, taxes and working capital with internal sources.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing Methodology
published in March 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1206079.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Tecnoglass Inc. is a Colombian company engaged in the production
of high-specification architectural glass and windows for both
commercial and residential markets. The company operates a 2.7
million square foot plant located in Barranquilla, Colombia.
In 2019, about 86% of the company's revenue was generated
in the US, 12% in Colombia and 2% in Panama and other
countries in Latin America. The company was established in 1984
and has been listed on the Nasdaq since 2013. The company's market
capitalization as of November 2020 was $359 million.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
