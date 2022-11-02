Moody's changes Teine's outlook to positive; affirms B2 CFR

Toronto, November 02, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed Teine Energy Ltd.'s (Teine) B2 corporate family (CFR), B2-PD probability of default rating and B3 senior unsecured ratings on its notes due 2029. The outlook was changed to positive from stable.

"The positive outlook reflects our expectation that Teine will maintain low leverage while bolstering liquidity in 2023 as it allocates positive free cash flow toward revolver repayment following the Chauvin acquisition," said Whitney Leavens, Moody's analyst. "Teine's credit metrics will remain strong as it continues to build on a track record of operating efficiency," she added.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Teine Energy Ltd.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B2-PD

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture , Affirmed B3 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Teine Energy Ltd.

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Teine's B2 CFR is supported by: (1) strong credit metrics, including RCF/debt sustained above 50%; (2) high exposure to light oil production supporting strong cash margins with the leveraged full-cycle ratio remaining above 1.5x; (3) a leading position among producers in the Viking Formation in southwestern Saskatchewan; and (4) track record of positive free cash flow with 2023 proceeds supporting debt reduction. The rating is constrained by: (1) geographic concentration risks, with over 60% of production (pro-forma for the Chauvin acquisition) coming from the Viking in Saskatchewan; (2) a high corporate decline rate (about 30% pro-forma); and (3) modest production volumes rising toward 40,000 boe/d (including Chauvin).

Teine's US$400 million senior unsecured notes are rated B3, one notch below the B2 CFR, reflecting the priority ranking of the C$475 million senior secured borrowing base revolving credit facility.

Teine has adequate liquidity. Sources as of Q3-22 total about C$500 million, consisting of our estimate of cash on hand of about C$10 million, C$175 million available under the committed C$475 million borrowing base revolver due May 2024 and our forecast for positive free cash flow of over C$300 million over the next fifteen months through year end 2023. The company does not have any debt maturities through 2023. We expect Teine to extend the revolver due May 2024 and repay most of the balance before it becomes current in Q2-23.

The positive outlook reflects Moody's expectation that credit metrics with strengthen in 2023 with the company allocating free cash flow to debt repayment.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The rating could be upgraded if Teine grows production towards 35,000 boe/d net of royalties while maintaining retained cash flow to debt above 50% and LFCR above 1.5x. An upgrade would also be dependent on Teine reducing revolver drawings to support liquidity.

The rating could be downgraded if production declines towards 20,000 boe/d, if retained cash flow to debt falls below 30% or if liquidity deteriorates.

Teine Energy Ltd. is a private Calgary, Alberta-based independent exploration and production company with a focus on the Viking light oil play in southwestern Saskatchewan. The company is majority owned by the Canadian Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB).

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Independent Exploration and Production published in August 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74836. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

