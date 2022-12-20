Moody's changes Tele Columbus' outlook to negative

Madrid, December 20, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today changed the outlook to negative from stable on the ratings of Tele Columbus AG ("Tele Columbus" or "the company"), a German cable operator. At the same time, Moody's has affirmed the company's B3 corporate family rating (CFR), the B3-PD probability of default rating (PDR) and the B3 senior secured debt ratings.

"The change in outlook to negative reflects Moody's expectation that the upcoming refinancing of the debt will likely translate in higher interests costs, leading to an even larger negative free cash flow generation and therefore, an even higher reliance of Tele Columbus on external funding from the shareholder," says Agustin Alberti, a Moody's Vice President–Senior Analyst and lead analyst for Tele Columbus.

"It further reflects the company's high leverage levels, with no room for deviation from Moody's current expectations of revenue and EBITDA growth from 2023," adds Mr. Alberti.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's estimates that the company will report mid-single digit rate revenue decline in 2022, mainly driven by the decline of cable TV customers. The decline in revenues together with higher marketing and IT related costs will drive a double digit reduction in normalized EBITDA (excluding one-off costs) to around €200 million with margins expected to decline to around 45% from 50% a year earlier.

The rating agency expects that the current investment plan will start to bear fruits and the company will be able to grow revenues and EBITDA in 2023 in the low single digit rate driven by the acceleration of broadband customers net adds and B2B revenue growth. At the time of Q3 2022 results, the company announced a new wholesale agreement with 1&1, the fourth largest telecom operator in Germany, that will be commercially effective from April 2023, which will help to increase broadband penetration of Tele Columbus' network, but will take some time to contribute meaningfully to revenues and profitability.

However, Moody's acknowledges that current growth expectations are subject to a degree of uncertainty given that in recent years the growth of Internet&Telephony revenues has not been able to compensate the decline in TV revenues, which might accelerate in the coming quarters because of the transition from bulk to individual contracts, which deadline has been set for July 2024 by a telecoms law approved in May 2021 by the German government. As per the new law, the current practice of including basic TV fees in rental costs (around €8-€10 per month) has been discontinued for all new housing association contracts and from July 2024 for all existing contracts.

Since Moody's expects negative free cash flow (FCF) of around €150 million in 2023 and 2024 driven by investments to support the fibre roll-out strategy, the company will need to secure additional funding to execute its investments plans. Negative FCF will be driven by high capex investments of around €230 million per year (including lease payments) and by likely higher interests costs from the refinancing of the 2024 term loan and of the 2025 notes, which the rating agency assumes will take place by mid 2023, well in advance of the maturity. Moody's acknowledges that the company can take measures to reduce its funding needs such as temporarily reducing its growth capex, or switching technology upgrades to cheaper Docsis 3.1 instead of the more expensive FTTX deployment.

The rating agency estimates that gross debt/ EBITDA (as adjusted by Moody's) will increase to around 7.0x by year end 2022, compared to 6.0x in 2021, because of the EBITDA decline. Considering that part of the funding needs will come through additional debt, Moody's projects that in 2023 gross leverage level will be above 7.0x, the threshold for downward pressure on the rating, but will come down to levels commensurate with the B3 rating in 2024 supported by EBITDA growth.

LIQUIDITY

Moody's considers that Tele Columbus has a weak liquidity position as it will continue to rely on external funding, including large equity injections to fund its capex program. The rating agency expects cash balance to stay around €80 million by year end 2022 following the €75 million capital injection to be received in Q4 2022 by its shareholder Kublai GmbH ("Kublai"). However, given funding needs under the current investment plan, the rating agency considers that a significant higher equity contribution will be required to ensure the sustainability of the current capital structure.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

Tele Columbus' probability of default rating is B3-PD, in line with the CFR. The company's capital structure comprises an outstanding €462 million term loan (maturing in October 2024), and a €650 million senior secured bond (maturing in May 2025).

The B3-rated bond benefits from the same security and guarantee structure as the B3-rated bank debt. All of Tele Columbus' debt is secured against share pledges of key operating subsidiaries and benefits from guarantees from operating entities accounting for 80% of group EBITDA/90% of group assets.

RATIONALE FOR THE NEGATIVE OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects Moody's expectation that liquidity will be very weak over the next 12-24 months as a result of the significant cash shortfall under current investment plan, together with refinancing needs ahead of the 2024 maturity wall.

The outlook on the rating could be stabilized if the company raises sufficient liquidity sources with a mix of debt and equity contributions to alleviate liquidity pressures, is able to successfully refinance its debt, and improves its operating performance.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Downward pressure could result from (1) a failure to raise additional liquidity sources over the coming months, which will help to fund its investment plan; (2) a deterioration in operating performance in 2023; (3) Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA above 7.0x on a sustained basis such that the current capital structure of the company becomes increasingly unsustainable.

Upward pressure on the rating may arise over the medium term if (1) Tele Columbus delivers on its business plan, showing revenue, EBITDA growth and positive free cash flow on a consistent basis; with (2) Moody's-adjusted gross debt/EBITDA remaining below 6.0x on a sustained basis; and (3) the company benefits from an adequate liquidity position covering its investment needs.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Tele Columbus AG

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B3-PD

.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B3

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed B3

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed B3

Outlook Action:

..Issuer: Tele Columbus AG

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Pay TV published in October 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/75741. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Tele Columbus AG (Tele Columbus), based in Berlin, is the second-largest German cable operator (by the number of homes connected), with strong regional positions in eastern Germany and active operations nationwide. In 2021, Tele Columbus reported €462 million in revenue and €202 million in EBITDA (including IFRS16).

