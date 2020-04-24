Moody's changes Tempur Sealy's outlook to negative; CFR affirmed at Ba3

New York, April 24, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") today changed the rating outlook for Tempur Sealy International Inc. ("Tempur Sealy") to negative from stable. At the same time, Moody's affirmed Tempur Sealy's Corporate Family Rating ("CFR") at Ba3, its Probability of Default Rating at Ba3-PD, and its senior unsecured notes rating at B1. Tempur Sealy's Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating was downgraded to SGL-3 from SGL-2. The rating outlook is negative.

The change in the rating outlook to negative from stable reflects Moody's belief that Tempur Sealy's operating performance and operating cash flow will deteriorate over the next 6-12 months. Weak earnings will follow lower discretionary consumer spending due to higher unemployment and reductions in household income. Closures of department store and specialty retail stores, such as Mattress Firm, are also temporarily reducing distribution outlets. Efforts to contain the coronavirus are weakening economic growth globally and add further operating pressure on Tempur Sealy's credit profile. Moody's also highlights the uncertainty over when the overall mattress industry will stabilize. The difficult economic environment presents considerable headwinds to stabilizing earnings and cash flow even with good execution and cost reductions. As a result, Moody's expects financial leverage to increase. In 2019 Tempur Sealy's debt to EBITDA was 3.5x and Moody's estimates that debt to EBITDA will be in excess of 5.0x in 2020.

Moody's affirmed the ratings because the company has cushion within expectations for the rating to absorb a moderate increase in leverage. Tempur Sealy also faces no meaningful debt maturities until October 2023 aside from approximately $21 million of required annual term loan amortization. The debt structure provides some flexibility to manage through the cyclical slowdown and thus the opportunity to reduce leverage once consumer spending improves.

The downgrade in the Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating to SGL-3 from SGL-2 reflects Moody's view that Tempur Sealy will maintain adequate liquidity in the year ahead. While Moody's expects the company to proactively take steps to reduce expenses and preserve cash, free cash flow will moderate in the next 12 -18 months and the cushion within the net debt-to-EBITDA and EBITDA-to-interest covenants will diminish. This reflects weaker than previously anticipated earnings given lower consumer spending for the remainder of 2020.

The following is a summary of Moody's rating actions:

Tempur Sealy International Inc.

Ratings affirmed:

Corporate Family Rating at Ba3;

Probability of Default Rating at Ba3-PD;

$600 million senior unsecured notes due 2026 at B1 (LGD 5);

$450 million senior unsecured notes due 2023 at B1 (LGD 5)

Rating downgraded:

Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating to SGL-3 from SGL-2

The outlook on all ratings is negative.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Tempur Sealy's Ba3 CFR reflects its aggressive financial policies, uncertain housing market fundamentals, and high sensitivity to macroeconomic conditions and consumer discretionary spending. Moody's expects financial leverage to meaningfully increase in excess of 5.0x debt to EBITDA over the next year from roughly 3.5x in 2019 reflecting a significant decline in earnings given department store and specialty retail store closures in an attempt to contain the coronavirus, and restrained consumer spending on more expensive discretionary purchases due to higher unemployment. The rating is constrained by the volatility in profitability and cash flows experienced during economic downturns. The rating benefits from the company's strong market position, product innovation and solid brand strength.

Tempur Sealy is moderately exposed to environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks. The company uses, transports, and stores chemicals in its foam manufacturing process. A failure to adhere to environmental regulations and safe practices could result in financial penalties and remediation costs. From a governance standpoint, Tempur Sealy has an aggressive financial policy as demonstrated by its relatively high share repurchases in 2019. Nonetheless, Moody's expects that Temper Sealy will not engage in share buybacks in 2020 as the company deals with the adverse effects of the coronavirus on its operating performance. The majority of Tempur Sealy's board members are independent directors and have extensive consumer product experience. But the Chairman of the Board is also the CEO. Tempur Sealy is a widely held public company.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The consumer products sector has been one of the sectors affected by the shock given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically, the weaknesses in Tempur Sealy's credit profile, including its exposure to multiple affected countries have left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions and the company remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action in part reflects the impact on Tempur Sealy of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be downgraded if liquidity deteriorates, operating performance weakens, or if leverage does not decline as Moody's expects once consumer spending recovers. A significant drop in consumer confidence or any material disruption in the housing market could also lead to a downgrade. Debt to EBITDA sustained above 4.0x could also lead to a downgrade.

Ratings could be upgraded if Tempur Sealy's operating performance improves and leverage materially decreases for a sustained period. Specifically, ratings could be upgraded if debt to EBITDA approaches 3.0x and the company generates consistently strong free cash flow.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Durables Industry published in Aptil 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1060509. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Tempur Sealy International Inc.'s ("Tempur Sealy") develops, manufactures, markets and sells bedding products, including mattresses, foundations and adjustable bases, and other products such as pillows and accessories. Revenue for the publicly-traded company approximates $3.1 billion for the fiscal year ended December 2019.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Chedly Louis

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



John E. Puchalla, CFA

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

