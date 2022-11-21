Moody's changes Thomson Reuters' outlook to stable; affirms Baa2 and P-2 ratings

Approximately $5.5 billion of debt rated

Toronto, November 21, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") changed Thomson Reuters Corporation's ("Thomson Reuters") outlook to stable from positive, and affirmed the company's Baa2 senior unsecured notes/bonds rating and Prime-2 senior unsecured commercial paper rating.

"The outlook change reflects our expectation that the company will increase financial leverage towards its target over time to fund acquisitions and share repurchases" said Peter Adu, Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Thomson Reuters Corporation

....Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-2

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Thomson Reuters Corporation

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

RATINGS RATIONALE

Thomson Reuters' Baa2 senior unsecured rating benefits from: (1) its leading global market positions as a provider of information and software solutions, primarily to legal, tax, accounting and compliance professionals; (2) high entry barriers and good customer diversity, which drive high retention rates and subscription-based recurring revenue; (3) positive organic revenue and EBITDA growth prospects despite inflationary pressures and weakening macroeconomic conditions; (4) over $6 billion of pretax value in the London Stock Exchange Group plc (LSEG, A3 stable), which exceeds its total adjusted debt. The rating is constrained by: (1) its high shareholder payments, which contribute to low free cash flow generation relative to peers; (2) Debt/EBITDA that will be sustained towards 3x over time due to debt-financed acquisitions and share repurchases; and (3) ongoing decline in its print business due to digital substitution.

Thomson Reuters is expected to have good liquidity in 2023. Sources approximate $2.1 billion while there is $600 million of notes maturing in this time frame. Liquidity is supported by $459 million of cash and equivalents at September 30, 2022, Moody's expected annual free cash flow of at least $500 million and about $1 billion of availability (after giving effect to commercial paper outstanding and the acquisition of SurePrep) under its $1.8 billion revolving credit facility due in December 2024. Thomson Reuters is expected to remain in compliance with its 4.5x net debt to EBITDA bank covenant (1.7x at Q3/2022), with cushion in excess of 40% through the next twelve months. The revolving credit facility backstops the company's $1.8 billion commercial paper program ($370 million outstanding at September 30, 2022). The facility provides for same day availability of funding but there are material adverse change provisions that, in Moody's view, could weaken its access to the credit facility in times of financial distress. The company has $6 billion of pretax value in the LSEG that will vest over time.

The outlook is stable because Moody's expects the company to manage inflationary pressures, weakening macroeconomic conditions, and its capital allocation strategy such that it will continue to improve its operating results and maintain credit metrics that support its Baa2 rating.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

To consider an upgrade, Thomson Reuters will have to operate with less aggressive shareholder payouts relative to peers, and sustain Debt/EBITDA below 2.5x (2.1x for LTM Q3/2022), FCF/Debt around 10% (3% for LTM Q3/2022) and RCF/Net Debt above 20% (21% for LTM Q3/2022).

The company could be downgraded if it sustains Debt/EBITDA above 3x (2.1x for LTM Q3/2022), FCF/Debt below 5% (3% for LTM Q3/2022) and RCF/Net Debt below 15% (21% for LTM Q3/2022).

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Thomson Reuters Corporation, headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, provides extensive database information primarily to legal, tax, accounting and compliance professionals.

