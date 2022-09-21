Moody's changes Tory Burch LLC's outlook to stable; affirms Ba3 CFR

New York, September 21, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) changed the outlook for Tory Burch LLC to stable from positive. Concurrently, Moody's affirmed the company's Ba3 corporate family rating (CFR), Ba3-PD probability of default rating and Ba2 senior secured bank credit facility rating.

The change in outlook to stable from positive reflects the recent declines in operating performance and Moody's expectation that credit metrics are unlikely to improve over the next 12-18 months as previously expected due to inflationary pressures, a potential slowdown in demand and increased promotional activity in the sector.

The ratings affirmation reflects Moody's expectation that credit metrics will remain solid over the next 12-18 months despite the more challenging operating environment, supported by the normalization of inventory flow and freight costs and the relative resilience of the company's higher income demographic.

Moody's took the following rating actions for Tory Burch LLC:

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Ba3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed Ba3-PD

.... Senior Secured 1st Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Affirmed Ba2 (LGD3)

.... Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Affirmed Ba2 (LGD3)

.... Outlook, Changed to Stable from Positive

RATINGS RATIONALE

Tory Burch's Ba3 CFR reflects its recognized brand, global presence and diversified sales channels with a well-developed digital business, balanced store footprint and wholesale distribution. Following strong growth coming out of the pandemic, in Q3 2021-Q2 2022 earnings declined as a result of elevated freight costs, product delays, lapping stimulus-driven increases in US spending, coronavirus-related lockdowns in China, and higher marketing expenses, partly offset by price increases and brand elevation initiatives. Moody's expects modest earnings growth over the next 12-18 months, mainly driven by Q4 2022 as the company anniversaries the impact of high freight costs and product delays in 2021. Leverage is projected to decline modestly to the mid-to high 3x Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA from 4x as of July 2, 2022, and EBIT/interest expense to decline to low 2x from 2.6x reflecting higher interest rates. The company has a good liquidity profile, including modestly positive free cash flow, no material revolver reliance, only springing financial maintenance covenants in its capital structure and a lack of near-term debt maturities. The credit profile also incorporates governance considerations, including the company's balanced financial strategies, including the maintenance of moderate leverage and solid liquidity. The company is controlled by Tory Burch and private equity firms that support a lower level of leverage and have longer investment horizons than typical financial sponsors.

The rating is constrained by Tory Burch's relatively small scale and high fashion risk as a single-brand company in the highly competitive handbag, footwear and apparel category. The company also has a limited history at this scale, and, although it has invested in building talent, the brand is tied to its founder, creating material key woman risk. While significant investments have been made in infrastructure over the past several years, in our view material further build out of omnichannel and global capabilities is needed to support the company's growth.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if Tory Burch increases its scale, enabling better leveraging of fixed costs that would bring its margins closer to its larger peers. An upgrade would also require consistent revenue and earnings, very good liquidity and a balanced financial strategy. Quantitatively, an upgrade would require debt/EBITDA sustained below 3.25 times and EBIT/interest expense above 3.5 times.

The ratings could be downgraded if operating performance or liquidity deteriorate or if the company undertakes more aggressive financial strategies. Quantitatively, the ratings could be downgraded if debt/EBITDA is sustained above 4.25 times or EBIT/interest expense is below 2.5 times.

Headquartered in New York, New York, Tory Burch LLC is a designer and retailer of luxury women's handbags, small leather goods, footwear, apparel and accessories. The company's products are sold through its e-commerce operations, retail stores and wholesale partners. Revenue for the twelve months ended July 2, 2022 was approximately $1.7 billion.

