Moody's changes Toyota Financial Services (South Africa)'s outlook to stable from negative; affirms its global scale rating of (P)A3

Tokyo, April 06, 2022 -- Moody's Japan K.K. has affirmed Toyota Financial Services (South Africa) Ltd.'s (TFSSA) global scale rating on the company's backed senior unsecured domestic medium-term note (DMTN) program at (P)A3. Moody's has also changed the outlook to stable from negative.

This rating action follows Moody's affirmation of the Government of South Africa's issuer and senior unsecured ratings at Ba2 on 1 April 2022. The Government of South Africa's local currency country ceiling was unchanged at Baa1.

For further information, refer to the sovereign press release:

Moody's changes South Africa's outlook to stable; affirms Ba2 ratings

https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PR_464348

RATINGS RATIONALE

"The change in outlook to stable from negative reflects the change in South Africa's sovereign rating outlook," says Mariko Semetko, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.

TFSSA is the South African captive finance company of Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota, A1 stable). TFSSA's notes are supported by various entities within the Toyota group.

TFSSA's global scale rating is a notch above South Africa's local currency ceiling, based on the guarantee provided by Toyota Motor Finance (Netherlands) B.V. (TMFNL, A1 stable). TMFNL in turn has a credit support agreement with its parent Toyota Financial Services Corporation (TFS, A1 stable), which has a credit support agreement with Toyota.

At the same time, TFSSA's global scale rating is two notches below the guarantor's A1 rating, reflecting the risk that TMFNL's guarantee may not provide for timely and effective payment to creditors in the event of potential tail risk scenarios that are captured in South Africa's country ceiling.

For additional information on Toyota's credit profile, please see the issuer page.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The outlook is stable, in line with the outlook on South Africa's sovereign rating. Moody's could change TFSSA's outlook if South Africa's rating outlook is changed.

TFSSA's rating could be upgraded if South Africa's local currency ceiling is raised.

Moody's could downgrade TFSSA's rating if South Africa's local currency ceiling is lowered.

The methodologies used in this rating was Captive Finance Subsidiaries of Nonfinancial Corporations (Japanese) published in August 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1183460, and Finance Companies Methodology (Japanese) published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187106. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

Toyota Financial Services (South Africa) Ltd., headquartered in Sandton, South Africa, is an indirect, majority owned captive finance subsidiary of Toyota Motor Corporation.

Headquartered in Aichi, Japan, Toyota Motor Corporation is one of the world's largest automakers by units sold.

The local market analyst for this rating is Iker Ballestero Barrutia, +971.4.237.9521.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Mariko Semetko

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Japan K.K.

Atago Green Hills Mori Tower 20fl

2-5-1 Atago, Minato-ku

Tokyo, 105-6220

Japan

JOURNALISTS: 81 3 5408 4110

Client Service: 81 3 5408 4100



Mihoko Manabe

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 81 3 5408 4110

Client Service: 81 3 5408 4100



Releasing Office:

Moody's Japan K.K.

Atago Green Hills Mori Tower 20fl

2-5-1 Atago, Minato-ku

Tokyo, 105-6220

Japan

JOURNALISTS: 81 3 5408 4110

Client Service: 81 3 5408 4100

