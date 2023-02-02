info

Rating Action:

Moody's changes TransCanada and subsidiary outlooks to negative from stable; affirms ratings

02 Feb 2023

Approximately $35 billion of debt securities affected

Toronto, February 02, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed the ratings of TransCanada PipeLines Limited (TransCanada) including its Baa1 senior unsecured and Issuer ratings, its Baa2 junior subordinate ratings and Prime-2 short term rating for commercial paper. At the same time, Moody's affirmed TransCanada parent company TC Energy Corporation's (TC Energy) Baa2 Issuer rating. The outlook on both entities has been changed to negative from stable.

Moody's also affirmed the ratings of subsidiaries ANR Pipeline Company (A3 senior unsecured), Gas Transmission Northwest LLC (A3 senior unsecured), NOVA Gas Transmission Ltd. (NGTL, Baa1 senior unsecured), and TransCanada Trust (Baa3 subordinate) and changed their outlooks to negative from stable.

The rating of TC Pipelines, LP (Baa1 senior unsecured) was affirmed and its outlook was changed to negative from stable. The rating of TransCanada Pipeline USA Ltd. (P-2 short-term rating for commercial paper) was also affirmed.

Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBC_ARFTL473463 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and identifies each affected issuer.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"The negative outlook on TransCanada and its subsidiaries is driven by the company's announcement that the latest cost estimate for the Coastal Gaslink Project has grown to CAD14.5 billion, up significantly from the last cost estimate of CAD11.2 billion and over double the initial cost estimate of CAD6.2 billion." said Gavin MacFarlane, Vice President - Senior Credit Officer. "The company has indicated it does not plan to issue discrete equity to address these cost increases and instead plans to sell assets to support its balance sheet. The negative outlook considers the material execution risk associated with the size, timing and valuation of these asset sales."

On 1 February 2023, TransCanada announced a substantial upward revision of the cost estimate for the Coastal Gaslink Project (CGL) [1], citing cost pressures and shortages of labor, the impact of contractor underperformance and disputes, and other factors. The latest cost estimate of CAD14.5 billion excludes the potential for some cost recovery and incorporates contingencies for factors outside the company's control such as labor conditions, contractor performance and weather related events. Any cost recoveries may not be recognized until the project is complete. The company continues to target mechanical completion in 2023 but additional delays that push the completion of construction well into 2024 could lead to a further cost increase of CAD1.2 billion. The company expects to take an impairment on its 35% equity interest in CGL when it reports full year results later this month. CGL is a 670 kilometer pipeline with an initial capacity of 2.1Bcf/day that will transport gas to the LNG Canada liquefaction facility under construction near Kitimat BC.

TransCanada's financial metrics had already been weakly positioned for the Baa1 rating and these cost overruns will increase the pressure. Debt to EBITDA over the last twelve months ending 30 September 2022 was 5.7x based on EBITDA of CAD9.8 billion and debt of about CAD56 billion. This is above the 5.5x threshold  that Moody's had indicated would be supportive of the current rating. Management now forecasts CAD11.5-12 billion of total capex in 2023. However, with FFO and dividends both continuing to grow from current levels of CAD7.2 billion and about CAD3.5 billion, respectively, over the last twelve months, this will lead to a significant free cash flow shortfall of around CAD8 billion.

Despite these trends, management indicated it will turn off the DRIP in June of 2023 and has also ruled out discrete equity issuances, leaving debt issuances and asset sales to fill the funding gap. We expect the company to significantly expand its target of asset sales from the current target of at least CAD5 billion, however asset sales carry significant execution risk in terms of size, timing and valuations. Asset sales will also reduce the company's EBITDA and could change its business risk profile depending on what is sold. To date, the company has not announced any definitive agreements to sell any assets.

TransCanada's Baa1 rating affirmation is supported by its historically predictable and growing cash flow, large size and portfolio diversification. Cash flow is typically underpinned by either cost of service regulation or long term contracts with investment grade counterparties. Offsetting these strengths are weak financial metrics for the current rating and a large capital program with elevated execution risk given the ongoing challenges the company is experiencing at CGL.

The negative outlook on TC Energy considers its position as the ultimate parent holding company of TransCanada. TC Energy's Baa2 Issuer rating is one notch below the rating of TransCanada as a result of its structural subordination to TransCanada.

The rated obligations of TransCanada Trust and TransCanada Pipeline USA Ltd. reflect a guarantee provided by TransCanada. The TransCanada Trust notes are guaranteed by TransCanada on a subordinated basis. However, the TransCanada Trust notes have an automatic exchange provision that converts the notes into preferred shares of TransCanada in the event of financial distress.

The negative outlook on NGTL reflects its strong correlation with the credit profile of TransCanada based on its strategic importance and TransCanada's position as a key creditor. The ratings of Gas Transmission Northwest LLC, ANR Pipeline Company and Columbia Pipeline Group, Inc. have been affirmed based on the underlying strength of their respective businesses with the negative outlooks reflecting our view that their ratings be limited to one notch above TransCanada. The Baa1 rating of TC Pipelines LP, an intermediate holding company, is limited to the rating of TransCanada so its rating was affirmed and outlook changed to negative.

Outlook

TransCanada's negative outlook reflects the increased potential for a deterioration of its financial profile following the latest announcement on additional cost increases at CGL and the material execution risk associated with its plan to sell assets in an effort to address these challenges and delever in a timely fashion.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to an upgrade:

- An upgrade is unlikely given the negative outlook

- The outlook could return to stable if we expect proportionately consolidated debt to remain below 5.5x, if the company is able to execute its current slate of projects on time and budget, and proceeds from asset sales are sufficient to maintain current credit quality

Factors that could lead to a downgrade:

- If proportionately consolidated debt to EBITDA is above 5.5x and we expect it to remain elevated for an extended period of time

- The company announces further material challenges in executing its capital program

- The business risk of its portfolio of assets deteriorates

The principal methodology used in rating TC Energy Corporation, TC PipeLines, LP, TransCanada Trust, TransCanada PipeLines Limited and TransCanada PipeLine USA Ltd. was Midstream Energy published in February 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/379531. The principal methodology used in rating ANR Pipeline Company, Columbia Pipeline Group, Inc., Gas Transmission Northwest LLC and NOVA Gas Transmission Ltd. was Natural Gas Pipelines published in July 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/64961. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

The List of Affected Credit Ratings announced here are a mix of solicited and unsolicited credit ratings. For additional information, please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com. Additionally, the List of Affected Credit Ratings includes additional disclosures that vary with regard to some of the ratings.  Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBC_ARFTL473463 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and provides, for each of the credit ratings covered, Moody's disclosures on the following items:

• EU Endorsement Status

• UK Endorsement Status

• Rating Solicitation

• Issuer Participation

• Participation: Access to Management

• Participation: Access to Internal Documents

• Lead Analyst

• Releasing Office

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

The ratings of Debt numbers 824398939 and 825598911 assigned to TC PipeLines, LP were not initiated or not maintained at the request of the rated entities. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

REFERENCES/CITATIONS

[1] Company press release

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Gavin MacFarlane
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Project & Infra Finance Group
Moody's Canada Inc.
70 York Street
Suite 1400
Toronto, ON M5J 1S9
Canada
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Michael G. Haggarty
Associate Managing Director
Project & Infra Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Releasing Office:
Moody's Canada Inc.
70 York Street
Suite 1400
Toronto, ON M5J 1S9
Canada
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

