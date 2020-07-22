Moody's changes TransLink's outlook to negative, affirms Aa2 rating

Toronto, July 22, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today changed the South Coast
British Columbia Transportation Authority's (TransLink's)
outlook to negative from stable and affirmed its Aa2 long-term
issuer and senior unsecured debt ratings. Moody's concurrently
affirmed TransLink's a1 baseline credit assessment (BCA).
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: South Coast British Columbia Transport.
Auth
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Stable
Affirmations:
..Issuer: South Coast British Columbia Transport.
Auth
.... Issuer Rating (Local Currency),
Affirmed Aa2
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture
(Local Currency), Affirmed Aa2
The coronavirus outbreak is creating a severe and extensive credit shock
across many sectors, regions and markets. Moody's regards
the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
TransLink is highly exposed to the economic and social impacts of the
coronavirus outbreak, as containment measures cut demand for mass
transit considerably in the near term and potential long-term behavioural
shifts may prevent a return to pre-shock trends.
RATINGS RATIONALE
RATIONALE FOR THE NEGATIVE OUTLOOK
The negative outlook on TransLink's ratings reflects significant
coronavirus-related pressures which will lead to weaker fiscal
results and higher debt burden across multiple years, and a post-coronavirus
recovery that could be hindered by subsequent reversal in travel demand
and additional containment measures as a result of further waves of virus
transmission and permanent changes in passengers' willingness to
travel.
Moody's anticipates that ridership numbers will fall by 65%
in 2020 relative to 2019 levels, and will only recover by approximately
50% in 2021 relative to 2020. As a result, the farebox
recovery ratio (fare revenues as a percentage of operating expenditures)
will fall from around 50% in 2019 to 30% in 2020.
Under Moody's baseline scenario, operating revenues will decline
by 24% in 2020 and 17% in 2021 relative to pre-coronavirus
forecasts for the same period, given significant coronavirus-related
declines in ridership levels and transit fare revenues. Although
TransLink has flexibility to reduce operating costs to cushion some of
these pressures, sustained changes in passengers' willingness
to travel by public transit and a worsening of the coronavirus outbreak
leading to further declines in ridership could lead to long-term
impairment in passenger revenues and TransLink's fiscal profile.
The negative outlook also reflects the potential that TransLink's debt
burden, which is already high for its rating category, could
exceed 300% in 2020 and could remain near similar levels if TransLink
faced a persistent revenue shortfall compared to pre-pandemic expectations
of steady increases in revenue. This level exceeds Moody's
pre-coronavirus estimate of the debt burden of 250-260%
for the 2020-2023 period.
RATIONALE FOR THE RATING AFFIRMATION
The affirmation of the ratings reflects TransLink's underlying credit
strengths including its strategic importance as the main provider of transportation
services in the Greater Vancouver region servicing a population of 2.6
million. The rating also reflects a strong institutional framework,
and anticipated funding support from both the provincial and federal governments.
Translink's status as a taxing authority enables it to raise taxes
and revenue sources which could be used to compensate for lost passenger
revenues. This provides more fiscal flexibility and in turn a capacity
to maintain a higher debt burden than many other mass transit agencies
in our rated portfolio. TransLink's legislation allows it to access,
by law, any tax or legislated revenue source not included in its
strategic plan if its board considers it necessary to do so in order to
meet its debt obligations. TransLink's taxation powers also
allow it to have diverse revenue sources, including from gas and
property taxes that partly cushion it from ridership revenue declines.
Moody's notes that on 16 July, the Government of Canada announced
a CAD19 billion coronavirus relief package for Canadian provinces and
territories, of which an anticipated CAD2.2 billion will
be allocated to the Province of British Columbia (Aaa stable).
Although Moody's anticipates that a significant component of this
support, along with new provincial support, will accrue to
TransLink to help alleviate pandemic-related ridership declines,
specific allocations have not yet been announced.
As per the application of Moody's Joint Default Analysis for Government-Related
Issuers, Translink's assigned BCA is a1, reflecting
the credit metrics discussed above. The final rating of Aa2 incorporates
the two-notch uplift provided by Moody's assessment of a
high likelihood of support from the Province of British Columbia.
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS
In Moody's assessment, environmental considerations are material
to TransLink's credit profile. TransLink operates a significant
fleet of gas and diesel powered vehicles which require significant capital
expenditures.
Social considerations are material to TransLink's credit profile.
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under
its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public
health and safety. TransLink is significantly exposed to the economic
impacts of the coronavirus outbreak including changes in passenger demand.
Nevertheless, increasing population levels and predictable demographic
trends in the Metro Vancouver region serviced by TransLink have supported
historical increases in ridership and number of journeys.
Governance considerations are material to TransLink's profile and
governance risk as low. Governance considerations include robust
planning and financial management through a 30-year long term regional
transportation strategy and rolling 10-year capital investment
plans.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
WHAT COULD MOVE THE RATINGS UP
The outlook could be stabilized if increased ridership levels lead to
a faster fiscal recovery than Moody's currently forecasts,
and if TransLink could maintain a debt burden below 300% of revenue.
WHAT COULD MOVE THE RATINGS DOWN
Downward pressure on the ratings could result from a slower than anticipated
fiscal recovery and rising debt burden, evidenced by TransLink's
inability to adapt to a changed environment, hindered by a subsequent
reversal in travel demand and additional containment measures as a result
of further waves of virus transmission, or permanent changes in
passengers' willingness to travel by transit. In addition,
evidence that anticipated or already announced federal or provincial support
measures will only partially offset multi-year revenue shortfalls,
leading to eroded operating margins and a higher debt burden, would
also lead to downward rating pressure.
The methodologies used in these ratings were Government-Related
Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207,
and Mass Transit Enterprises Methodology published in December 2017 and
available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1105431.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
