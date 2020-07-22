Moody's changes TransLink's outlook to negative, affirms Aa2 rating

Toronto, July 22, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today changed the South Coast British Columbia Transportation Authority's (TransLink's) outlook to negative from stable and affirmed its Aa2 long-term issuer and senior unsecured debt ratings. Moody's concurrently affirmed TransLink's a1 baseline credit assessment (BCA).

The coronavirus outbreak is creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. TransLink is highly exposed to the economic and social impacts of the coronavirus outbreak, as containment measures cut demand for mass transit considerably in the near term and potential long-term behavioural shifts may prevent a return to pre-shock trends.

RATINGS RATIONALE

RATIONALE FOR THE NEGATIVE OUTLOOK

The negative outlook on TransLink's ratings reflects significant coronavirus-related pressures which will lead to weaker fiscal results and higher debt burden across multiple years, and a post-coronavirus recovery that could be hindered by subsequent reversal in travel demand and additional containment measures as a result of further waves of virus transmission and permanent changes in passengers' willingness to travel.

Moody's anticipates that ridership numbers will fall by 65% in 2020 relative to 2019 levels, and will only recover by approximately 50% in 2021 relative to 2020. As a result, the farebox recovery ratio (fare revenues as a percentage of operating expenditures) will fall from around 50% in 2019 to 30% in 2020. Under Moody's baseline scenario, operating revenues will decline by 24% in 2020 and 17% in 2021 relative to pre-coronavirus forecasts for the same period, given significant coronavirus-related declines in ridership levels and transit fare revenues. Although TransLink has flexibility to reduce operating costs to cushion some of these pressures, sustained changes in passengers' willingness to travel by public transit and a worsening of the coronavirus outbreak leading to further declines in ridership could lead to long-term impairment in passenger revenues and TransLink's fiscal profile.

The negative outlook also reflects the potential that TransLink's debt burden, which is already high for its rating category, could exceed 300% in 2020 and could remain near similar levels if TransLink faced a persistent revenue shortfall compared to pre-pandemic expectations of steady increases in revenue. This level exceeds Moody's pre-coronavirus estimate of the debt burden of 250-260% for the 2020-2023 period.

RATIONALE FOR THE RATING AFFIRMATION

The affirmation of the ratings reflects TransLink's underlying credit strengths including its strategic importance as the main provider of transportation services in the Greater Vancouver region servicing a population of 2.6 million. The rating also reflects a strong institutional framework, and anticipated funding support from both the provincial and federal governments.

Translink's status as a taxing authority enables it to raise taxes and revenue sources which could be used to compensate for lost passenger revenues. This provides more fiscal flexibility and in turn a capacity to maintain a higher debt burden than many other mass transit agencies in our rated portfolio. TransLink's legislation allows it to access, by law, any tax or legislated revenue source not included in its strategic plan if its board considers it necessary to do so in order to meet its debt obligations. TransLink's taxation powers also allow it to have diverse revenue sources, including from gas and property taxes that partly cushion it from ridership revenue declines.

Moody's notes that on 16 July, the Government of Canada announced a CAD19 billion coronavirus relief package for Canadian provinces and territories, of which an anticipated CAD2.2 billion will be allocated to the Province of British Columbia (Aaa stable). Although Moody's anticipates that a significant component of this support, along with new provincial support, will accrue to TransLink to help alleviate pandemic-related ridership declines, specific allocations have not yet been announced.

As per the application of Moody's Joint Default Analysis for Government-Related Issuers, Translink's assigned BCA is a1, reflecting the credit metrics discussed above. The final rating of Aa2 incorporates the two-notch uplift provided by Moody's assessment of a high likelihood of support from the Province of British Columbia.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

In Moody's assessment, environmental considerations are material to TransLink's credit profile. TransLink operates a significant fleet of gas and diesel powered vehicles which require significant capital expenditures.

Social considerations are material to TransLink's credit profile. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. TransLink is significantly exposed to the economic impacts of the coronavirus outbreak including changes in passenger demand. Nevertheless, increasing population levels and predictable demographic trends in the Metro Vancouver region serviced by TransLink have supported historical increases in ridership and number of journeys.

Governance considerations are material to TransLink's profile and governance risk as low. Governance considerations include robust planning and financial management through a 30-year long term regional transportation strategy and rolling 10-year capital investment plans.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

WHAT COULD MOVE THE RATINGS UP

The outlook could be stabilized if increased ridership levels lead to a faster fiscal recovery than Moody's currently forecasts, and if TransLink could maintain a debt burden below 300% of revenue.

WHAT COULD MOVE THE RATINGS DOWN

Downward pressure on the ratings could result from a slower than anticipated fiscal recovery and rising debt burden, evidenced by TransLink's inability to adapt to a changed environment, hindered by a subsequent reversal in travel demand and additional containment measures as a result of further waves of virus transmission, or permanent changes in passengers' willingness to travel by transit. In addition, evidence that anticipated or already announced federal or provincial support measures will only partially offset multi-year revenue shortfalls, leading to eroded operating margins and a higher debt burden, would also lead to downward rating pressure.

